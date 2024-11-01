Halloween Night Sky 2024: Venus, Saturn, and Mysterious Fireballs Await

On Halloween night, while costumed children swarm neighbourhoods in search of candy, the sky will host a captivating show for those who take a moment to look up. With mostly clear skies expected across much of the United States, there’s plenty for stargazers to marvel at.

Clear Skies for Most Regions

National forecasts suggest favorable weather for skywatching across several areas on Thursday, October 31. Regions with clear or mostly clear skies include New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeastern states down to Florida, the Northern, and Central Great Plains, Texas, the Central Rockies, the Southwest Desert, and much of California.

A ridge of high pressure over the Middle Atlantic will contribute to unseasonably warm temperatures east of the Mississippi, while another high-pressure zone will bring seasonably cool but dry weather to the western United States.

However, a few areas may encounter less cooperative weather. Western New York, the Greater Ohio Valley, and parts of the Deep South will likely contend with clouds and showers due to a cold front. Additionally, low-pressure systems in the Northern Rockies, Pacific Northwest, and Northern California are forecasted to produce rain and overcast skies.

Venus and Saturn: Halloween’s Evening Planets

As twilight fades, the brilliant planet Venus will be visible and low in the southwest sky, around 45 minutes after sunset. To gauge its position, look roughly 10 degrees above the horizon—about the width of your clenched fist held at arm’s length. Despite its radiant light, Venus appears through a telescope as a small, gibbous disk, nearly 80 percent illuminated, and lacks any discernible surface features.

Saturn, by contrast, shines less brightly but offers an incredible view. Positioned one-third up from the southeast horizon an hour after sunset, Saturn exhibits a serene yellow hue. Its famous rings, though slightly tilted at about 5 degrees to our line of sight, are stunning. Even a modest telescope with 30x magnification reveals the rings. Through larger telescopes, the view can be breathtaking, prompting astonished reactions from young viewers.

Jupiter Emerges by Mid-Evening

If you’re still outside around 9 p.m., Jupiter will make its presence known, glowing bright and silvery-white, approximately 10 degrees above the east-northeast horizon. With even a small telescope, you’ll see the planet’s disk and all four of its largest moons, known as the Galilean satellites. These moons—Io, Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede—are easily visible, each with a unique arrangement around the giant planet.

Halloween Fireballs from the Taurid Meteor Shower

Halloween night also brings a chance to witness the “Halloween Fireballs” from the Taurid meteor shower. The Taurids are known for producing bright meteors, or bolides, which can leave glowing trails in the sky. Though the meteor shower peaks in early November, a few early meteors may grace Halloween’s evening sky, appearing to dart from the east-northeast.

So, if a meteor resembling a Roman candle streaks across the heavens, it could very well be a Taurid fireball, adding a thrilling surprise to your Halloween festivities.

