India’s Moon Mission Gets Real: Chandrayaan-4 Targets 2028!

India’s space program is gearing up for a significant leap with the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which aims to bring lunar samples back to Earth by 2028. This ambitious project, spearheaded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was discussed by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a presentation in New Delhi.

Chandrayaan-4: A New Frontier in Lunar Exploration

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is a flagship undertaking focused on collecting about 6.6 pounds (3 kilograms) of lunar samples from a promising, water-ice-rich region near the moon’s South Pole. The mission reflects India’s push to solidify its position in the global space race and develop a robust space economy, with the Indian government allocating 21 billion rupees (roughly $250 million) to support this venture.

Somanath emphasized the unique challenges: “Of course, Americans and Russians have done it way back, but doing it today is still a huge challenge — and it is very expensive.” To address the cost, ISRO is exploring innovative, cost-effective solutions for the mission.

The Chandrayaan-4 operation will feature a sophisticated architecture involving five distinct spacecraft modules, all of which require two launches from ISRO’s LVM-3 rocket. The first launch will transport a lander and a sample-collecting ascender, while the second will deploy a transfer module and a reentry capsule, which will be parked in lunar orbit. Once the samples are gathered, the ascender will rendezvous with the reentry module, which will return to Earth.

To enhance mission success, ISRO plans to conduct a space docking experiment (SPADEX), valued at $14 million, either later this year or in early 2025. This will test crucial in-orbit docking procedures. Additionally, ISRO is developing advanced tools like a robotic arm and drilling equipment for collecting surface and subsurface samples from the moon.

Strategic Landing Zone and Scientific Significance

Although the specific landing site remains unconfirmed, earlier indications suggest an area near Shiv Shakti Point at the lunar South Pole, the previous site of Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing. The region’s presumed abundance of water ice is critical, as it could be converted into essential resources like life-support oxygen and rocket fuel. This area has become a hotspot for exploration, with NASA and China also targeting the lunar South Pole for their upcoming missions.

Collaborating with Japan for Chandrayaan-5

Following Chandrayaan-4, ISRO will collaborate with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on the Chandrayaan-5 or Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) project. This mission will feature a hefty 770-pound (350 kg) rover provided by JAXA, significantly surpassing the capabilities of Chandrayaan-3’s smaller Pragyan rover.

These projects are part of India’s grand vision to send astronauts to the moon by 2040 and establish a permanent lunar base by 2050. For now, ISRO is focused on achieving the technological milestones required to bring Chandrayaan-4 to fruition.

“All of us are excited to design and develop this complex mission and make it happen by 2028,” Somanath remarked, underscoring the enthusiasm and dedication driving ISRO’s latest efforts.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.