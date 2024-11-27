If Humans Go Extinct, This Is the Species That Will Take Over the Earth

Imagine a future where humanity has vanished. No more towering cities, no more bustling streets—just a planet reclaiming itself. In this radically altered world, the octopus, a creature most people rarely think about, could rise to dominate the Earth. But how is this possible? And why is this cephalopod being considered a likely successor to humankind? The answer may shock you.
The Octopus: The New King of the Planet?
Forget about monkeys, dolphins, or any other species typically considered the most intelligent. Octopuses, with their extraordinary cognitive abilities and incredible adaptability, could very well be the future rulers of the Earth.
While their appearance may be strange, their intelligence is unparalleled in the animal kingdom, often compared to that of the most evolved mammals. Their brains are decently small, but they hold a staggering 500 million neurons—many of them located in their arms, allowing each limb to think independently.
As Professor Tim Coulson from the University of Oxford notes, “Their intelligence is one of the most advanced in the animal kingdom.” They can solve complex problems such as opening jars, escaping from enclosures, and even using tools—abilities rarely seen outside the realm of humans and some primates. This decentralized, arm-based cognitive system gives them the flexibility to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, a trait that places them miles ahead of other species in terms of survival in a post-human world.
Why the Octopus Could Outlast Humanity
What makes the octopus such an unbelievable candidate to dominate the Earth after humans? For starters, unlike humans or even primates, octopuses are not reliant on complex social structures. They are independent, resilient, and highly adaptable. Their system of survival does not depend on cooperation with others, which would be a major advantage in a world without humans to provide structure or competition.
In fact, octopuses have been found to survive in extreme environments, from the deep, dark oceans to coastal reefs. Some species can even survive out of water for up to 30 minutes, a remarkable feat that opens the possibility of future land exploration.
Professor Coulson imagines a scenario where octopuses may evolve to explore dry land, possibly even adapting tools to aid in this transformation. If they could one day adapt to terrestrial environments, they would have a significant edge over many other creatures.
“Imagine a world where these tentacled geniuses manipulate tools, build shelters, and even explore land,” says Coulson. Could this really happen? The octopus’ cognitive prowess and ability to adapt could make it the perfect survivor in an unpredictable post-human Earth.
Are We Overlooking the True Future Ruler?
You might be thinking: ‘What about dolphins or crows?’ These species are often considered the most intelligent in the animal kingdom, but they have their limitations. Dolphins and crows are highly social, requiring strong group structures to thrive. This need for social bonds could hinder their ability to adapt to a world without humans.
In contrast, octopuses do not need to rely on social groups to survive. They can act as lone wolves, thriving in isolation while facing challenges that would overwhelm other species. They are extremely flexible in how they approach problems and environments, making them the ideal candidates for a world without human influence. Their self-sufficiency could allow them to fill ecological niches that others cannot.
Professor Coulson underscores that while dolphins and crows are indeed highly intelligent, they are less adaptable in a post-human world. Their instinctive social behaviors and reliance on group dynamics might pose limitations to their evolution in such an environment. In comparison, the octopus is free from these constraints, making it better equipped to survive in an ever-changing world.
Source: The European
11 thoughts on “If Humans Go Extinct, This Is the Species That Will Take Over the Earth”
Contrary to the article’s claim, cooperative species like dolphins and crows have a significant evolutionary advantage. They rely on group dynamics for problem-solving, resource sharing, and protection—key factors for long-term survival.
Octopuses, on the other hand, live alone and have limited time to pass down knowledge or adapt to changing conditions. Their lack of social cooperation and brief life span would likely hinder their ability to thrive, making them less adaptable than social species in a rapidly changing world.
Professor Tim Coulson, an expert in population biology and evolutionary ecology, studies how species interact with their environment in real-world contexts. This article seems to twist his work into a sensational narrative that strays far from the empirical, data-driven nature of his research. Speculative claims like this do a disservice to the complexity of evolutionary biology and misrepresent the valuable insights Coulson and others provide.
Horrible and disingenuous article. Not a fact to be found. May as well be an article about dragons.
Whole heartedly agree with Cooper
What kept octopuses from becoming the dominant species? They’ve been around millions of years and don’t dominant anywhere.
And social species adapt faster. Their societies, culture and technology evolve faster than their DNA changes. This is a competitive advantage.
“their intelligence is unparalleled in the animal kingdom, often compared to that of the most evolved mammals”
Oh?
Uh we evolved out dominant role because of social cooperation. “Lone wolves” in nature are actually quite unsuccessful wolves and that term needs a rest since it’s not accurate. The species that cooperates will prosper. And it’s incredibly silly to speculate that a sea-adapted body can come on land just because there’s a nice brain in it. Someone is probably a neuro specialist who knows nothing about ecology or how social cooperation enhances survival. Octopuses are rare in nature. How you usually get intelligence is through social learning. Worldwide I just don’t see how octopus intelligence magically lets their bodies survive in new niches. They can’t live on land any more than we could live on the surface of the moon. Ie, possible but with great difficulty and highly expensive technology keeping us alive. There’s also the fact that mammals positioned closer to us are in a position to take over from us. Squirrels, dogs, cats, etc. it’s not going to come down to “who is the most absolutely intelligent” but “who is most adapted to dealing with a bunch of human junk/waste” which is going to be bugs, fungi, and other mammals we consider “stupid” now. Intelligence is an adaptation that arises spontaneously in species. All species could become intelligent. We evolved from an unintelligent primate species. I think squirrels are the most poised to evolve into the next human-like animal.
I agree with all the previous comments. Despite the fact that these beings, that’s what I would call them, have immensely complex nervous systems, they amazing things to survive and propagate , they do not apparently possess the ability to transform nature on a mass scale like some things we do as human. Besides, I whole heartedly agree with the logic that intelligence is nothing abstract but an ability to solve complex problems, either to survive or to advance, and it is undeniably a product of social existence and social cooperation. The relationship between individuals and society are dynamic, society consists of individuals but on the other hand without a society to support you at bad times, you will bite the proverbial dust and cease to be. We are nothing out of a social environment, nothing but a single helpless slightly advanced variant of monkey, we are what we are because of social support, take it away at am early age, may be right at the time of the birth and see how long you survive, or in the rare case if you do, what kind of Einstein you can become!
Aquatic animals (dolphins, octopus) need to make the move to land first, and it is questionable if their brains would survive the transition with the same level of higher cognition.
Crows need to evolve a better system of manipulation first. And again, their cognitive abilities might not evolve concurrently. Existing primates are of course, an obvious choice. But I’m throwing out another.
Raccoons.
Cooperative social structure. Extremely curious. Highly adaptable. Language. Opposable thumbs. Bipedal capability. They have all the basic building blocks.
ETS not be ridiculous, It will be chips or a lesser monkey species.
As I won’t be among them, I don’t really care which creature will be dominant. I happen to love octopuses and don’t eat them because I can’t eat something that’s smarter than I am.
Octopuses learn on the basis of a single experience.
I’m 90 years old and I still often need more input before accepting new information.
I don’t have that problem with squid.