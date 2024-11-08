Mars Once Had a Vast Ocean, New Clues from Zhurong Rover Suggest

Recent findings from China’s Zhurong rover suggest that Mars may have once been home to a vast ocean, a revelation that could rewrite our understanding of the planet’s ancient climate and its potential to harbor life. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, add new weight to the long-debated theory that up to a third of Mars’ surface was once covered in water billions of years ago. However, skepticism from some experts hints that the discovery, while compelling, may not settle the mystery just yet.

Explore Mars’ Ancient Coastline

Zhurong landed in the Northern Hemisphere of Mars known as the Utopia Planitia plain in 2021 and has been systematically studying whether water existed there in ancient times. Thereafter, another new study led by Bo Wu at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University outlines some fascinating geological characteristics nearby the rover’s landing site which seem to correlate with an ancient oceanic history.

These features are pitted cones, polygonal troughs and etched flows, shapes typically found in Earth locations with water or ice, Wu said. Among the most promising signs, he says, is a possible ancient shoreline near Zhurong’s landing site that suggests standing water was once present.

Moreover, this supposed Martian ocean is believed to have formed about 3.7 billion years ago following a dramatic flooding event and then gradually froze over. The shoreline, as Wu’s team theorizes, could have been carved out as the ocean slowly disappeared, around 3.4 billion years ago.

Conceptual illustration of evolution of the nearshore zone in southern Utopia Planitia.

A Lingering Debate in the Scientific Community

While the findings mark an exciting development, some researchers remain cautious. Benjamin Cardenas of Pennsylvania State University expressed doubts about the study, suggesting that Mars’ active climate may have worn down or obscured any clear evidence of a coastline. The strong Martian winds, he noted, could have eroded sediment and reshaped the landscape over billions of years, erasing traces of an ocean’s edge.

“We tend to think of Mars as being inactive, similar to the Moon, but it is very much alive!” Cardenas told AFP, highlighting that Martian erosion could challenge any definitive identification of ancient shorelines.

Wu acknowledges the potential role of wind in altering the landscape but points out that meteor impacts over Mars’ history may have periodically uncovered new rock and sediment from beneath the surface, helping to preserve signs of ancient water.

Could Mars’ Lost Ocean Hold Clues to Life’s Origins?

The idea of a Martian ocean is more than a tantalizing theory; it may hold key implications for our search for life beyond Earth. If Mars indeed had an extensive ocean billions of years ago, it could suggest the presence of conditions favorable to life, paralleling the environments thought to foster early life on Earth. According to Cardenas, “Most scientists believe life on Earth emerged either under the ocean or in tidal pools, where water and air interact.”

Finding strong evidence of an ancient ocean on Mars could mean that the Red Planet once offered a similarly hospitable environment, raising the possibility of microbial life or other forms that might have thrived in Mars’ ancient waters.