NASA’s Ingenuity Captures ‘Surreal’ Image of Wreckage on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, originally launched for just five flights, has completed an astonishing 72 missions on Mars, becoming the first aircraft to achieve controlled, powered flight on another planet. During one of these missions, Ingenuity stumbled upon an unsettling sight amidst the red sands: a collection of spacecraft debris, likely remnants from its own journey to Mars, lying strewn across the alien landscape.
The ‘Otherworldly’ Discovery in Mars’ Desolate Expanse
In 2022, while photographing the rugged terrain that the Perseverance Rover couldn’t safely reach, Ingenuity’s camera captured a strange view. The image, described by Perseverance’s parachute engineer Ian Clark as having “a sci-fi element,” showed shattered pieces of man-made technology resting on the barren, silent Martian surface, slightly tinged with Mars’ famous red dust. Clark noted that the image isn’t just striking for its visual intrigue but offers “an infinite amount of engineering understanding” for future missions.
This debris is not, as some might hope, a sign of alien technology. These remnants belong to us — part of the landing equipment that once gently lowered the Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity helicopter onto the Martian surface.
As extraordinary as it is to view these items on another world, the scene raises a deeper question about humanity’s expanding presence in space: Is Mars now facing its first traces of human-made clutter?
From Earth’s Orbit to Mars’ Surface
This eerie sight on Mars points to a growing reality beyond Earth: our habit of leaving space debris in our wake. The orbit around Earth alone hosts about 2,000 active satellites, alongside approximately 3,000 ‘dead’ satellites — leftovers from past missions that no longer serve any purpose. Floating alongside them are countless smaller fragments, creating a debris field that threatens future missions and active spacecraft.
Now, as space exploration advances and interplanetary missions like those to Mars become more frequent, it seems that our litter might not be confined to Earth’s orbit alone. If we can leave parts of our technology stranded on Mars, will future Mars landscapes be dotted with signs of past missions, like monuments to human ambition and ingenuity — or perhaps symbols of our waste?
Preserving Mars for the Future
The haunting image captured by Ingenuity invites a conversation about humanity’s footprint in the cosmos. Will we eventually develop methods to remove or repurpose our space junk, preserving Mars as pristine as we found it? Or will future explorers encounter artifacts from the early days of interplanetary travel as relics of our journey beyond Earth? While some view these remnants as inevitable signs of progress, others may argue for greater responsibility as we expand our reach to new worlds.
78 thoughts on “NASA’s Ingenuity Captures ‘Surreal’ Image of Wreckage on Mars”
Please tell us distances in each picture. TIA
Please tell us distances when posting images. TIA. HOOK’EM HORNS!
Space has been FULL of trash since the 2000’s . Youd have a more interesting article if instead of guessing, you just interview some nasa scientists. This was pretty paltry and lacked any real data. But thanks for the imagination ride with you !
Why would a “normal” earthling have compunctions in space that they don’t have on earth?
Who cares we will never go there.
Shameful. Earth is trashed, so why not trash another planet?
Yes. We need to police our junk in the near future. Let us not get into that bad habit beyond our world. How about a new program for fobotics trash collection, maybe magnets?
Space X should look into opening a salvage company.
Aliens will follow the trail of trash back to earth then trash it and us along with it. Of course, the people who put thousands of satellites into orbit don’t care when they die and just become space junk. They don’t want to spend the money to clean up their own mess either. This is why the aliens will clean up on us.
Stop wasting money on surveying the surface of Mars instead use the money for safe face travel and we can check it out while we’re standing on it
C’mon NASA….. really? What kind of trashy litterbug slobs behave that way? Since that’s the way it has always been done does NOT make it right. Your so-called “mission planners” should take a good hard look at the bigger picture, do these rocket scientists live under large rocks? The fact Earth is being poisoned to death by humanity should be enough of a clue to realize polluting the rest of the solar system is just plain dumb, bottom line: policy needs to change. Sheesh I will end my rant there else I may go on and on for hours. Thanks for the consideration, as well as the author to bring up important points and share with the world!!
Obviously humans are not satisfied with destroying Earth with our trash we want to destroy other planets as well. And then there’s all the junk lying around on the moon. It’s about time for humanity to take responsibility for our collective actions!
De orbit the dead satellites, collect our space trash and destroy it properly by bringing it back to earth.
