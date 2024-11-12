India’s Moon Rover Detects ‘Unexpected’ Subsurface Movement at the Moon’s South Pole

India’s Pragyan Rover has detected mysterious movement beneath the lunar South Pole’s surface, sparking fresh intrigue into the moon’s hidden activity.

A Computer Generated Image Showing The Vikram Lander And The Pragyan Rover On The Moon.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) recently announced that their Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has detected unexplained movement beneath the moon’s surface at the South Pole. This discovery adds a new layer of intrigue to lunar exploration, raising questions about the moon’s geological activity and potential hidden dynamics.

India’s Pioneering Mission ‘Pragyan Rover’ at the Lunar South Pole

India made history in August 2023 when the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander touched down near the moon’s South Pole, the first successful landing in this region. Equipped with the Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), Pragyan was designed to record seismic vibrations and detect any movements in the lunar crust. Using high-sensitivity accelerometers, the device can convert ground movements into voltage signals, effectively capturing both natural and artificial lunar events.

Here’s a breakdown of the essential elements uncovered by the Pragyan rover so far:

  • Mission Milestone: First successful landing at the lunar South Pole (August 2023).
  • Instrument Used: ILSA (Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity) with high-sensitivity accelerometers.
  • Recorded Events:
    • August 25, 2023: Initial seismic vibrations detected.
    • August 26, 2023: A second, similar event recorded.
  • Potential Causes of Movement:
    • Natural lunar quakes
    • Impact-related shifts or cooling contraction of the moon’s crust

Seismic Activity Captured by ILSA

The ISRO reported that on August 25, 2023, ILSA recorded a series of seismic vibrations, indicating an “event” under the lunar surface. This unexpected signal was captured in a graph, which ISRO later shared publicly. Interestingly, another event occurred the following day, prompting ISRO to investigate the source of these vibrations, which are likely natural but still unusual given the moon’s generally inert appearance.

Graphics Of The Recordings Shared By Isro
 Graphics of the recordings shared by ISRO. (X/@isro)

What Could Be Causing Movement Under the Moon’s Surface?

While theories could range from natural moonquakes to impact-related shifts, the recorded movement highlights an active lunar environment beneath the apparently calm surface. ISRO’s investigations continue, with hopes of better understanding whether such vibrations result from geological processes or external impacts.

Although the moon lacks tectonic activity similar to Earth’s, subtle movements might be part of the natural cooling and contraction processes on the moon’s crust.

