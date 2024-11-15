Astronaut’s ‘Lightbulb Moment’ in Space Reveals Humanity’s Biggest ‘Lie’

Former NASA astronaut Ronald Garan experienced a profound shift in perspective during his time in space, uncovering what he described as a “lie” underpinning life on Earth. After spending a total of 178 days in space and witnessing the planet from a unique vantage point, Garan’s insights challenge the foundations of modern civilization.
How Space Exposes Earth’s Fragile Reality
During his missions aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2008 and 2011, Garan was struck by the stunning beauty and fragility of Earth’s thin atmosphere, a feature he described as the lifeline for all living beings. The stark realization came as he observed natural phenomena like lightning storms and auroras that illustrated Earth’s interconnected ecosystem.
However, Garan’s awe turned to dismay as he reflected on the disconnect between humanity’s behavior and the planet’s life-support systems. “From space, it becomes painfully clear how our human-made systems treat Earth’s vital systems as mere subsidiaries of the global economy,” he said, pointing to a fundamental imbalance in priorities.
The Economy’s Dominance: A ‘Lie’ Seen From Space
Garan argued that humanity’s economic systems dominate priorities, treating the environment as an afterthought. “We’re living a lie,” he asserted, emphasizing that survival depends on flipping this hierarchy: placing the planet first, then society, and the economy last.
His message resonates with the growing movement for environmental and social reform, urging a collective acknowledgment of how deeply interconnected and interdependent humanity is.
Earthrise and Humanity’s Collective Awakening
Garan likened his experience to the iconic “Earthrise” photograph taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. This historic image captured Earth in vibrant detail, floating in the vast blackness of space, prompting a seismic shift in how humanity views itself. Garan believes that this moment, and similar revelations experienced by astronauts, demonstrates the necessity of reevaluating our role as custodians of the planet.
“There’s no such thing as ‘them’—there’s only us,” he declared, challenging humanity to abandon divisions and confront shared challenges together.
A Call to Action From Beyond the Atmosphere
Garan’s story underscores the urgency of aligning global systems with the realities of Earth’s fragile ecosystem. As his reflections gain traction, they serve as a stark reminder of the choices humanity must make to ensure its survival. His message: the survival of our species requires recognizing that the economy exists to serve the planet, not the other way around.
In the end, it is up to us to decide whether to heed these warnings from the cosmos—or continue living the “lie” that Garan so powerfully exposes.
58 thoughts on “Astronaut’s ‘Lightbulb Moment’ in Space Reveals Humanity’s Biggest ‘Lie’”
Thank you so much for the light you shine on our need to change our priorities for our survival and wellbeing.
This earth will live on independently of what we humans do to disrespect it. Using terminology such as “custodians” of the earth is pretty conceited and egocentric of humans in general. The earth’s destiny is not in our hands. Earth has a way of protecting itself and punishing those step too far out of line. Driving electric cars is not the answer and it’s laughable to think the future of our planet is dependent on ditching fossil fuels and instead raping the earth of resources needed to manufacture EV batteries – a process far more harmful to the environment than driving an ICE vehicle. Dense housing protects and eating bugs is also not the panacea needed to “protect” earth. Respect nature. But drastic and expedited changes in the way we as humans live our lives is not required to ensure that humanity and earth live another day in coexistence.
The priorities for our survival and wellbeing is all dependant on total world catastrophic asteroids, we can clean up earth all we want, it’s not going to change the fact that we’re not going to survive forever, get over it already, accept death and use up all the resources we can while we can. Use our technology to get off the planet not save a dying planet
If, from his vantage point, he should appreciate anything it should be the enormity of the atmospheric system. The lie being sold to the Earth’s population is that people, based on their anthropogenic behaviors can globally influence the atmospheric conditions, known as “climate change”.
The climate has been constantly changing since the Earth formed billions of years ago as it will continue to do for several billion years.
Astronaut Garan’s epiphany is based on “feelings” not scientific facts . Changes in the atmosphere that lead to changes in climate are driven by forces that as ancient as the Earth.
This sacrifice of our atmosphere has been ongoing since my husband employed fire with the resulting heat as a working tool for profit, survival, and aggression.
There’s no going back to the “good old days” owing to the fact that the “bad new days” are here for at least 200 to 500 years yet to come.
Hardly a soul reflects upon that reality…do they?
If we don’t clean up, future generations will suffer from our self created policies and the resulting consequences.
