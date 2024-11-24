NASA Awards $11.5 Million to Help Craft Next-Generation Aircraft Designs

NASA is accelerating efforts to revolutionize commercial aviation with a bold initiative aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing efficiency. The agency has commissioned five innovative design studies under its Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability (AACES) 2050 program, bringing together cutting-edge concepts to shape the future of air travel.

$11.5 Million Investment in Sustainable Flight

With a total funding of $11.5 million, NASA is backing visionary concepts from five leading organizations: Aurora Flight Sciences (a Boeing company), Electra, the Georgia Institute of Technology, JetZero, and Pratt & Whitney. Each study focuses on a unique approach to addressing aviation’s pressing environmental challenges, from alternative fuels to next-generation propulsion systems.

Bob Pearce, NASA’s associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, highlighted the program’s strategic vision, saying:

“Through initiatives like AACES, NASA is positioned to harness a broad set of perspectives about how to further increase aircraft efficiency, reduce aviation’s environmental impact, and enhance U.S. technological competitiveness in the 2040s, 2050s, and beyond.”

Artist’s concept of a Pratt & Whitney advanced propulsion concept for the NASA Advanced Aircraft Concepts for Environmental Sustainability 2050 initiative.

Pratt & Whitney

NASA’s Innovative Approaches to Cleaner Skies

The five studies represent diverse strategies for achieving sustainable aviation:

Aurora Flight Sciences : Focusing on advanced aerodynamic technologies, alternative fuels, and propulsion systems for greater efficiency and reduced emissions.

: Focusing on advanced aerodynamic technologies, alternative fuels, and propulsion systems for greater efficiency and reduced emissions. Electra : Exploring electric propulsion and groundbreaking aerodynamic designs to reduce emissions and noise pollution.

: Exploring electric propulsion and groundbreaking aerodynamic designs to reduce emissions and noise pollution. Georgia Institute of Technology : Investigating sustainability solutions through alternative fuel technologies, novel propulsion systems, and future aircraft configurations.

: Investigating sustainability solutions through alternative fuel technologies, novel propulsion systems, and future aircraft configurations. JetZero : Pioneering cryogenic liquid hydrogen as a fuel source, a potential game-changer in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

: Pioneering cryogenic liquid hydrogen as a fuel source, a potential game-changer in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Pratt & Whitney: Advancing propulsion technologies to boost thermal and propulsive efficiency, cutting fuel consumption and greenhouse gases.

These projects embody the program’s transformative vision, with all designs targeting the net-zero aviation emissions goal by 2050.

Shaping Aviation’s Green Future

The aircraft designs emerging from AACES could be operational within 25 years, creating a roadmap for cleaner and more efficient aviation. The program also bolsters the U.S. leadership in sustainable aviation, as noted by Nateri Madavan, director of NASA’s Advanced Air Vehicles Program:

“The proposals selected come from a diverse set of organizations that will provide exciting and wide-ranging explorations of the scenarios, technologies, and aircraft concepts that will advance aviation towards its transformative sustainability goals.”

By fostering collaborations among academia, private companies, and research agencies, NASA ensures the best minds and ideas come together to propel the aviation industry into a more sustainable future.

With the skies set to welcome a new generation of sustainable aircraft, NASA’s AACES program illuminates a path forward. In these designs lies not just the promise of reduced emissions, but the blueprint for a quieter, cleaner, and more efficient future in the air—a future where ingenuity and sustainability fly hand in hand.

For more details on each of the five NASA-funded studies, click here.