32 Feet Long, 26 Feet Wingspan, and Under 7 Tonnes: Meet Haolong, the Future Chinese Cargo Spacecraft

China has officially unveiled Haolong, a reusable cargo spacecraft designed to transport supplies to and from its Tiangong space station. This innovative shuttle, expected to serve as a low-cost and sustainable alternative to existing cargo vessels, is currently undergoing engineering verification and will be on display at the upcoming 15th China Air Show. Haolong’s design showcases China’s ambition to secure a leading role in space, enhancing its ability to support Tiangong through advanced and frequent resupply missions.

A Breakthrough in Reusable Space Technology

Designed by the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute under the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Haolong represents a new era in Chinese space exploration. The shuttle’s design incorporates both spacecraft and aircraft features that enable it to be launched atop a rocket and returned via horizontal runway landing. This hybrid approach contrasts sharply with China’s current Tianzhou cargo vessels, which are single-use and burn up upon re-entry. Fang Yuanpeng, Haolong’s chief designer, commented, “The Haolong space cargo shuttle is a winged aircraft with an aerodynamic design featuring a large wingspan and a high lift-to-drag ratio. With a blunt-nosed fuselage and large, swept-back delta wings, it combines the characteristics of both spacecraft and aircraft, allowing it to be launched into orbit by a rocket and land on an airport runway like a plane.”

At 32.8 feet in length and 26.2 feet in wingspan, Haolong is notably smaller than Tianzhou and significantly lighter, weighing less than half its mass of 31,000 pounds. These reductions make Haolong a “low-cost” solution for the regular supply needs of the Tiangong space station. The shuttle’s streamlined design also addresses efficiency: by decreasing its weight, it requires less fuel for launch, reducing operational costs. This economical approach aligns with China’s broader goals to establish cost-effective, sustainable space operations while supporting longer-term goals of expanding Tiangong’s capacity.

Official promo video of HaoLong-1 cargo spaceplane. Looking forward to seeing it fly!

10m long, 8m wide, folding wings, 1.8t cargo capacity. https://t.co/c9eWa1glso pic.twitter.com/rdLJ8JuFTR — China 'N Asia Spaceflight 🚀𝕏 🛰️ (@CNSpaceflight) November 11, 2024

New Capabilities for Tiangong’s Future

The development of Haolong is a strategic step forward for China as it aims to maintain and expand the Tiangong station over the next decade. The three-module station is expected to grow into a six-module complex, requiring an advanced logistics network to deliver supplies, scientific equipment, and experimental cargo consistently. Haolong will dock autonomously with Tiangong, allowing astronauts to retrieve and store cargo directly within the station. The shuttle will then detach, autonomously deorbit, and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, landing horizontally on a designated runway. Following each mission, Haolong will undergo inspection, maintenance, and repairs as necessary, ensuring it remains ready for subsequent missions.

This reusability feature marks a pivotal shift for China’s space operations, significantly reducing the costs associated with launching new cargo vessels for each mission. While Tianzhou’s single-use model offered reliable service, its inability to return to Earth limited its utility for long-term, sustainable missions. Haolong’s reusable design allows for more frequent flights, potentially enabling the Tiangong station to receive supplies more regularly, a critical advantage as China seeks to support more ambitious space projects.

Part of a Broader Reusable Spacecraft Movement

China is not alone in developing reusable space technologies. The United States’ Sierra Space is advancing the Dream Chaser, another reusable cargo spacecraft designed for missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Much like Haolong, Dream Chaser combines aircraft and spacecraft elements, enabling a horizontal landing that simplifies recovery and maintenance. The success of both Haolong and Dream Chaser could set a new standard for cost-effective, reusable cargo shuttles that support long-term space missions, potentially opening new avenues for international collaboration and competition.

As highlighted by Space.com, Haolong’s unique design and economic model signify China’s dedication to establishing a prominent role in reusable space technology. China’s goal to make Haolong a key component of Tiangong’s logistics illustrates the broader geopolitical significance of reusable spacecraft, as nations compete to achieve leadership in sustainable space technology. With the advent of Haolong, China may significantly increase its cargo capacity and flexibility in orbital operations, potentially leading to new partnerships and competitive developments in the space sector.

Haolong is poised to play a vital role in the Chinese space program by ensuring that Tiangong remains fully operational and well-supplied. As China plans further developments for Tiangong, Haolong’s reusable design could serve as a blueprint for other space agencies and commercial firms aiming to establish sustainable models for orbital supply missions.