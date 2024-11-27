If Humans Go Extinct, This Is the Species That Will Take Over the Earth

Imagine a future where humanity has vanished. No more towering cities, no more bustling streets—just a planet reclaiming itself. In this radically altered world, the octopus, a creature most people rarely think about, could rise to dominate the Earth. But how is this possible? And why is this cephalopod being considered a likely successor to humankind? The answer may shock you.

The Octopus: The New King of the Planet?

Forget about monkeys, dolphins, or any other species typically considered the most intelligent. Octopuses, with their extraordinary cognitive abilities and incredible adaptability, could very well be the future rulers of the Earth.

While their appearance may be strange, their intelligence is unparalleled in the animal kingdom, often compared to that of the most evolved mammals. Their brains are decently small, but they hold a staggering 500 million neurons—many of them located in their arms, allowing each limb to think independently.

As Professor Tim Coulson from the University of Oxford notes, “Their intelligence is one of the most advanced in the animal kingdom.” They can solve complex problems such as opening jars, escaping from enclosures, and even using tools—abilities rarely seen outside the realm of humans and some primates. This decentralized, arm-based cognitive system gives them the flexibility to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, a trait that places them miles ahead of other species in terms of survival in a post-human world.

Photograph of Professor Tim Coulson.

Why the Octopus Could Outlast Humanity

What makes the octopus such an unbelievable candidate to dominate the Earth after humans? For starters, unlike humans or even primates, octopuses are not reliant on complex social structures. They are independent, resilient, and highly adaptable. Their system of survival does not depend on cooperation with others, which would be a major advantage in a world without humans to provide structure or competition.

In fact, octopuses have been found to survive in extreme environments, from the deep, dark oceans to coastal reefs. Some species can even survive out of water for up to 30 minutes, a remarkable feat that opens the possibility of future land exploration.

Professor Coulson imagines a scenario where octopuses may evolve to explore dry land, possibly even adapting tools to aid in this transformation. If they could one day adapt to terrestrial environments, they would have a significant edge over many other creatures.

“Imagine a world where these tentacled geniuses manipulate tools, build shelters, and even explore land,” says Coulson. Could this really happen? The octopus’ cognitive prowess and ability to adapt could make it the perfect survivor in an unpredictable post-human Earth.

Are We Overlooking the True Future Ruler?

You might be thinking: ‘What about dolphins or crows?’ These species are often considered the most intelligent in the animal kingdom, but they have their limitations. Dolphins and crows are highly social, requiring strong group structures to thrive. This need for social bonds could hinder their ability to adapt to a world without humans.

In contrast, octopuses do not need to rely on social groups to survive. They can act as lone wolves, thriving in isolation while facing challenges that would overwhelm other species. They are extremely flexible in how they approach problems and environments, making them the ideal candidates for a world without human influence. Their self-sufficiency could allow them to fill ecological niches that others cannot.

Professor Coulson underscores that while dolphins and crows are indeed highly intelligent, they are less adaptable in a post-human world. Their instinctive social behaviors and reliance on group dynamics might pose limitations to their evolution in such an environment. In comparison, the octopus is free from these constraints, making it better equipped to survive in an ever-changing world.

Source: The European