No Fireworks, Just Darkness—Could this Star’s Quiet Exit Hide a Newborn Black Hole?

A star that seemed to vanish from the Andromeda Galaxy could be the first-ever detected “failed supernova,” signaling a quiet but profound cosmic death that might be the birthplace of a black hole. The star, once blazing brightly, faded into nothingness over seven years, leaving scientists buzzing with the possibility of a groundbreaking discovery in the stellar graveyard.

Not All Stars Go Out With a Blaze of Glory

When massive stars die, they typically explode in a spectacular supernova, lighting up the universe. This dazzling death show occurs when the star’s core collapses in on itself. However, not every massive star gets the energy boost required for a dramatic explosion. Instead, some stars may collapse quietly, essentially turning off like a cosmic light switch. In these cases, the star’s core continues to shrink, forming a black hole with little or no fanfare.

The First Candidate for a “Failed Supernova” In the Andromeda Galaxy?

This isn’t just speculation; there’s now a tantalizing candidate for the universe’s quietest black hole birth. A once-bright supergiant in the Andromeda Galaxy began fading in 2016, and by 2023, it had completely vanished from sight. The research team, led by MIT astrophysicist Kishalay De, published their findings on arXiv.org on October 18, igniting new hope that this is indeed a failed supernova.

“This is exactly what we’d expect from a failed supernova,” remarked astrophysicist Morgan Fraser. “It’s something bright and massive that’s just … gone.”

But there’s a hitch: De and his team didn’t observe any explosion or visible light show, something scientists would usually expect from a collapsing star’s last gasp. The team speculates that this disappearing star might have already shed its outer hydrogen layer, explaining the absence of fireworks.

During a failed supernova, a star dies without producing an explosion (illustration). Once the star’s core has collapsed into a black hole, the star’s remaining matter falls into the black hole (centre), producing a glow of infrared light.

Could this Really Be the Birth of a Black Hole?

If proven, this “failed supernova” discovery would be groundbreaking. Detecting the quiet birth of a black hole in real time would be an unprecedented achievement in astronomy, transforming our understanding of star death. Christopher Kochanek from Ohio State University notes that witnessing a failed supernova may be our best shot at observing a black hole forming, providing an essential piece of the cosmic puzzle.

Yet, skepticism persists. Similar past events have turned out to be cosmic dust clouds, hiding stars rather than marking their death. The infrared glow detected from the vanished star further complicates things—was it the last breath of a dying star, or could it be dust or even the merging of two stars?

The Quest for Proof Continues

To nail down this celestial mystery, scientists are turning to cutting-edge technology, especially the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Follow-up observations with JWST have already helped confirm infrared signatures from past suspected failed supernovas. If these signs hold steady, they may indeed point to a black hole being born. However, if the glow fades, it could just be the remnants of colliding stars or other cosmic clutter.

The methods scientists are using to confirm a failed supernova include:

Infrared Observations : Detecting residual glow that could indicate matter falling into a black hole.

: Detecting residual glow that could indicate matter falling into a black hole. X-ray Scanning : Checking for X-ray emissions that suggest a black hole consuming material.

: Checking for X-ray emissions that suggest a black hole consuming material. Dust Analysis : Differentiating between dust clouds and genuine supernova events.

: Differentiating between dust clouds and genuine supernova events. Light Variability Tracking: Monitoring for any shifts in light that could signal activity, or lack thereof, around the vanished star.

Astrophysicist Griffin Hosseinzadeh from University of California, San Diego echoes the ongoing challenge: “With the sparse observations that we have … it’s very difficult to tell the difference.”