First-Ever Saber-Toothed Cat Mummy Found in Siberian Permafrost

Prospectors in eastern Siberia stumbled upon an extraordinary discovery while searching for mammoth tusks in 2020: a mummified saber-toothed cat cub preserved in permafrost for over 37,000 years. This marks the first time in millennia that scientists have examined such a specimen, providing groundbreaking insights into this Ice Age predator.

Uncovering the Ice Age predator

The mummy was found along the Badyarikha River, nestled in Siberia’s frozen landscape. Initially, prospectors recognized the rarity of their find and delivered it to researchers at the Russian Academy of Sciences. Subsequent analyses confirmed the specimen belonged to the extinct genus Homotherium, a lion-sized predator distinct from modern cats. This discovery, described in Scientific Reports, is a milestone as it offers not just bones, but intact flesh and fur.

A picture of the frozen juvenile saber tooth mummy and a digital re-creation of its skeleton

What makes this Discovery Unique?

While bones of saber-toothed cats have been found before, this is the first instance of a fully preserved mummy, complete with fur, muscles, and tissue. The cub, estimated to be just three weeks old, provides unique anatomical details that enhance understanding of Homotherium:

Size and Build : Homotherium was roughly lion-sized with a robust, rangy frame. The cub’s preserved forelimbs indicate that, even at an early age, it possessed the characteristic long limbs and heavy shoulders of its species.

: Homotherium was roughly with a robust, rangy frame. The cub’s preserved forelimbs indicate that, even at an early age, it possessed the characteristic long limbs and heavy shoulders of its species. Paw Structure : Rounded paws with square pads , unlike modern cats, and no carpal pads —a feature possibly aiding locomotion on snow or ice.

: Rounded paws with , unlike modern cats, and no —a feature possibly aiding locomotion on snow or ice. Fur: Soft, dark brown fur with no visible spotting. This contrasts with most modern big cats, where juveniles often have spotted coats. Researchers suggest either unique evolutionary traits or degradation during preservation.

Teeth and Jaw Structure

Although the cub was too young for fully developed saber-like fangs, CT scans revealed structural adaptations in its jaw. Notably:

Elongated upper lips : Twice as long as those of modern lion cubs, suggesting adult Homotherium may have had sheathed sabers rather than exposed ones.

: Twice as long as those of modern lion cubs, suggesting adult Homotherium may have had sheathed sabers rather than exposed ones. Dental evolution: Early tooth formation indicates adaptations for a hyper-carnivorous diet, consistent with other saber-toothed species.

Adaptations for an Ice Age Habitat

Homotherium is believed to have been well-suited to Ice Age steppes and tundras:

Powerful neck muscles : Indicated by skeletal features, these were likely used for holding down large prey.

: Indicated by skeletal features, these were likely used for holding down large prey. Fur adaptations: The dense, solid-colored coat may have helped conserve heat in harsh climates, though further tests will examine whether the fur has degraded since burial.

A comparison of three-week-old heads of Homotherium top, and a present-day lion. Credit…A.V. Lopatin et al., Scientific Reports 2024

Broader Implications for Paleontology

The finding is not only a breakthrough when it comes to saber-toothed cat studies, but on Ice Age paleontology as well. Prior remains, such as woolly mammoth and cave lions, have emphasized more the species with surviving descendants. Homotherium, which belongs to completely extinct genera, gives a glimpse into a very different evolutionary pathway of predators.

As the permafrost of Siberia starts to melt, researchers are in search of more such specimens, including adult Homotherium. Such finds could yield an almost complete set of facts pertaining to the life history, behavior and ecological niche the species occupied in the Ice Age environments.

The technical and biological studies of this cub are just the first steps of the long work on one of the fiercest assassins of Earth and its biological and evolutionary significance.