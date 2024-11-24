Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Discovered Before”: In Petra, 12 Human Skeletons Unearthed Beneath a Mausoleum, the Largest Deposit Found in the City

The excavation, led by Dr. Pearce Paul Creasman, executive director of the American Research Center, took place beneath the famous Khaznah or “Treasury” building. This iconic structure, believed to date from the reign of Nabataean King Aretas IV (9 BCE – 40 CE), has long captivated visitors with its intricate facade and mysterious legends.
For centuries, tales of hidden treasures within the Treasury’s urn atop the building have circulated. However, it appears that the true riches lay buried beneath the ground. Using advanced ground-penetrating radar technology, archaeologists were able to detect the presence of underground chambers, confirming long-held suspicions about additional burial sites in the area.
This groundbreaking discovery builds upon previous finds in 2003, when two initial tombs were uncovered on the left side of the monument. The recent excavation has not only expanded our understanding of Petra’s burial practices but also provided an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of the ancient Arab nomads who thrived in the city between the 4th and 1st centuries BCE.
Significance of the petra skeleton discovery
The unearthing of 12 intact skeletons in Petra is a rare and momentous event in the field of archaeology. Unlike many previously discovered tombs in the area that were found empty, these burials offer a wealth of information about the city’s inhabitants. Josh Gates, host of the American reality TV show “Expedition Unknown,” emphasized the exceptional nature of this find :
“This is an extremely rare discovery. In the two centuries that Petra has been studied by archaeologists, nothing like this has ever been found before. Even in front of one of the world’s most famous buildings… there are still enormous discoveries to be made.”
The significance of this discovery extends beyond Petra itself, shedding light on the broader cultural and historical context of the region. Much like the Al Naslaa rock in Saudi Arabia, this find challenges our understanding of ancient civilizations and their capabilities.
Insights into nabataean society and burial practices
The 12 skeletons discovered beneath the Treasury provide invaluable insights into Nabataean society and their burial practices. Researchers are now able to study :
- Physical characteristics of the ancient inhabitants
- Diet and nutrition through bone analysis
- Burial rituals and customs
- Social hierarchy and status indicators
This wealth of information allows archaeologists to paint a more vivid picture of life in ancient Petra. The intact nature of these burials is particularly crucial, as it preserves contextual information often lost in disturbed sites.
|Aspect
|Significance
|Intact Skeletons
|Rare opportunity for comprehensive study
|Location
|Indicates importance of individuals buried near Treasury
|Associated Artifacts
|Provides insights into material culture and trade
Future implications and ongoing research
The discovery of these 12 skeletons marks a new chapter in Petra’s archaeological exploration. As researchers continue to analyze the remains and associated artifacts, we can expect further revelations about the Nabataean civilization and its place in ancient history.
This find also highlights the potential for future discoveries in well-known archaeological sites. It serves as a reminder that even iconic locations like Petra may still harbor hidden treasures beneath their surfaces. The use of advanced technologies, such as ground-penetrating radar, opens up new possibilities for non-invasive exploration of ancient sites.
As the story of this remarkable discovery unfolds, it captures the imagination of both scholars and the public alike. The upcoming episode of “Expedition Unknown” on Discovery Channel promises to bring this exciting find to a wider audience, potentially inspiring a new generation of archaeologists and history enthusiasts.
In the coming years, we can anticipate further studies and publications detailing the findings from this excavation. These 12 skeletons, silent for two millennia, now have the power to rewrite our understanding of Petra and the Nabataean kingdom, offering a tangible connection to a distant past that continues to fascinate and inspire us today.
13 thoughts on “Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Discovered Before”: In Petra, 12 Human Skeletons Unearthed Beneath a Mausoleum, the Largest Deposit Found in the City”
As explaned few weeks ago by Dr. Suleiman Al-Farajat, this is an old dig and old find that goes back to the years 2003 and 2005. Since then no new dig was carried out in the designated area. All the finds that were uncovered two decades ago were handed to Petra Archaeological Musium for safe keeping.
Just more Atlantean victims of the event that caused the sudden Ice Age circa 115k BC. Add a zero to Plato’s timeline. Persians reoccupied the ruins LONG AFTER. Archaeology is 99% deception.
I’m interested in going to these ancient cities I known thru these sites do not remove anything if so put back were it was and leave a precious gift . There are these monumental passover doctrine that must be respected an it is not for show these are rare only if you don’t study if u study mythicimage this is part of our past lifestyle that must be respected in our new generation will learn more if they wheel a gift just in true present spiritually outside of love there truest love inside knowledgeable understanding wisdom overstanding development skills throu,over,under, pressentancient discipleship. I’m interested why move anything that is preserved Trespassing because it is under treasures look at the word break it down it is what it is part of love inside knowledgeable understanding wisdom overstanding development skills throu in going through my life with my family to learn more about it is under treasures as above as so below
..but were they North Macedonians? There’s been a lot of research into why they came so long after Alexander.
Thank you
Where the inhabitants of Petra really Arab?
Man I’ve only been able to view Petra on line and in pictures but it always affects me the same way – like it’s not even real. As if it is a movie set or computer game graphics. Ankhor Wat ((?) is the same. Some Indian temples- those places seem haunted and created to be haunted, even though a computer screen. Incredible
Reminds me of the Space Jockeys Ship in the Original Alien movie – wonder if HR Giger was influenced by that architecture and design in his Necronimicon and Biomech paintings
Perhaps the 12 disciples ?
Do better research before posting incorrect info. This tomb was discovered years ago and this is disingenuous to the actual archaeologist that discovered this tomb.
Very scanty on details! No descriptions other than 12 skeletons buried there nothing else! Can you please tell your reporters to ask more questions? Where are the pictures?
I understand your readers need to informed but this story is now almost 2 months old. Your readers already know especially since it was in ‘Expedition Unknown’ and to a uninformed Howie. That may be true but you need to follow your own words. It was dug up this year where the skeletons where found, the tomb may have been discovered “years ago” but what was inside wasn’t. So I’d suggest you do more research before you open your mouth. And to Trista there was nothing else in there but a broken cup that’s why it wasn’t reported.
Yedh there was “nothing” in there just the broken cup of aka holly grail where they captured in Jesus’s blood when he died on the gross. I guess you don’t get that the 12 buried bodies also had any significance as for example the 12 apostles of Christ. But no big deal, it just a cup now stored in some arhieve someplace. Lol