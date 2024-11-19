Scientists Recreate a Mouse Using a Gene Older Than Animal Life

In a stunning breakthrough, scientists have successfully engineered a living mouse using a gene that predates animal life by hundreds of millions of years. This study, published in Nature Communications, utilized a gene from choanoflagellates—tiny single-celled organisms considered the closest living relatives of animals. By incorporating this ancient genetic material into a modern mouse, researchers have shed new light on the origins of multicellular life and the evolutionary roots of stem cell mechanisms.

This discovery not only redefines our understanding of the evolution of complex organisms but also opens up promising pathways for advancements in regenerative medicine. The experiment demonstrates that genetic tools from some of Earth’s simplest life forms can be repurposed to function in sophisticated multicellular systems.

Ancient Genes and the Origins of Stem Cells

The study focused on a family of genes critical to the creation of pluripotent stem cells, which are capable of developing into any cell type in a multicellular organism. These genes, known as Sox and POU, have long been thought to be exclusive to animals, playing a vital role in the development and maintenance of stem cells. However, researchers discovered ancient versions of these genes in choanoflagellates, organisms that evolved long before the emergence of multicellular life.

“Choanoflagellates don’t have stem cells, so it’s remarkable that they possess these genes,” said Dr. Alex de Mendoza, one of the study’s lead authors. “It’s likely that in these single-celled organisms, these genes are used to control basic cellular functions, such as responding to the environment or managing cellular stress.” Over millions of years, multicellular animals appear to have co-opted these ancient genetic tools, adapting them for entirely new roles in building complex bodies.

This discovery fundamentally challenges the timeline of genetic evolution, showing that the molecular blueprints for multicellular development existed far earlier than previously believed. These findings provide new perspectives on the evolutionary leap from single-celled organisms to complex life forms.

The mouse on the left, with dark eyes and patches of black fur, is a result of stem cells derived from an ancient gene.

Image credit: Gao Ya and Alvin Kin Shing Lee, with thanks to the Centre for Comparative Medicine Research (CCMR) for their support

Engineering a Mouse with an Ancient Gene

To test the functionality of these ancient genes, researchers replaced a critical stem cell gene in mouse cells, Sox2, with its counterpart from choanoflagellates. The mouse cells were successfully reprogrammed into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), which have the ability to develop into any type of tissue. The resulting stem cells were then used to create a chimera, a mouse composed of two distinct genetic lineages.

The chimera displayed visible evidence of the choanoflagellate gene’s integration, with dark patches of fur and black eyes linked to the reprogrammed cells. These physical traits confirmed that the ancient gene had not only functioned in the mouse’s cells but had also successfully participated in its development.

“By successfully creating a mouse using molecular tools derived from our single-celled relatives, we’re witnessing an extraordinary continuity of function across nearly a billion years of evolution,” explained Dr. de Mendoza. The experiment demonstrates that these ancient genes are still viable and functional in modern biological systems, highlighting their extraordinary evolutionary resilience.

Implications for Regenerative Medicine

The implications of this research extend far beyond evolutionary biology. By uncovering the ancient roots of pluripotency, the findings offer a new lens for improving stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. Understanding how these genes function in modern systems could help scientists develop more efficient methods for creating stem cells or repairing damaged tissue.

“Studying the ancient roots of these genetic tools lets us innovate with a clearer view of how pluripotency mechanisms can be tweaked or optimised,” said Dr. Ralf Jauch, a co-author of the study. The ability to harness these ancient genetic mechanisms could lead to breakthroughs in treating diseases such as Parkinson’s or diabetes, which rely on regenerating damaged cells or tissues.

Moreover, the research demonstrates the importance of investigating the evolutionary history of genes that underpin complex biological processes. By studying how these mechanisms evolved and adapted, scientists can identify new strategies for addressing challenges in medicine and biotechnology.

Redefining Evolutionary History

This experiment also forces a reevaluation of evolutionary history. The discovery that choanoflagellates, single-celled organisms that predate animals by hundreds of millions of years, possess genetic tools central to multicellular development reshapes how we understand life’s transition from simple to complex forms.

The findings highlight the continuity of evolution, showing that ancient genes can still function effectively in modern organisms. “Choanoflagellates don’t have stem cells, they’re single-celled organisms, but they have these genes, likely to control basic cellular processes that multicellular animals probably later repurposed for building complex bodies,” Dr. de Mendoza noted.

By bridging the gap between ancient single-celled organisms and today’s multicellular creatures, this research deepens our understanding of life’s interconnectedness and offers new directions for scientific inquiry into life’s earliest origins.

As reported by Sci.News, this breakthrough represents a profound step forward in both evolutionary biology and applied genetics, demonstrating the enduring power and adaptability of ancient molecular mechanisms.