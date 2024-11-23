Earth’s ‘Second Moon’ Stops by to Reunite With Its Cosmic Family for Thanksgiving

For a brief moment, Earth has been graced by a second moon—asteroid 2024 PT5—a celestial visitor that won’t be staying long. Though temporary, this “mini-moon” has offered astronomers valuable insights into its origins, which appear to trace back to Earth’s moon.

A Mini-Moon Born of Lunar Origins

Unlike Earth’s permanent satellite, 2024 PT5 is only a transient visitor. Observations during its short stay suggest that this asteroid may be a piece of the Moon itself. Scientists propose that it originated from material ejected during one of the Moon’s ancient cratering events, when impacts sent fragments of lunar rock into space.

“Current research favors its rapid rotation with a rotational period under one hour,” explained Professor Carlos de la Fuente Marcos, lead author of the discovery study. This characteristic suggests 2024 PT5 is either a sizable boulder from the Moon’s surface or a fragment of a larger object. Spectral analysis has further supported this theory, revealing a chemical composition similar to lunar samples brought back by NASA’s Apollo missions and the Soviet Luna missions.

This visualization shows the Moon forming from the Earth as a result of a collision between the Earth and a large solar system object. (Image credit Ron Miller)

The Journey of a Mini-Moon

The asteroid’s journey to Earth’s vicinity is tied to its origin in the Arjuna asteroid belt, a collection of space rocks with orbits closely resembling Earth’s. While typical mini-moons stay captured by Earth’s gravity for long periods, completing one or more full orbits, 2024 PT5 has been a short-term visitor. It arrived on September 29, 2024, entering Earth’s gravitational sphere at a distance of 2.8 million miles (4.5 million kilometers) and a speed of just over 2,200 mph (3,540.55 km/h).

By November 25, 2024, the Sun’s gravitational pull will disrupt the asteroid’s trajectory, returning it to the Arjuna belt. Professor Marcos likened these short visits to “window shoppers” who never settle down to become true satellites.

A simulation from NASA JPL small body lookup database showing where 2024 AT5 was located in relation to Earth on Nov. 19. (Image credit: NASA JPL small body lookup database)

Uncovering the Arjuna Asteroid Belt’s Lunar Connection

Asteroid 2024 PT5 has also illuminated broader mysteries about the Arjuna asteroid belt, offering clues to its potential composition. Scientists now suspect that lunar ejecta—material launched into space by impacts on the Moon—may contribute significantly to the formation of Arjuna belt objects.

In this case, 2024 PT5 could have been ejected into cislunar space (the region between Earth and the Moon) during a violent cratering event on the Moon. Over time, it may have drifted into a stable orbit within the Arjuna belt, only to return briefly as a mini-moon.

“This object has helped the community realize that lunar ejecta is probably a main source for the material that constitutes the Arjuna asteroid belt,” Marcos explained.

The Fleeting Stay of 2024 PT5

The asteroid’s brief visit has already yielded significant data. Thanks to observations from the Teide Observatory, scientists have refined its orbit, allowing NASA to plan further studies during its next close approach to Earth on January 9, 2025. These future radar observations will provide even more insight into this enigmatic mini-moon.

For now, however, 2024 PT5 is preparing to leave Earth’s orbit and return to its celestial home in the Arjuna Belt. Although its stay has been brief, it serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system and the cosmic connections that bind Earth, the Moon and distant asteroids together.