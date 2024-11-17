Mysterious ‘Doomsday Fish’ Washes Up in California – is the West Coast at risk?

A 10-foot-long oarfish, often dubbed the “Harbinger of Doom,” has washed ashore on a beach in southern California, sending ripples of unease through locals and social media alike. The discovery marks the second time this year that this deep-sea creature, known for its eerie connections to natural disasters, has made a rare appearance.

What is the Oarfish, and Why is It Called a ‘Doomsday Fish’?

Oarfish, elusive denizens of the mesopelagic zone, inhabit ocean depths ranging from 660 to 3,300 feet (1.01 km), where sunlight cannot reach. Known for their ribbon-like bodies, which can grow up to an astonishing 36 feet, oarfish are the longest known bony fish in the world. Their shimmering silver bodies and bright red dorsal fins lend them a mythical, almost otherworldly appearance.

Their ominous nickname, “doomsday fish,” stems from folklore linking them to earthquakes and tsunamis. This reputation gained traction after the 2011 earthquake in Japan, when over 20 oarfish were found washed up on beaches in the months leading up to the disaster.

While the scientific basis for this connection remains unproven, some researchers speculate that oarfish might be sensitive to seismic activity due to their deep-sea habitat.

The Latest Discovery on California Shores

This latest specimen, measuring approximately 10 feet (3.05 m) long, was discovered by a PhD student from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography on Grandview Beach in Encinitas. The oarfish is one of only 20 documented occurrences of its kind in California since 1901. Photographs of the unusual creature quickly went viral, with viewers marveling at its size and unique features.

According to researchers, the oarfish was preserved and will be added to the institution’s marine vertebrate collection. Samples have also been taken for genetic and anatomical analysis, providing scientists with a rare opportunity to study these mysterious creatures.

For the second time this year, an oarfish has washed up on the California coast. (Alison Laferriere/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Biological Insights From Recent Discoveries

Oarfish, or Regalecus glesne, are filter feeders, primarily consuming plankton, small crustaceans, and krill. They propel themselves gracefully through the water by undulating their long dorsal fins. This movement allows them to navigate the high-pressure, low-light conditions of the mesopelagic zone.

Despite their size, oarfish are notoriously elusive, and much about their life history and behavior remains unknown. Current research aims to unravel how these fish adapt to the high pressure and low oxygen levels of the deep sea, with findings from this year’s specimens potentially shedding light on these adaptations.

“Like with the previous oarfish, this specimen and the samples taken from it will be able to tell us much about the biology, anatomy, genomics and life history of oarfishes.” – Scripps Marine Vertebrate Collection Manager Ben @Frable pic.twitter.com/GbOPGN064C — Scripps Institution of Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) November 13, 2024

Are These Appearances a Sign of Something Bigger?

The sudden surge in sightings has reignited discussions about potential links between oarfish beaching and geological activity. While folklore attributes these events to impending disasters, scientists are cautious about drawing such direct correlations. Instead, they suggest that factors like storms, rising sea temperatures, or pollution may disrupt the oarfish’s deep-sea environment, forcing them closer to shore.

Although their conservation status has not been officially evaluated by the IUCN, oarfish are believed to be vulnerable to the effects of climate change and pollution. These threats could disrupt their delicate habitats, making sightings like this even rarer in the future.