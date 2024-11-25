NASA Confirms Asteroid Larger Than the Statue of Liberty Is Approaching Earth Tomorrow

An asteroid roughly the size of a football field, 2006 WB, is set to pass close to Earth tomorrow, zipping by at a distance of 554,000 miles (891,576.58 km). While this is about twice the distance between Earth and the Moon, it remains strikingly close on a cosmic scale.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) estimates 2006 WB to be about 310 feet (94.49 meters) across, though it could range between 240 and 525 feet (0.16 kilometers) in diameter. For context, the Statue of Liberty stands 305 feet (92.96 meters) tall, and a football field measures 360 feet (0.11 kilometers) in length.

A Close Encounter at High Speed

Despite the seemingly vast 554,000-mile distance, 2006 WB’s approach is notable given its classification as a near-Earth object (NEO). The asteroid will travel at a speed of approximately 4.2 kilometers per second (9,400 mph (15,127.82 km/h))—several times faster than a rifle bullet, which typically reaches speeds of about 2,700 mph (4,345.23 km/h).

By comparison, Venus, Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, approaches at about 24 million miles at its nearest point. The asteroid’s proximity, while safe, is a reminder of the importance of observations of celestial objects close to Earth’s orbit.

What Is a Near-Earth Object?

2006 WB is categorized as a NEO, a designation for asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth. These objects are monitored by agencies like NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) to assess potential threats. A subset of NEOs, called potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs), must come within 4.6 million miles of Earth and measure at least 460 feet (0.14 kilometers) across to pose a significant risk.

While 2006 WB is a NEO, it does not meet the criteria to be classified as a PHA due to its safe distance and relatively small size.

Here are the October updates for #PlanetaryDefense. Thanks to efforts at @NASA and across the globe, we have discovered nearly 11,000 near-Earth asteroids larger than 140 meters, with an estimated 14,000 left to find. https://t.co/bwTGGUjVqX pic.twitter.com/DEUqup1PCi — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) November 1, 2024

More Asteroid Visitors This Week

2006 WB is one of several asteroids making close approaches in the coming days. Today, two smaller asteroids—2024 WF2 and 2024 WJ3, both bus-sized—will pass at distances of 1,780,000 miles (2,864,632.32 km) and 2,780,000 miles (4,473,976.32 km), respectively. On Tuesday, another bus-sized asteroid, 2024 WD3, will come within 1,080,000 miles (1,738,091.52 km). Additionally, the plane-sized 2009 WB105 will pass by at a safe distance of 3,600,000 miles (5,793,638.4 km).

Such frequent asteroid flybys highlight the dynamic nature of our solar system. “Asteroids are whizzing by all the time—mostly unreported!” said Jay Tate, director of the United Kingdom’s Spaceguard Centre observatory.

Preparing for the Unexpected

The probability of a large asteroid striking Earth is extremely low, the consequences of such an event could be catastrophic. “If a cosmic body [of 460 feet (0.14 kilometers) in diameter] crashed into Earth, it could destroy an entire city and cause extreme regional devastation; larger objects over 1 kilometer could have global effects and even cause mass extinction,” said Svetla Ben-Itzhak, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University.

To date, scientists have identified over 34,000 NEOs and continue to monitor at least 2,300 PHAs. Vigilant tracking and analysis by institutions like CNEOS are crucial in ensuring Earth’s safety from potential cosmic impacts.