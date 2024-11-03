Scientists Found a Mysterious Cosmic Object Blasts Record-Breaking Radiation—And It’s Close

Astronomers have made a shocking discovery that’s rewriting the way we think about cosmic powerhouses. While scientists believed the most intense gamma rays in the universe came from the faraway hearts of ravenous supermassive black holes, a much more surprising source has been revealed: a relatively nearby microquasar called V4641 Sagittarii, a mere 20,000 light-years from Earth. And this little monster is packing an unbelievable punch.

Cosmic Giant Closer Than We Thought

Nestled in the constellation Sagittarius, V4641 Sagittarii is a binary system where a black hole, six times the mass of our Sun, feeds voraciously off a neighboring star that’s three times as massive as our Sun. As the black hole devours its stellar companion’s material, it spits out radiation with the ferocity of a cosmic particle accelerator.

In a twist that has stunned scientists, the system has been observed producing gamma rays with energies up to a jaw-dropping 200 teraelectronvolts (TeV)—that’s 200 trillion times more energetic than visible light. Such extreme gamma rays were thought to originate only in quasars, the supermassive black hole cores of distant, active galaxies. But it seems V4641 Sagittarii is breaking all the rules.

Microquasar, Mega Power

Microquasars like V4641 Sagittarii are known for behaving like tiny versions of quasars, with smaller black holes, less matter, and more modest energy emissions. Or at least, that’s what we used to believe.

According to Sabrina Casanova of the Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences (IFJ PAN), “Photons detected from microquasars have usually much lower energies than those from quasars… We have observed something quite incredible: photons from a microquasar in our galaxy carrying energies tens of thousands of times higher than typical.”

This revelation challenges the very limits of our understanding. Previously, microquasars emitted energies of a few tens of gigaelectronvolts (GeV), but V4641 Sagittarii has shattered those expectations.

HAWC: The All-Seeing Cosmic Detective

The breakthrough was made possible by the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) gamma-ray observatory, perched on the flanks of Mexico’s extinct Sierra Negra volcano. This powerful observatory uses 300 massive tanks filled with purified water to catch high-energy particles as they streak through our atmosphere. When these particles hit, they create Cherenkov radiation, a shockwave of light that scientists can trace back to its cosmic source.

HAWC’s wide-angle view, covering 15 percent of the sky at any time, allows it to map two-thirds of the sky every day. It was while combing through these cosmic maps that physicist Xiaojie Wang noticed an anomaly—a bright spot of gamma rays from a region that had previously been quiet.

“No gamma-ray source has been identified nor analyzed in this region,” Wang explained. “So I seized the opportunity and led the analysis.” What they found was V4641 Sagittarii, glowing with energy levels that defied everything we thought we knew about microquasars.

Implications for Our Understanding of the Universe

The implications of this discovery extend far beyond our galaxy. While other microquasars, like SS 433, have managed to emit photons over 25 TeV, V4641 Sagittarii’s energy levels are next-level, comparable to those of quasars billions of light-years away. This suggests that black holes—even smaller ones—can act as extreme energy accelerators, a phenomenon previously attributed only to much larger systems.

Moreover, microquasars like V4641 Sagittarii allow scientists to study cosmic processes that unfold over millions of years in quasars but at an accelerated pace, over just a few days or weeks. These systems function as nature’s simulators, providing a more accessible way to observe the physics of high-energy particle acceleration.