I could not agree with you more. Our strive for power, money and dominance over everything will be our demise if we don’t act quickly. Unfortunately we are heading the completely wrong direction and I am afraid it may be too late.
A beautiful thoughtful piece of writing. However, when we continue to elect individuals having no thoughts but selfish gain , we sign our own death warrant.
Good luck getting the planet’s biggest polluters, who are NOT the United States, onboard with that. China, India, Pakistan, UAE — pretty much the ENTIRETY of the Middle and Far East along with Indonesia.
His trip to space, and all of our smartphones and other tech innovations, were built on the backbone of our cheap energy, hard work and the resources used to win wars. He’s a hypocrite.
Glad you see the light. Let’s hope all the deniers and haters and propagandists leaving comments do too one day. I’m with the Native Americans: Earth is our Mother. Honor your father and your mother that your days may be king upon the land.
Sounds like so much bullshit from a guy who cost the planet trillions and incalculable CO2 released into the atmosphere….just so he could go play in space for a few months!
The left never stops trying to push their depopulation and agrarianism philosophy. Of course they believe they still have a right to air-conditioning, jets, yachts, and big energy using homes on the shore. Its those evil capitalists who they believe are to blame, and they want to take all the wealth but still want to hang onto what they have. This is propaganda, pure and simple.
Haha. Oh my. The Earth is Unique. It was made by design. The designer still holds it in his hands. Stop lying.
Very well said! Thank you!
If you read Genesis 1:28, humans were given the responsibility of taking care of the earth. And if you read the last part of Revelation 11:18, it says God will destroy those who destroy the earth.
We were never meant to do the things we are doing here. And because of the greed of those who hold the power, I don’t think we ever will without some sort of miraculous intervention!
We as a society have a problem when comes to accepting a reality check. All have said over and over again! The fact is that human are not well developed to understand their behavior. It become like there is no mind…
Let do our part so that we know our best contribution to help improve quality of life. Hopefully that the Earth 🌎 will influence people’s come to realization of our nature so that we understand Micro and Macro …
Garan is totally correct and he had the perfect view! Our Earth is precious, unfortunately there are MORONS that will say who cares our economy is more important! I believe a majority of us believe to save our Earth for us and the future of our children and grandchildren etc. Our economy can survive and grow without drilling and mining. There is alternative energy that creates jobs and boost the economy. Electric cars also may not be the answer but there are other alternatives for cars. Taking care of our Earth won’t hurt the economy …..that’s just bull spewed by some politicians that are for big corporations but they make it sound like it’s for the people and will lower prices if they eliminate regulations and keep drilling! When it just saves more money for the Corporations and hurts us and the Earth.
OMG
The number of people that have the attitude that it’s not my fault, it’s those other countries , we can’t do anything about it, keep doing what we’ve been doing or we’ll learn ho to live in an overheated garbage dump is amazing. I’d rather error fighting to save our beautiful world than keep doing what we’ve been doing. We have created the problem, Science can save us. There is so much new technology that has the potential to turn things around! This is round 1. Hopefully, we can score a KO before the end of the fight.
I sooo agree with DG. You need all countries on board and this won’t happen at least not in my lifetime nor my kids, unless something catastrophic happens to us here on earth that’s when the human race takes notice, and it’ll be to late. And I believe “a possibility” of asteroids, meteors getting through to earth, I feel “how arrogant” of us to think we’re untouchable. I’m a firm believer that earth and Mother Nature will run this show……………I also believe God has a plan that will dictate the future.
Looking down on mankind after hitching a ride on a rocket that used tons of fuel. Prius driver
Okay, we’re rotting the world away, yes, but the main issue here is that you have a world of uneducated people that don’t care.
They don’t care because they don’t know, and they don’t want to know either, even if you lay it out in a way that they should understand fully.
The only thing that will garner momentum is setting laws in place, but no one wants that, and they’ll vote against it.
Imagine, we’re all in a house that is burning to the ground and we’re all going to die. You say “hey, I know the way out, follow me, we can turn this around” everyone else says “no, this is how we’re going out, in one blaze of glory”
And there’s nothing you can do about it because the popular vote is made by people that don’t know, don’t care.
Beautiful piece. Sad that current structures truly do promote so much human DOing that as a collective, we have forgotten that we’re actually human BEings… Never intended to live for economy, then society, then nature. Human beings were always purposed for stewardship of God’s creations, but sadly the economy-first “lies” have consistently been deemed more “fun,” even as they are the direct cause of more and more pain and suffering throughout the world (harming both society and nature).
