Scientists Brought Pig Brains Back to Life After Cardiac Arrest With this Organ—And It’s Not What You Think

Chinese researchers have succeeded in partially restoring the brain function of pigs an hour after their death, thanks to the unexpected help of their liver. This study could change the way scientists approach brain damage and the science of resuscitation, by calling into question what we thought was possible after cardiac arrest.

A Revolutionary Experiment in Post-mortem Brain Revival

At Sun Yat-sen University, researchers simulated cardiac arrest in pigs, followed by reattaching their brains to a system mimicking blood circulation. The twist? Some brains were connected to functional livers as part of the setup. The results were staggering: brains connected to livers showed far fewer damage markers, including reduced inflammation and stable electrical activity, compared to brains relying on conventional perfusion systems.

This success is attributed to the liver’s ability to produce protective molecules like ketone bodies, which act as a vital energy substitute when glucose is unavailable, safeguarding brain cells from death. By limiting inflammation and brain swelling, the liver may hold the key to extending the short resuscitation window currently available in human cardiac arrests.

How the Liver Shields the Brain From Irreversible Damage

Typically seen as a detox powerhouse, the liver has now been revealed as a surprising ally in brain protection. During a cardiac arrest, it steps in with ketone bodies and other metabolites that can sustain the brain when oxygen levels plummet. Its role in curbing inflammation further preserves the structural integrity of neurons, especially in critical areas like the cortex and hippocampus, known for their vulnerability during oxygen deprivation.

This protective function could redefine emergency medicine, opening possibilities to not just revive patients but also shield their brains from permanent damage.

The liver function in post-cardiac arrest brain injury is not known and was investigated in a pig model of global cerebral ischemia.

Implications for Extending the Resuscitation Window

Every second counts in cardiac arrest. Without immediate oxygen, the brain suffers irreversible damage within minutes. However, the Chinese team’s success with pigs hints at extending this critical resuscitation window, buying valuable time for life-saving interventions.

Though not yet ready for human trials, these findings fuel hope that one day, emergency protocols might integrate such liver-assisted systems, transforming survival rates and outcomes for cardiac arrest victims.

Could the liver become a cornerstone of resuscitation science? While the idea seems almost science fiction, the evidence speaks for itself. This advance, which sees researchers continuing to push back the boundaries of what is possible, offers a vision of a future in which death may not be as final as we once thought.