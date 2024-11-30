Once-Thought-Extinct Predator Returns to California’s National Park After Decades

A gray wolf pack has been confirmed in Lassen Volcanic National Park in Northern California, marking a historic moment for the park and for wildlife conservation. Once believed to be extinct in the region, gray wolves were hunted to near extinction in California by the 1920s. The recent confirmation of a breeding pack in the park signifies a significant recovery for the species in the state.

First Pack of Gray Wolves Confirmed in Over a Century

For the first time in over a century, a pack of gray wolves has been confirmed in Lassen Volcanic National Park. This pack, confirmed in October 2024, includes two breeding adults and at least two pups. Although there have been individual gray wolf sightings in Northern California in recent years, this is the first confirmed instance of a breeding pack within the park itself.

The pack has yet to be named, but this sighting is seen as a major victory for wildlife conservationists. According to California Wolf Watch, which posted the update on Facebook, this is one of the twelve packs confirmed to be living in California.

Gray male alpha wolf, leader of Chief Joseph pack, roaming Lamar Valley wild at Yellowstone Natl. Park. (Getty)

The Impact of Wolves on Ecosystem Health

The return of gray wolves to the area is significant not only for the species itself, but also for the broader ecosystem. Wolves are apex predators, which help regulate populations of other species, such as coyotes, which have negatively impacted local species like the Sierra Nevada Red Fox. By reducing coyote numbers, the return of gray wolves could help boost populations of these rare foxes, which exist exclusively in the park and some parts of Oregon.

While the return of wolves is celebrated by conservationists, it has also sparked concerns among some local farmers and residents. Wolves are known to potentially attack livestock, including chickens, which has led to some tension between conservationists and those concerned about the impact of wolves on farming.

Safety Guidelines for National Park Visitors

For visitors to national parks where wolves and other wildlife roam, the National Park Service (NPS) emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe distance. Here are the NPS wildlife safety guidelines visitors should follow to stay safe:

100 yards (91 meters) away from wolves and bears

away from wolves and bears 25 yards (23 meters) away from all other wildlife, including bison, elk, and mountain lions

away from all other wildlife, including bison, elk, and mountain lions Always stay in your vehicle when viewing wildlife, especially large predators like wolves

when viewing wildlife, especially large predators like wolves Do not approach or feed wildlife to avoid dangerous encounters

to avoid dangerous encounters Stay calm and move slowly if you unexpectedly encounter wildlife, giving them space to move away

The safest way to view wildlife is from within a vehicle. In fact, several incidents in recent years have highlighted the dangers of getting too close to wildlife, some of which have resulted in fatal encounters.

The Return of Wolves: A Step Forward for Conservation

The confirmation of the gray wolf pack in Lassen Volcanic National Park is a hopeful sign for the future of the species in California. The wolves’ return is part of a broader effort to restore apex predators to their natural habitats, which can have far-reaching benefits for biodiversity.