I think it is an enlightening point of view from outside the normal view . A deep and thoughtful perspective on the big picture. Being mindful and conservative of resources is always wise. The Earth will continue to rebalance, and if catastrophic events are the chain reaction, then humans will have to deal with whatever comes. Maybe we should re-think on our priorities. and be more mindful.
Why dont some of you poeple use what God has given you and thats your brain like the one man said this planet will survive it has for ages through global destruction to ice ages you think by running an electric car or whatever it is will change the climate for one thing our climate going to change no matter what those poeple who say our planet is going to get destroyed if we dont change or if we didnt use oil use some common sense it doesnt matter one way or the other its going to do what its meant to do and that is change why do you think antartica was green at one time i suppose that was from us too get a life some are just to niave cuz u beleive all the lies they tell you and thats why our goverment is so screwed up cuz u beleive everything they tell u instead of thinking about it and digging in to see if it is true or not wow
From reading the wildly opposing and contradictory comments on this topic and how confidently these opinions are preached, it seems to me the real lie we’ve eagerly gulped down is how well informed we feel and the urgency we believe is all from entertainment media, news agencies and ecological activists [who form their beliefs from the same sources] that have painted a picture of THEIR weighted ideas of where things are and where they are headed. Everybody is so adamant about their ideas of action and telling anybody listening. How many of us have actually researched it, with facts from credible sources and educated ourselves to be able to understand what the data means? If you only have watched the News or watched somebody’s YouTube videos, you are just believing something created by someone whose knowledge is strong on creating a believable video clip and getting you to watch it. Don’t be their disciple. Go find out for yourself. And Google is not a good source of real, unbiased facts, either. The Internet is the worst offender of propagation of mis or dis- Information.
The earth is more durable than most people think. The earth has survived, recovered and even prospered after major volcanic eruptions, and significant Asteroid impacts over millennia and it will also survive anything man can serve up. This is true because there exist a watchful creator God who has commissioned mankind to subdue, replenish and fill the earth. I am confident that God will intervene to save mankind and He will remake the earth if necessary to His design and according to His purpose as found in the Word of God. Yes, we need to be good stewards of what God has given us, but to worship the seas, trees and river I say no. Let us worship Him who created everything in perfect balance for life to exist in the first place. Then everything will be good and to His glory, not man’s
Extraordinary, sad but true. Astronaut R. Garden, thank you for what you wrote makes me think about God our Creator and us. Y’all see a large part of what he has done and is doing looking from the outside in. It’s a message from him through you, wow.
For starters, he needs to go back to school to learn what economy means.
It’s a Greek word that translates to household management pretty much.
Economy is a recording system of human activity, it’s not an entity.
Finances are measuring systems of human activity.
You can’t blame the ledger because you are not good in business, this whole post does not make any sense.
Also if you really care about the environment and not just trying to monetize from green scam and fearmongering, there is one and only global action that needs to be assumed.
Reduce human population.
Put resources on family planning especially in 3rd world countries that pollute the most.
Then again a couple of volcanos could erupt and do the job.
So that’s what scripture meant “The entire world system(s) are under the sway of the evil one. Love not the world or the things of the world for the world system is nothing more than the lust of the flesh, lust of the eyes and the pride of life.” How else could the evil one offer the living son of God, Jesus Christ, the kingdoms of the world ? This was announced and confirmed over 2000 years ago long before man devised his on explanations…
They best hope for people on the planet is profit. Profit is good!
Agreed. Thank you for sharing what should be obvious. This good astronaut highlights what he saw and the need for changing our priories… focusing on “us”.
Most of the climate change activists actively ignore the fact that the solar cycles are a big part of overall climate change.
Also: without climate change, we’d be still in the Ice Age.
My point here is that climate is always changing, whether or not humans influence said change.
Yes we do need to do a better job as a species of tending our home, but climate change itself is a natural phenomenon that we humans only influence.
Carbon responsibility is all well and good, but electric cars, due to the ultimate source of the electricity used to power them, are not the answer. Reliance on ICE technology isn’t either. Of all the alt-fuels out there, hydrogen seems to be the most promising from a carbon footprint standpoint, as the output from such engines is water vapor, which, with clever engineering, could be captured and used to extend the range of the vehicle via electrolysis.
The real problem we have as a whole is greed. Inflation is out there because prices are being raised by greedy people and corporations.
