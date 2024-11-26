Experts Use Space to Finally Unlock the Secret of How Ancient Egypt’s Pyramids Were Built

The Pyramids of Giza represent one of the most enduring symbols of human ingenuity and architectural prowess. For centuries, these impressive structures have captured the attention of millions, attracting visitors from around the globe to admire their grandeur. Recently, a significant discovery has been made using space technology, which could potentially shed light on one of the most intriguing mysteries of Ancient Egypt.

The Enigma of the Giza Complex

Built between 2,600 BC and 2,500 BC, the Giza Necropolis includes the Great Pyramid, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure. These ancient constructions, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have become iconic symbols of Ancient Egypt, inspiring countless works of literature, TV, and film.

Despite centuries of study, recent discoveries continue to reveal new secrets. Just this week, divers in the River Nile uncovered hidden gems dating back thousands of years. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, these finds include paintings, carvings, and miniatures of ancient kings.

The three main pyramids at Giza, together with subsidiary pyramids and the remains of other structures. (By KennyOMG – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Unveiling the Secrets of the Nile

One of the enduring mysteries of Ancient Egypt is how the pyramids of the Giza complex were constructed. Dr. Eman Ghoneim, an Egyptian-American geomorphologist, has published a landmark discovery suggesting that an ancient branch of the River Nile could have played a crucial role.

Using satellite imagery, Dr. Ghoneim theorizes that a now-dry section of the Nile ran through Giza, facilitating the transport of materials needed to build the pyramids. This would explain the clustering of the pyramids, as the river provided easy transport access.

The Ahramat Branch: A Key to the Past

Dr. Ghoneim’s research, published in the Communications Earth & Environment scientific journal, reveals an “invisible world of information beneath the surface.” Dubbed the Ahramat Branch of the Nile, this 64-kilometre-long branch ran from the foothills of the Western Desert Plateau, a region where most ancient Egyptian pyramids are located.

Dr. Ghoneim writes, “Imagery and radar high-resolution elevation data for the Nile floodplain and its desert margins… provide evidence for the existence of segments of a major ancient river branch bordering 31 pyramids dating from the Old Kingdom to Second Intermediate Period (2686−1649 BCE).”

She adds, “The enormity of this branch and its proximity to the pyramid complexes… all imply that this branch was active and operational during the construction phase of these pyramids.”

a) Shows the Ahramat Branch borders a large number of pyramids dating from the Old Kingdom to the 2nd Intermediate Period and spanning between Dynasties 3 and 13.

b) Shows Bahr el-Libeini canal and remnant of abandoned channel visible in the 1911 historical map (Egyptian Survey Department scale 1:50,000).

c) Bahr el-Libeini canal and the abandoned channel are overlain on satellite basemap. Bahr el-Libeini is possibly the last remnant of the Ahramat Branch before it migrated eastward.

d) A visible segment of the Ahramat Branch in TDX is now partially occupied by the modern Bahr el-Libeini canal.

e) A major segment of the Ahramat Branch, approximately 20 km long and 0.5 km wide, can be traced in the floodplain along the Western Desert Plateau south of the town of Jirza. Location of e is marked in white a box in a (ESRI World Image Basemap, source: Esri, Maxar, Earthstar Geographics).



The Excitement of New Evidence

Although Dr. Ghoneim cannot fully verify her findings without confirmation that the river was active during the pyramids’ construction, the uncovered evidence remains incredibly exciting. This discovery could provide a significant breakthrough in understanding the logistics behind one of humanity’s most awe-inspiring architectural achievements.