SpaceX’s Busy Launch Schedule Faces Safety Scrutiny from NASA

A series of recent technical issues with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft has prompted NASA’s Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel (ASAP) to issue a reminder about the critical need to maintain safety measures as mission frequencies increase.

During an Oct. 31 meeting, Kent Rominger, a former astronaut and ASAP member, reviewed several “recent issues” concerning the SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon operations. He highlighted specific incidents that underscore the need for a detailed safety focus given the company’s accelerated pace of launches.

Recent SpaceX Falcon 9 incidents

Rominger detailed various anomalies, including:

A July Falcon 9 second-stage engine failure during a re-ignition attempt, grounding the rocket for two weeks.

during a re-ignition attempt, grounding the rocket for two weeks. An upper stage engine problem on Sept. 28 , affecting the Crew-9 mission’s deorbit burn and halting most Falcon 9 launches for a similar duration, except for one mission.

, affecting the Crew-9 mission’s deorbit burn and halting most Falcon 9 launches for a similar duration, except for one mission. A failed droneship landing attempt in August, which also led to a temporary suspension of launches.

These incidents collectively highlight the importance of meticulous attention to safety protocols, especially as hardware ages and the operational tempo rises. “Operating safely requires significant attention to detail as hardware ages,” Rominger stated. He stressed that neither NASA nor SpaceX can afford to assume “normal” operations are risk-free.

Rominger emphasized that both organizations must avoid letting high activity levels blur their judgment. Adequate time, resources, and a thorough understanding of the causes behind these anomalies are essential to prevent future mishaps. Yet, no specific recommendations were provided by the panel regarding these recent, unrelated issues.

Dragon Parachute Performance

Another topic of concern was Crew Dragon’s parachute behavior during the Crew-8 splashdown on Oct. 25. Rominger described a “lagging” pattern where one parachute deploys slightly slower than the others, though still within acceptable performance margins. Despite this, he noted that this behavior requires ongoing monitoring.

On a positive note, Rominger endorsed the decision by SpaceX and NASA to shift splashdown operations from Florida to California to better manage the reentry of the Dragon’s trunk. He called the change beneficial for both safety and spacecraft recovery.

SpaceX’s intense launch schedule was acknowledged as both a challenge and an advantage. “We also have a gift in this ops tempo,” said panel member Charlie Precourt, another former astronaut, suggesting that frequent operations provide valuable performance data, enhancing system understanding.

Starliner Crewed Test Flight Observations

The meeting also covered Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, focusing on the decision to leave astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the ISS and return Starliner uncrewed. Rominger offered no fresh insights into technical problems like thruster malfunctions or helium leaks but commended NASA’s analysis and transparent decision-making.

ASAP Chair Susan Helms praised NASA for exemplifying a healthy safety culture. The decision-making process reflected inclusivity and openness, where diverse voices were considered to reach risk-managed outcomes. Helms concluded, “NASA clearly demonstrated the attributes of a healthy safety culture.”