Mars, a.k.a. our new “island of garbage” floating in space.
Keep flying nasa we love the science.
Watch, there’s going to be so much space junk and old satellites orbiting earth that its going to interfere with our last minute, emergency rocket launches, when earths doomsday is ticking close to zero, so that only have our shuttle make it past the junk. Or they get stuck on earth cus they can’t find a window to launch past the space junk. 3,2,1……nuke city! Earth is a kitty litter box! Robots win!
Could this be the beginning to what we’ve done to our own ocean??
they need to stay out of our universe the humans are destroying it and throwing our earth and probably all of the other planets of f balance.
Mars is a planet from our past in which we already destroyed and used till it was barron!
Now . Now …folks .. please remember that archeologists find out about our past from what the past cultures left behind ! Well if something were to happen suddenly .. .and new species from God would only know . Found our left over junk on earth and really not far from it. . would that not be similar to tracing .. for example . The Vikings .. And not discussing the football team .. …if it wasn’t for the Vikings leaving their stuff behind . The Team would be called What ??? Food for thought !!;
What is the meaning of this?
It’s like bossie…… Sad This world makes me wanna fly away, now I’m the rocket man……
Buzz Lightyear said it: To infinity and beyond. Fortunately, we will be an extinct species before we can trash very much of this solar system, let alone the oh so many others.
Humans are disgusting and, just because they are supposedly the smartest living beings, feel it’s ok to just leave garbage everywhere they go including their own home. I don’t believe humans should be trying to go to any other planet because that one will end up exactly like Earth.
While these images are shocking and thought provoking, I can’t help but think that we are now leaving trash on other planets and creating space debris. By the time we colonize we’ll first have to collect & recycle lol humans are so Trashy! We need a universal environmental policy. NASA pick up your trash!
Dont worry I’m a flerftard. Space junk isn’t real. Neither is earth. So why y’all worried?
We should send a bunch of guns up there so that if we ever make it there ourselves we can say “the guns were here before us” to those against them. 😆
Wow, how about everyone just call archeologists the trashmen……sorry trashtheys/trashthems……. just think garbage from the past civilizations is now like gold, even fossil poop from dino’s
2k activate satellites is not accurate. Starlink has over 6k alone.
And also, space junk is a ridiculous idea. Space is big, much bigger than you can imagine. And a lot of natural junk is out there. Man made junk is and never will be significant.
Earth orbit junk is a different problem which is real but has nothing to do with ugly garbage and everything to do with potential collisions and safety in orbit.
We’re building our own rings like Saturn. Dumb assess.
Absolutely ridiculous that this author is evidently CLUELESS as to actual facts. Just for example, he says there are “about ” 2000 active satellites orbiting Earth when in fact there are close to 7000 active satellites at this time.
Pitiful. It’s ridiculously easy to get an accurate count of active satellites yet this person didn’t even bother to look. Why should we believe anything else he has to say if he can’t even get this tiny little fact right. Absolutely pitiful. Find another job you suck at this one
Now we’re trashing Mars!
Please,
The earth is destroyed, humans are disgusting, we’re all going to die. You’re the very ones that once colonized will be taking selfies at that memorial marking human achievement.
Get a clue. Well, the simulation is real then.. reality is what we perceive it to be. Let’s keep our simulation clean and garbage free…
When we travel to another planet, We are the Aliens there. Some respect could go a long way, or we may find someone building a border wall around earth?
The “debris that seemed almost alien” actually IS alien to Mars.
Earthlings should clean up (this house) before worrying about elsewhere. Better yet, don’t pollute other planets to begin with.
I will volunteer to go sent up a base in mars
There are literally bags of human excrement on the moon because Apollo astronauts needed to offload weight to bring back moon rocks. So we’ve been doing this from the beginning. Not a good look, humans!
Some of these past comments are dead on. Where is Space Force? Why can’t we have a collection system for space? Collect the debris, send the costs of recovery to the originators and melt down what is left. Who knows we might learn something about how to repair or technology that was left there. It might be nice to do this before the other guys.
The reason extra terrestrial don’t visit earth is they see what we’ve done to our planet and doing to others. We won’t have visitors as long as we destroy ourselves and others. We will kill ourselves while killing others. Planet of the Apes is real. They will probably take better care of their home than the Homosapiens have.
