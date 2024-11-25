Snowstorm Warning for Thanksgiving Week: Key States Could See Major Travel Delays

Thanksgiving week promises to test travelers across the United States, with forecasts calling for winter storms stretching from the Sierra Nevada to the Northeast. While snow is expected in some regions, rain and icy conditions could still bring holiday plans to a crawl during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

From the Sierra to the Great Lakes: Snow Dominates the Landscape

In the Sierra Nevada mountains, up to three feet of snow is predicted through Wednesday, creating dangerous travel conditions for those heading through California and Nevada. Meanwhile, the Midwest is bracing for its own snowstorm, with Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan expected to see snowy and slick conditions starting early this week.

Projected snowfall:

Sierra Nevada : Up to 3 feet (0.91 metres) in higher elevations.

: Up to 3 feet (0.91 metres) in higher elevations. Midwest (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan): Significant snowfall mixed with icy road conditions.

Northeast Faces a Weather Puzzle: Snow, Rain, or Both?

Northern New England, including Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, could see their first significant snow of the season, starting Tuesday. A second storm system on Thanksgiving night into Friday adds a layer of uncertainty, with potential snow accumulation for higher elevations in northern New Hampshire, northern Maine, and the Adirondacks.

However, the I-95 corridor, including cities like Boston and New York, is expected to see mainly rain due to milder temperatures, sparing these areas from widespread snow impacts.

Notable areas to watch:

Massachusetts Turnpike : Mostly rain, with localized icy conditions possible.

: Mostly rain, with localized icy conditions possible. Route 2 Corridor and Western Massachusetts: A mix of snow and freezing rain, with minor accumulations.

Daytime High Temperature Ending Tue, Nov 26 2024, 12 AM UTC — National Digital Forecast Database

Thanksgiving Travel Hits Record Numbers, Weather Adds to the Chaos

Nearly 80 million Americans are gearing up for Thanksgiving travel, with car travel dominating this year’s plans. Over 71 million drivers are expected to hit the roads, and air travel has surged to pre-pandemic levels, with an 11% increase in domestic flights compared to 2019.

Peak travel alerts:

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons : Major congestion expected for drivers, compounded by wet and icy conditions in some regions.

: Major congestion expected for drivers, compounded by wet and icy conditions in some regions. Sunday after 1 p.m.: Heavy return traffic, with travelers urged to plan ahead for possible delays.

The Holiday Weekend’s Final Twist: A Frigid Blast

Once the Thanksgiving storms pass, a cold front will sweep through the Midwest and Northeast, bringing winter temperatures that could make travel home a frosty experience. Cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Boston may see highs only in the 20s, making for a bitter end to the holiday weekend.

Whether it’s snow in the mountains, rain along the highways, or icy patches in between, this Thanksgiving might go down as one where the weather truly took center stage. Prepare, stay patient, and let the journey become part of the story.