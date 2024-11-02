Father-Daughter Duo Cracks Mars ‘Alien Signal’ After Yearlong Effort

In May 2023, a unique coded message was beamed to Earth from Mars, marking a critical test in preparing humanity for the possibility of receiving real “Alien Signals”.

The source? The European Space Agency’s (ESA) ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, as part of “A Sign in Space,” an experimental project led by Daniela de Paulis, Artist in Residence at the SETI Institute and Green Bank Observatory. The project aimed to explore the techniques necessary for decoding potential alien communications.

A Yearlong Puzzle Solved by a Father-Daughter Duo

A father-daughter duo, Ken and Keli Chaffin, successfully decoded the message after over a year of diligent effort. According to ESA, the Chaffins used a combination of intuition and extensive simulation testing to uncover the signal’s hidden content. The first step—extracting the signal from raw radio data—was completed within just 10 days, thanks to a collaborative effort involving around 5,000 citizen scientists. However, the true challenge lay in deciphering the underlying code.

The Chaffins discovered that the signal “contained movement,” hinting at concepts related to cellular formation or life, though its exact meaning remains elusive. Decoding, as ESA emphasized, does not guarantee understanding, and interpreting this message poses an even more complex challenge.

Daniela de Paulis emphasized the global impact of receiving an alien signal, describing it as a “profoundly transformational experience for all humankind.” The project, she said, provides a unique opportunity to simulate and prepare for such an event through worldwide collaboration, sparking a multidisciplinary effort to derive meaning.

The Greater Challenges of Alien Communication

While decoding this simulated message has advanced understanding, interpreting a genuine alien signal could be far more difficult. Human concepts of language and communication are deeply tied to our earthly experiences—our physics, sensory perception, and the evolution of our languages.

In contrast, extraterrestrial communication could be so radically different that it might resemble something as abstract as odors or natural phenomena, like the rustling of leaves in the wind.

Despite the enormity of the challenge, projects like “A Sign in Space” help scientists and the public strategize for real extraterrestrial contact. The creative approach of citizen scientists, exemplified by the Chaffins, is precisely the ingenuity needed for these efforts.

The Role of Diverse Knowledge

Wael Farah, project scientist with the SETI Institute’s Allen Telescope Array, highlighted the importance of this experiment. “More than astronomy, communicating with E.T. will require a breadth of knowledge,” he remarked, stressing the need for a diverse, collaborative community to tackle the complexity of interstellar communication.