Clean up your mess how inconsiderate rude
Trash in…Trash out
Basic rule learned in Tiger Scouts.
C’mon, NASA, set a good example.
Planet earth’s inhabitants need to clean up our act as well as the earth trash (and) our space trash. A good beginning would be to develop clean up policies following our space research.
Commentors are knee jerk reactionaries with zero sense of perspective or scale , “oh, look at the litter. How shameful.” If humanity listened to these ppl, we’d been extinct long ago.
Not our trash. Clearly a corpse crawling from Craft …..n0?
Just think: this has been happening for decades.
Seems too many people are against science, technology, exploration and human advancement, because of their lack of education and any desire to understand the worlds around them. It’s hard to believe they’re already folks worried about a small spacecraft resting on the surface of another planet, and think of it as an issue, concern, or debris, rather than the amazing achievement it represents. They should be focusing on, and celebrating the achievement of their fellow man, and the world of knowledge and understanding their years of dedicated work has brought to us all. These pieces of human technology leave a legacy of mankind’s quest to understand the world around them, and are mostly stamped “Made in the USA”. Mars, and the Moon, are big heavenly bodies, and to worry about a few pieces of space hardware that represent the pinnicle of human technical achievement, and to consider this space hardware trash, is ridiculous, and simple minded. Go NASA, Go for Exploration!
Maybe you should CLEAN IT UP NASA !!! 🤔
Once we are there, we will clean it up. Thata a tough one, isn’t it?
If not the slopes of Everest….the Mountains of Mars…
Yeah, it is just trash but remember the saying, one person’s trash is another’s treasure. Who’s to say that that trash may not later be used for recycling purposes and may be a god send to whoever may stumble upon it at that time? Not suggesting to start littering intentionally but in this case it was a byproduct of scientific research, unlike most of the trash that is created here on Earth is.
I trust we humans will, probably already are, developing methods for repurposing the abandoned elements of previous endeavors. The explorations have shown that many of the elements we take for granted don’t even exist on the Moon or other planets. Keep the faith!
It’s sad. As smart as science can be did they not forsee there would be junk left behind by their visit? All in the name of advancement. We have so much here on Earth we havent discovered and so much cleaning up that needs to be done here. At least our beautiful moon has memorable flags and no junk. At least I don’t think so.
Writen by a person that doesn’t create any trash…. got it. I suppose you think NASA should send a cleanup crew to sweep and vacuum the debris? It was interesting to read about the discovery and see the pictures, but you TOTALLY lost me when you started going on about the debris field.
Circular disc object … 🤔😀
As I can see from the comments, humans struggle with the thought of trashing the Mar’s environment. It brings us to a much deeper and perplexing reality, what about our own planet and how we treat it? I am so often confronted with this reality on a daily basis. I hike my dogs on some BLM land and am always ‘cleaning’ it up as my disgust gets the best of me. No matter where we exist humans leave their detritus. Much as an alcoholic must confront his addiction problems, every one of us needs to address this much larger problem. It takes personal discipline to look at our ‘will’ to not trash our own world as we do this constantly. It takes even more will power to stop this behavior. For over 65 years now I clean up trash if I find it where I am. My father, a air force pilot, taught my family to ‘police’ the grounds around our home, on our street, where we camped, where we walked and hiked and anywhere we visited! It takes a certain acceptance of recognizing our weaknesses and our strengths to have the will to go beyond ourselves and give of ourselves to commit to this endeavor. I have an easy proposal, much like alcoholics have an organization that promotes sobriety, “Alcohol Anonymous”, humans worldwide can join what I call “Trash Anonymous” on their own personal level, not as a group but as individuals. All it takes is realizing we all have the responsibility of cleaning our environment, no matter where we are. Including where we want to go, into outer space. So if there is “an infinite amount of engineering understanding” to be attained, there is an infinite amount of trash that we will constantly be policing the grounds for. So have a beautiful day and enjoy your setting, especially after you clean it up!
Great! Humans polluting another planet – all in the name of power, control, science….like it’s some resource to be plundered and subdued at will …. No respect for creation or nature. Surely we can do better than this.
