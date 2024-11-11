Scientists Aim to Halt ‘Doomsday Glacier’ Collapse With a Giant Underwater Curtain

Scientists are exploring an ambitious plan to curb the melting of Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier, ominously dubbed the “Doomsday Glacier” due to its potential to significantly raise global sea levels. A massive underwater curtain could serve as a barrier to prevent warm ocean currents from reaching the glacier’s vulnerable base. This radical geoengineering approach aims to stave off catastrophic flooding, especially along the US East Coast, where rising sea levels pose an immediate risk to cities such as New York and Miami.

The Doomsday Glacier’s Threat to Global Coastlines

The Thwaites Glacier, one of the world’s most crucial ice masses, has accelerated its melt rate due to climate change, potentially causing a global sea level rise of up to 10 feet (3.05 m) if it collapses. Scientists warn that if this continues unchecked, coastal regions will face unprecedented flooding and potential displacement of millions.

The Climate Systems Engineering Initiative at the University of Chicago spearheaded the recent proposal, emphasizing the urgency to develop preventive measures before the situation becomes unmanageable.

A High-Stakes, High-Cost Plan with Potential Drawbacks

To address this threat, researchers propose:

Pumping seawater onto the glacier’s surface, which would freeze due to cold air temperatures, thickening the ice.

Installing an underwater curtain to shield the glacier from warm ocean currents and protect its structural integrity.

However, the ambitious project comes with significant costs and challenges:

Factor Details Estimated Cost Around $6 billion annually Environmental Risks Salinity could compromise ice stability; large energy input required Technical Challenges Pumping and freezing large volumes of seawater would demand vast energy resources

Experts Warn of Geoengineering Limits

Underwater curtains are a popular concept, but some climate experts warn against relying exclusively on geoengineering. According to Gernot Wagner from the Columbia Climate School, these efforts could serve as mere “painkillers,” addressing symptoms rather than the root causes of climate change.

Many argue that reducing carbon emissions remains a more direct and necessary approach to slowing glacial melt. The Thwaites Glacier project exemplifies the scale of intervention scientists are willing to consider as climate impacts intensify, but it also highlights the need for comprehensive action on emissions’ reduction.

The future of the Doomsday Glacier remains uncertain, and whether the curtain plan proceeds or not, this research underlines the scale of innovation required to combat the climate crisis's most immediate threats.