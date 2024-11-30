State of Emergency Declared for 11 New York Counties and North Country—Up to 70 Inches of Snow Expected

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for 11 counties in Western New York and the North Country due to the intense lake-effect snowstorm that hit the region starting on November 29, 2024. This storm, one of the most severe of the season, brought massive snowfall, with accumulations potentially reaching up to 6 feet (nearly 2 meters) in some areas. Authorities have implemented exceptional measures to manage this emergency situation.

A Meteorological Phenomenon of Great Magnitude

The snowstorm affecting the region is a classic lake-effect snowstorm, but its intensity this time is exceptional. The snow, driven by lake winds, primarily impacts Western New York and the North Country, areas particularly susceptible to this type of weather pattern.

Snowfall predictions are impressive. Cities like Watertown could receive as much as 70 inches (nearly 1.8 meters) of snow, an amount rare even for this snow-prone region. Erie County, home to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium, could accumulate up to 4 feet (about 1.2 meters) of snow, disrupting not only sporting events but also travel around Buffalo.

In the hardest-hit areas, driving conditions will become extremely hazardous, with visibility reduced to as little as a quarter mile (400 meters) in some spots. These forecasts have prompted authorities to take drastic safety measures to protect residents and travelers.

Exceptional Snowfall Forecasts

The counties affected by this storm include Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Allegany, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, and Wyoming. Cities like Dunkirk and Watertown are expected to be particularly hard hit, with snow accumulations possibly reaching up to 2 meters by Monday morning. Watertown, for example, could receive up to 70 inches (nearly 1.8 meters) of snow, making travel extremely difficult.

Impressive Snowfall Figures

Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall forecasts for a few localities:

Dunkirk : 29 to 47 inches (about 1.2 meters)

: 29 to 47 inches (about 1.2 meters) Jamestown : 9 to 17 inches (43.18 cm)

: 9 to 17 inches (43.18 cm) Pulaski : 8 to 16 inches (40.64 cm)

: 8 to 16 inches (40.64 cm) Lowville : 11 to 21 inches (0.53 metres)

: 11 to 21 inches (0.53 metres) Watertown: 49 to 64 inches (up to 1.6 meters)

In Erie County, where Buffalo is located, snowfall could reach up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) before Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game, disrupting not only sporting events but also travel around Buffalo.

Up to 5 feet of lake effect snow is expected to fall across parts of northern New York this weekend

Traffic Restrictions in Place

Authorities have imposed strict restrictions to reduce risks on the roads. Heavy commercial vehicles, including double-trailer trucks, are now banned on several key highways, including:

Interstate 90 (Thruway) between the Pennsylvania state line and Buffalo

between the Pennsylvania state line and Buffalo Interstate 86 between the Pennsylvania state line and Interstate 390

between the Pennsylvania state line and Interstate 390 U.S. Route 219 between the Pennsylvania state line and the Thruway

These closures aim to reduce accidents and ensure safety for everyone, given the potentially dangerous driving conditions.

National Guard Deployed

To assist with rescue efforts and provide aid, more than 100 National Guard members have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas. Their mission includes managing blocked roads, transporting people, and providing humanitarian assistance if needed.

What’s the Impact on Daily Life?

The state of emergency has immediate effects on the daily lives of residents in these counties. Many businesses and schools may close, while local authorities are setting up shelters and aid centers for those who are evacuated or stranded. The extreme weather conditions are also expected to cause power outages in certain areas, further complicating the situation.

A Storm to Be Reckoned With, But Under Control

While the situation is serious, it is under control thanks to the swift mobilization of local and state authorities. With the help of rescue teams and the National Guard, safety measures and infrastructure management are helping mitigate risks, though conditions remain difficult for residents in the hardest-hit areas.

Western New York and North Country residents are urged to remain vigilant, follow weather updates and take precautions to protect themselves from this historic storm.