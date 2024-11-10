‘Doomsday Glacier’ Meltdown Could Inundate New York and Miami Without Immediate Action, Warn Experts

Imagine a glacier capable of flooding major cities like New York and Miami—that’s exactly the risk posed by the Thwaites Glacier, ominously dubbed the “Doomsday Glacier.” Scientists are warning of the devastating sea-level rise it could bring to coastal communities around the world, now that this massive Antarctic ice formation is melting at an accelerating rate.

What is the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ and Why Does it Matter?

The Thwaites Glacier has been labeled “Doomsday” for a reason: its massive ice mass acts like a cork, stabilizing the surrounding Antarctic ice sheet. Experts warn that if Thwaites collapses, the domino effect could raise global sea levels by up to 10 feet (3.05 metres)—enough to devastate countless coastal areas, flooding cities, and displacing millions.

Recent studies from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration show that ice loss here is accelerating. Without drastic action, Thwaites could fully disintegrate within the next two centuries. Yet, its collapse may happen much sooner if temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, pushing sea levels higher and faster than expected.

Potential Consequences of Thwaites Glacier Collapse

Here’s what a 10-foot rise in sea level could mean:

Flooded Cities : Coastal areas, including New York and Miami, would face significant flooding.

: Coastal areas, including New York and Miami, would face significant flooding. Mass Displacement : Millions of people would be forced to relocate, creating a surge of climate refugees.

: Millions of people would be forced to relocate, creating a surge of climate refugees. Ecosystem Disruption : Coastal and marine ecosystems would be profoundly impacted, with ripple effects across biodiversity.

: Coastal and marine ecosystems would be profoundly impacted, with ripple effects across biodiversity. Economic Damage: The economic toll from flood damage and lost infrastructure could reach trillions.

Could ‘Seabed Curtains’ Stop the Meltdown?

In a bid to stave off the looming threat, scientists are proposing bold interventions. One of the most radical ideas? Installing “curtains” along the seabed to keep warm ocean waters from reaching the glacier’s base, which is fueling its meltdown.

According to Douglas MacAyeal from the University of Chicago, such a solution might be feasible, with research suggesting that just 50 miles (80.47 km) of these barriers could make a difference.

Proposed Interventions for Thwaites Glacier:

Intervention Description Potential Impact Seabed Curtains Install barriers along the seabed to block warm water Could prevent some melting, buying more time Water Flow Reduction Slow down streams that carry melting water off the glacier May reduce ice loss by stabilizing flow Enhanced Cooling Technologies Explore technologies that could reduce temperatures near the glacier Expensive and unproven on a large scale

But don’t celebrate just yet. Scientists admit that we are only in the early stages of understanding whether these curtains—or similar technologies—could truly work. The immense challenges mean it could take years to find viable solutions, leaving Thwaites vulnerable in the meantime.

Can Global Collaboration Save Us from Catastrophic Flooding?

Researchers stress that fighting the Thwaites Glacier’s melting is not a job for a single nation. It would require global cooperation on an unprecedented scale, bringing together experts from various fields—engineers, sociologists, ecologists, and government leaders.

The longer we wait, the less control we have over the devastating flooding that could reshape coastlines and displace entire populations. “Start funding this research now,” says MacAyeal, or face an uncertain future where hasty, desperate decisions could be our only option.