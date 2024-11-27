Blazing Discovery: NASA Finds a Rare ‘Hot Neptune’ Orbiting Its Star in Just 21 Hours

NASA has announced the discovery of TOI-3261 b, a rare “hot Neptune” exoplanet that defies the odds by surviving in an extreme environment. This Neptune-sized planet orbits its host star so closely that a single year on the planet lasts only 21 hours. TOI-3261 b belongs to the “hot Neptune desert,” a region in space where planets of its type are scarce due to the harsh conditions that typically strip away their atmospheres. This extraordinary find offers scientists a unique opportunity to investigate how such planets form and evolve under extreme conditions.

The planet was first identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which detects exoplanets by observing tiny dips in starlight as they pass in front of their stars. The discovery was confirmed using ground-based telescopes in Australia, Chile, and South Africa, enabling researchers to precisely measure its mass and density. This discovery makes TOI-3261 b one of only four known ultra-short-period hot Neptunes with such detailed measurements.

What Makes TOI-3261 b Unique?

TOI-3261 b resides in an exceptionally harsh environment. Its extreme proximity to its star exposes it to intense gravitational forces and radiation, making it difficult for planets of its size to retain a thick gaseous atmosphere. Despite these conditions, TOI-3261 b has survived, albeit in a stripped-down form. It is believed that the planet started out as a much larger gas giant, similar to Jupiter, before losing a significant portion of its mass due to two key processes: photoevaporation and tidal stripping.

Photoevaporation occurs when the star’s high-energy radiation heats the planet’s atmosphere, causing gas particles to escape into space. Meanwhile, tidal stripping refers to the gravitational pull of the star physically tearing away layers of the planet’s atmosphere. These processes, compounded over the planet’s estimated 6.5 billion years, left behind a denser core and a much thinner atmosphere. TOI-3261 b’s density is about twice that of Neptune, suggesting that its lighter gases have been completely blown away, leaving only heavier atmospheric elements.

Adding to its intrigue, scientists believe that TOI-3261 b may not have always orbited so closely to its star. It is possible that the planet formed farther out in a cooler, less hostile environment before migrating inward. This inward journey likely subjected it to the extreme forces that stripped it of its original mass and atmosphere.

Why Is This Discovery Important?

The rarity of hot Neptunes makes TOI-3261 b a valuable find for planetary scientists. Few planets of this type have been observed, largely because the conditions required for their survival are so extreme. The discovery challenges existing theories of planetary formation and evolution, as it shows that some Neptune-sized planets can survive—even thrive—in close proximity to their stars.

By studying TOI-3261 b, scientists hope to refine their models of planet formation and atmospheric retention. The planet’s remaining atmosphere offers a unique opportunity to explore its chemical composition, which could provide vital clues about its history and the mechanisms that govern hot giant planets. Researchers believe that observing TOI-3261 b in infrared light using advanced instruments, such as NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), could help identify the specific molecules present in its atmosphere. These observations could not only unlock the secrets of TOI-3261 b but also shed light on the broader class of hot Neptunes.

A Rare Addition to the Hot Neptune Desert

TOI-3261 b is one of only four ultra-short-period hot Neptunes whose masses and densities have been precisely measured, placing it in an elite group. The first planet of this type, LTT-9779 b, was discovered in 2020, followed by TOI-849 b and TOI-332 b. These planets lie in the so-called “hot Neptune desert,” a region of space where planets of similar size and composition are rarely found. The scarcity of hot Neptunes in this zone is due to the severe effects of stellar radiation and gravitational forces, which typically strip such planets of their atmospheres entirely.

Both LTT-9779 b and TOI-849 b are slated for further study using the James Webb Space Telescope, and researchers hope that TOI-3261 b will join them on the observational queue. These investigations will help scientists unravel the processes that govern the evolution of gas giants in extreme environments and refine their understanding of planetary systems as a whole.