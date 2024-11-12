New flu strain spreading across Europe

A new strain of influenza is rapidly spreading across Europe, raising concerns among health authorities and medical professionals. First detected in Italy, this aggressive flu variant is now knocking on France’s doorstep, prompting heightened vigilance in the region.

The emergence of “Australian flu” in Europe

In October, a 76-year-old man in Italy was urgently hospitalized, marking the first confirmed case of this novel flu strain in Europe. Subsequently, isolated cases have been reported in Lombardy, Lazio (Rome region), and Piedmont. This influenza subtype is believed to be a variant of the H3N2 virus from the A strain, typically circulating in the Southern Hemisphere.

Epidemiologists have dubbed it the “Australian flu” due to its significant impact in Australia, where it caused the second most severe flu season in the past decade. This nomenclature reflects its origin and the severity of its effects on public health.

This flu strain requires vigilant monitoring as an emerging health threat.

Distinctive features and symptoms

What sets this flu apart from seasonal influenza is its heightened aggressiveness. Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, Health Director at IRCCS Galeazzi and virologist at the University of Milan, explains that this variant is particularly “immuno-evasive,” capable of circumventing some of the immune system’s defenses.

The clinical presentation of this flu is complex, often including :

Sudden onset of high fever (above 38°C)

Respiratory symptoms (nasal congestion or runny nose)

Muscle or joint pain

Dry cough

Loss of appetite

Chills and headaches

Bone pain and fatigue

Digestive symptoms (vomiting and diarrhea)

Alarmingly, this strain can also lead to neurological complications, particularly in older adults. Symptoms may include cognitive fog and confusion, with a rare but present risk of encephalitis, a potentially fatal brain inflammation.

Prevention and treatment strategies

While the symptoms typically last 4-7 days, they can persist for up to two weeks in some cases. Rest and proper hydration are crucial for recovery. Fever and pain can be managed with medications, under medical guidance.

Vaccination remains a key preventive measure. The tetravalent flu vaccine offers protection against the Australian flu and is recommended for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic illnesses.

Epidemiologist Massimo Ciccozzi from the University Campus Bio-Medico advises :

Age Group Recommendation 60-65 years and above Get tetravalent vaccine Vulnerable individuals Prioritize vaccination General population Follow health guidelines

It's worth noting that maintaining overall health, including proper hydration, can boost immunity and support the body's defense mechanisms.

Potential spread and future outlook

While certain H3N2 subtypes regularly circulate in France each winter, the specific subtype responsible for the Australian flu has not yet been detected in the country. The potential for its arrival and spread depends largely on temperature patterns.

Virologists suggest that an early, intense, and prolonged cold spell could lead to a higher prevalence of the Australian flu. Conversely, fluctuating temperatures might favor the circulation of other pseudo-flu viruses like adenovirus, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, or even COVID-19.

As the flu season approaches, health authorities are emphasizing the importance of preventive measures. This includes not only vaccination but also maintaining good hygiene practices.

While the situation warrants vigilance, experts caution against undue alarm. They emphasize that isolated cases do not constitute a trend, and continuous monitoring is key to understanding and managing the spread of this new flu strain.

As research continues, scientists are exploring innovative approaches to combat viral infections and manage emerging flu strains.