Detritus
synonyms: debris, waste, waste matter, discarded matter, refuse, litter, scrap, flotsam and jetsam, lumber, rubble, wreckage, remains, remnants, fragments, scraps, spoilage, dregs, leavings, sweepings, dross, scum, chaff, offscourings, swill, slag, rubbish, trash, garbage, mullock, dreck, junk, grot, gash, debitage, draff, raffle, raff, cultch, orts, shit, crap (and many more synonyms.)
It’s amazing just how many words we have for our ‘trash’ but it only takes realizing one of them to clean it up!
Maybe all that satellite debris is responsible for global warming. It has to be causing some deflection of the suns rays. Has to be causing negative light patterns!
You cannot go to Mars. It’s impossible! That’s just apart of Earth’s plane beneath the Venus and Mars., the Moon and Sun above that part of the Earth’s plane.🎣
How long before they develop an economic plan to get our trash shipped to the Moon and Mars, using them as land fills instead dumping our waste in the ocean. That will make a whole new industry, building space worthy garbage scows. Just think, there would be plenty of new jobs to help alleviate unemployment, not to mention we would be helping with over population as we would be moving a whole new work force off world. Won’t that be a legacy for us.
We need to have a rover that is capable of grabbing/towing all that debris into one location. When we do start building a habitat there, some of the debris may be useful. Also the 2000 or so “dead” satellites around Earth may have uses.
In spite of ……the human presence “print” may simply be one of Earth’s many “bugs” that may have journeyed to any one of the numerous targeted destinations.
We won’t know, until we do know.
Perhaps if we dump all of our trash there the greenhouse gases might one day make it habitable?
We can’t even, won’t even, clean up our own planet. To think the government is going to clean up space “junk” is hilarious.
It’s not as simple a walking out to your yard and picking up the trash from last night’s BBQ, it takes a lot of money, time, technology, thought, drive and many other steps just to get the cameras out there to take the pictures, it’s not like they can just send a trash truck or there to clean it up.
How about we clean up this planet before we start trashing other planets?
Backpackers are supposed to pack out what they pack into the wilderness. This should apply to space exploration out of respect, something man has lost towards his own, animals and the earth itself.
We have made many HORRIBLE messes on our own planet, and have done little to clean them up. Although I am all for space exploration, I do not think that we deserve to do so until we develop a decent worldwide attitude towards the debris we leave behind.
Time for colonization so we can hire Garbage Space Trucks and crews to clean up the mess. No one wants to see that. What an embarrassing photo.
Do they think we’re idiots? The wreckage has obviously been there a long time! So long that there’s no longer even evidence of an impact made from the object in the ground around it, and a lot of the object is covered in a lot of dirt like it’s been sitting there for ages as the sand is slowly blown on top of it slowly getting buried by the surface of the planet. It’s such a bold lie. I can’t believe the nerve, though that people are falling for it. Look at the picture. I don’t know how long the helicopter taking the pictures has been on Mars, but not nearly as long as that wreckage has been sticking out of the ground!
We abuse everything until it’s gone 😔
Why have the pictures been doctored? It’s clear that someone doctored the second image with gray and black lines in the back of the vehicle and perhaps even the first picture was as well given the large black blob in the background of the second one which appears should be on the left side of the picture in the field in the first one. Was this done by the author or the government? Was it done to hide technology, which is totally reasonable but should be mentioned instead of left for the reader to find. Or was it done because it isn’t really our junk at all? And if it was indeed our junk, why would this have been a surprise to find? I imagine they knew exactly where their own pieces land, no? Just curious. If anyone can provide additional information that might be a good idea.
Think of how good your life must be to worry about a piece of debris left on another planet over 87 million miles away.
The potential for savage rights for recycling space debris.
All this emoting about garbage is silly. The rest of the galaxy doesn’t care, at all, what humans do. Are you snowflakes going to drive when the next supernova explodes and spews all sorts of highly radioactive nuclear waste all over the galaxy?
To believe we will do better in outer space is ludicrous. Before we put all our eggs in the outer space basket, why don’t we focus more energy on cleaning up our mess here on Earth and cleaning up the trash now orbiting our planet. BEFORE its Too LATE!!!!! Or is already too late??
The Lord will cleanse the earth with fire! Also God will cleanse his entire universe! So don’t worry. God knows what he is doing. The very heavens themselves will be shaken! God is in control! Infinite wisdom!!!