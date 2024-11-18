Photos: SpaceX Completes Fueling Test for Starship Megarocket Ahead of Sixth Flight

The eyes of the world are on SpaceX as its massive Starship rocket system, the largest and most powerful ever built, prepares to take to the skies once again. Tomorrow evening, SpaceX’s Starship upper stage and Super Heavy booster will launch on their sixth test flight, marking another pivotal step in the race to revolutionize space travel.

A Giant Poised for Liftoff

Standing tall at the Starbase facility in southern Texas, the gleaming Starship rocket has been stacked and prepped for Integrated Test Flight-6 (IFT-6). The 30-minute launch window opens at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT) on Nov. 19, with SpaceX offering a live stream of the action. This will be the sixth launch of the Starship-Super Heavy duo, and excitement is skyrocketing as SpaceX aims for another daring booster catch using the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms.

This jaw-dropping feat was first attempted just a month ago during IFT-5 and was a roaring success. The stakes are even higher this time, as SpaceX introduces a critical in-space maneuver to its already ambitious mission profile.

Mission Upgrades: Beyond the Atmosphere

IFT-6 will push the boundaries of the Starship’s operational capabilities, mirroring the flight plan of IFT-5 with an added twist: once in space, the Starship’s upper stage will reignite one of its Raptor engines. This maneuver is a game-changer, crucial for missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. Success here is not just about SpaceX’s ambitions—it’s about securing its role in NASA’s Artemis 3 mission, set to return astronauts to the moon.

NASA’s timeline for Artemis 3, targeting the second half of 2026, hinges in part on the Starship’s progress. With Artemis 2 scheduled for late 2025, delays in Starship development could ripple through the program, delaying humanity’s return to the lunar surface.

Propellant load test and preflight checkouts complete ahead of Starship's sixth flight test → https://t.co/oIFc3u9laE pic.twitter.com/r6XNKyY2Zf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 17, 2024

A Spectacle at Starbase

Sunday saw the completion of a critical “wet dress rehearsal,” with super-chilled propellants loaded into the rocket as SpaceX conducted rigorous preflight checks. The process left Starship shimmering in the Texan sun, its frosted exterior a stark contrast to the lush marshes and rolling waves of the Gulf of Mexico.

This remote launch site, near the southernmost tip of Texas, offers more than stunning views. Its isolation makes it an ideal location for audacious test flights like this one. Tomorrow’s test will also further demonstrate SpaceX’s ability to reuse rockets, a cornerstone of its vision for affordable, sustainable space exploration.

Here’s what makes tomorrow’s launch unmissable:

Super Heavy booster recovery: SpaceX will attempt to catch the 230-foot-tall booster with its launch tower’s “chopstick” arms during its descent.

SpaceX will attempt to catch the 230-foot-tall booster with its launch tower’s during its descent. Raptor engine reignition: Starship’s upper stage will reignite one of its six Raptor engines in space, testing a critical capability for future interplanetary missions.

Starship’s upper stage will reignite one of its six Raptor engines in space, testing a critical capability for future interplanetary missions. NASA’s Artemis program implications: Progress on Starship is vital for the Artemis 3 mission , which will land astronauts on the moon.

Progress on Starship is vital for the , which will land astronauts on the moon. Livestream access: SpaceX and Space.com will provide live coverage, starting 30 minutes before the launch window opens.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be higher

With Artemis 3 looming and SpaceX’s ambitions growing, IFT-6 isn’t just a test flight—it’s a proving ground for the future of interplanetary travel. Billions of dollars and humanity’s dreams of living on other worlds hang in the balance.

You can witness this monumental moment live. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on SpaceX’s X account and Space.com’s YouTube channel, VideoFromSpace. Buckle up—IFT-6 might just be the launch that changes everything.