Northern Lights Forecast: Where to See the Aurora Borealis in the U.S. Tonight

A surge in solar activity is bringing the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, into view across parts of the northern United States on Tuesday night, creating a rare viewing opportunity for stargazers. Typically limited to polar regions, this captivating light display is expected to be visible at lower latitudes due to intensified geomagnetic activity triggered by a recent solar flare. These displays of green and pink light are not only a treat for observers but may also preview more frequent auroras in the coming years as the sun approaches its next solar maximum.

Where to See the Northern Lights

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released a forecast showing that residents in several northern U.S. states may have a chance to view auroras tonight. According to NOAA’s aurora viewing map, the highest likelihood for visibility extends across northern Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota, with a viewing line stretching into Washington, northern Idaho, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine for those with a lower chance of seeing the lights. The optimal viewing time for this event is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Those in locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies stand the best chance of seeing the auroras, making tonight a perfect time for night owls to escape city lights and embrace the vastness of the night sky.

How Solar Activity Fuels Auroras

The Northern Lights visible across the U.S. stem from recent solar flare activity, where an intense burst of energy was released from the Sun’s surface. These solar flares often send energy directed toward Earth, interacting with the planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere to produce auroras. NOAA, which tracks these geomagnetic conditions, notes, “Auroral activity will likely decrease through Thursday, as no further geomagnetic storm conditions are expected.” However, a minor chance of solar radiation remains, which could cause brief power grid fluctuations or communication interference.

As Forbes reports, NOAA forecasts that auroral activity could increase in coming years as the Sun approaches its next solar maximum, expected between 2025 and early 2026. This peak in the Sun’s 11-year cycle results in more frequent solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which boost the likelihood of auroras extending to lower latitudes. Consequently, people in the northern United States may have increasing opportunities to view the Northern Lights, potentially as far south as areas unaccustomed to these vibrant displays.

Viewing Tips and Photography Advice

NOAA recommends seeking high vantage points away from urban light pollution to improve the chance of seeing the Northern Lights. Checking local cloud cover forecasts is also advisable, as auroras are best observed on clear nights. For those hoping to capture the auroras on camera, Iceland’s tourism board suggests using a smartphone with night mode or adjusting settings on professional cameras. For optimal results, setting a low shutter speed, increasing ISO, and setting the aperture to its widest can help capture the vivid colors of the aurora.

Adding to this week’s celestial events, the Taurid meteor showers and November’s supermoon are also set to light up the sky. The supermoon will appear around 30% brighter and 14% larger than an average full moon, making it an ideal time for sky watchers. Together with the Northern Lights, these events create a spectacular week for stargazing, showcasing some of nature’s most mesmerizing displays.