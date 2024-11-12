Doctor Reveals the Hidden Dangers of Using Your Phone on the Toilet

Using your phone on the toilet may be a common habit, but according to gastroenterologist Dr. Sethi, it could have more serious consequences than people realize. From potential health complications to hygiene risks, Dr. Sethi’s insights have sparked concern—and even some humor—among those who spend a little extra time scrolling while in the bathroom. Here’s what you need to know about the surprising risks of taking your phone to the toilet.

Health Risks of Prolonged Sitting

Dr. Sethi explains that spending extended time sitting on the toilet with your phone can strain the rectal area, leading to potential health issues. This habit can cause problems such as:

Hemorrhoids : Swollen veins in the anus, often resulting in discomfort, pain, and itching.

Anal fissures : Small tears in the anal lining that can cause pain, irritation, and bleeding.

Rectal prolapse: A more serious condition in which the rectum stretches and slips out of the anus, sometimes requiring surgical intervention.

These conditions, though different in severity, share a common root: prolonged time on the toilet. The distraction of a phone can lead people to sit much longer than they would otherwise, making it easier for pressure to build in the lower rectum. This added pressure can weaken blood vessels and tissue, ultimately causing or worsening these health problems.

A Breeding Ground for Bacteria

Beyond the physical strain, using your phone on the toilet can also create a serious hygiene risk. According to Dr. Sethi, research shows that the average smartphone can be dirtier than a public toilet seat. In the enclosed bathroom environment, the phone easily picks up bacteria and other germs that linger in the air.

When people take their phones back out into their daily routines without cleaning them, they carry these bacteria along with them, transferring it to other surfaces and potentially increasing the risk of infection.

To reduce bacterial risks, Dr. Sethi suggests the following tips for those reluctant to part with their phones during bathroom time:

Avoid taking your phone to the bathroom when possible.

when possible. Clean your phone with disinfectant wipes if you do use it in the bathroom.

While these measures won’t fully eliminate the hygiene risks, they can help reduce bacteria transfer from phone to hands and other surfaces.

Public Reactions: Humorous Yet Relatable Responses

Dr. Sethi’s advice has struck a chord online, with many users humorously commenting on his video while actively scrolling in the bathroom. Some viewers joked about forwarding the video to family and friends who share the habit, while others laughed at the idea of trying to avoid the practice altogether. This mix of humor and acknowledgment shows just how prevalent the habit is.

Ultimately, while Dr. Sethi’s insights may not be enough to sway everyone, they reveal hidden downsides to a common modern habit. Whether due to health concerns or hygiene, it may be worth rethinking how often—and where—you use your phone.