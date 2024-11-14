Scientists Discover ‘Immortal’ Marine Creature That Can ‘Time Travel’

Scientists have stumbled upon a discovery that sounds straight out of science fiction—a “Time-Traveling” comb jellyfish with what seems to be the elusive key to immortality. This remarkable creature, known as Mnemiopsis leidyi, can defy aging by reverting its adult form back to its larval stage, essentially turning back the clock on its lifecycle in a way scientists have never observed.

Reversing Aging—Not Just for Hollywood Anymore

In an era where biohackers spend millions trying to stop the clock on aging, this comb jellyfish appears to have achieved what many see as the ultimate superpower. The jelly’s ability to return from an adult form to a youthful larval state could revolutionize our understanding of life cycle plasticity—the process that allows certain animals to switch between life stages. Think of it as a natural “reset button” that could rewrite what we know about the limits of aging.

Bryan Johnson, a well-known biohacker who has injected himself with stem cells in a quest to retain his youth, might be spending millions on his experiments, but this jellyfish species has a cheaper—and considerably less painful—solution to longevity.

Turritopsis dohrnii was thought to be the only marine life capable of reversing the ageing process. (Yiming Chen/Getty Stock).

The “Accidental” Discovery That Shocked Scientists

Dr. Joan J. Soto-Angel, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Bergen, came across this discovery by pure chance. While studying ctenophores, he noticed that an adult jellyfish in a lab tank had disappeared, only to be replaced by what looked like a larva. Intrigued, Soto-Angel and his colleague, Dr. Pawel Burkhardt, began testing the theory that this larva was, in fact, the same creature—just in a new phase of its cycle.

Through repeated experiments, they observed that, when faced with starvation or physical stress, the comb jellyfish could transform from its adult form back to its larval stage. It’s a process they described as a sort of “time travel,” wherein the creature effectively rewound its biological clock, regaining youthful characteristics.

According to scientists, this unique creature could be capable of ‘time travel’. (Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

What Does This Mean for Humans?

This discovery not only raises thrilling possibilities for the future of regenerative medicine but also stirs up pressing questions: Could humans someday harness similar biological mechanisms? Soto-Angel remarked that this finding “challenges our understanding of early animal development and rejuvenation,” hinting at future research paths that could dive deeper into how animals control their aging processes.

While these jellies are seemingly in possession of nature’s ultimate cheat code, scientists caution that we’re still a long way from translating this “immortality” to humans. But if Mnemiopsis leidyi can turn back the clock, the question remains: could we be on the brink of unlocking similar abilities in other species—or even in ourselves?

The Age-Defying Future?

In the quest to beat aging, this discovery could be the breakthrough scientists have been waiting for. Imagine a world where age is just a number, and bodies can reset to younger, healthier versions. For now, we can only marvel at the comb jellyfish’s ability to “time travel,” wondering just how far science can take us in pursuit of the dream that is eternal youth.