Partisan politics don’t help, either.
What we need in DC and elsewhere are statesmen (and stateswomen; the term was coined when all politicians were male) and work together to benefit everyone, not just corporations, their own pockets and their donors. Politics as a whole is a broken system, and the socialist and Communist countries are the best examples of that.
Lots of short sighted non caring jerks on this planet. Well if you feel that people are more important than the planet keep raping the natural world for personal gain. Eventually the resources we depend on for life, like fresh water and rain forests that make the air YOU BREATHE, will be ruined and depleted, starvation and death will be everywhere, depopulation will happen naturally, those that profited will be dead and gone their profits will be meaningless, the few that are left will languish in misery until death. That will be the story of humanity on Earth and this rock will keep spinning.
The economy last. How does this fool intend to pay for all the hairbrained ideas the doomdayers come up with. Sooner more than later an asteroid will alter the fate of earth more than man will ever be able to. Anytime you hear a scientist say it’s a proven fact, quickly turn away. Science should never be a proven fact but rather a group of theories that may get any proof at all.
I enjoyed the one comment about the educated people knowing all. His humanities degree filled his head with a lot of narcissistic BS. Everytime I hear that statement the first thing comes to mind is how my wife’s 4.0 in law school and my 3.9 in engineering compares to their usless degrees that they can’t find work in.
In closing, we need to redo how research grants are given. Notice how these papers get released just in time for grant renewal. They only reflect the view of what the donor of the grant wants to hear. Each time the message changes with more and more ridiculous predictions just to get noticed. According to the learned people our 12 years past years ago so we no longer exist. The tipping point keeps moving each time we reach it they extend it a few more years. Why is this?
I imagine that looking at earth from space for months on end, you notice there are no borders and different-colored chunks within the continents. The idea that a “different people” live on the other side of the Rio Grande, or across an arbitrary line in the dirt, is simply a flight of imagination.
OMG The comments here are so moving in their words alone. Yes I myself agree we have done enough in the technology field. I believe about GOD and the part that in revelations says about the end times. That is the only part that scares me. I don’t want to face the earth’s destruction. Who knows. But we need to save the earth.
Yes as we race to space polluting the atmosphere ironic isn’t it. Look how much damage each launch causes. People are so misguided. Didn’t stop him from doing it again tho. The irony 🤣
If this article is accurate, this astronaut is an atheist. As an atheist he cannot understand the truth of where we came from, why we are here, what sustains the Earth, and what the primary purpose of the Earth and Universe is.
This is bullshit. Another attempt to use propaganda disguised as science to undermine capitalism. If it wasn’t for capitalism and the advancement in technology there would be no space mission. This article is a joke.
Sounds like Al Gore… climate hypocrite, whose Tennessee home used over 20 times the power of an average American home!!
One thing is true… everything changes and decays. That truth is all around us. We are smart enough to know that earth’s climate is in a constant state of change. Removing humans from the planet wouldn’t change that. We should be striving to utilize resources in the way that serves us best, while seeking to not needlessly add pollution to those resources. The climate hoax is a money and power grab so that elites can tell us what we can do and what we can think. I value my freedom above all… without it, life is a shell of what I have enjoyed so far. No thanks spaceman.
Looks like governments will to ban spacetravel, as they have already have with psychedelics, to keep us running in our hamster wheels.
We will get out of our planet exactly what we put into it. In fact, we already ARE. Garbage in, garbage out. It is catching up with us. No surprise.
Hahaha. Economy last? We just had our political system hijacked by christians and nazis. We think we can move big business to a subordinate position? We are doomed. Mankind’s final word is going to be a gasp, and deservedly so. Too many stupid people have doomed us. The World’s doctor will soon tell us, “You have 25 years to live. Please get your life in order, love your kids and kiss your ass goodbye.”
The Earth is going to go through all its cycles and there’s not a thing we can do. Let go and let God. Be Americans, forget the parties. Save America. Remember this: Everyone is important and no one is important. Live and let live to those of us who treasure life not HATE. STOP the labelling of people.
I always say we are spaceship crew. We can’t survive out there, and our little blue wet rock is hurtling though space at inconcievable speeds and times. People can be lazy and manipulative, so money exists. Money is fake, our spaceship is not. We’ve given false value to the demolishion of our essential systems. We know terraforming is a thing. Wtf?
What a wonderful & beautiful experience to be able to go into space & see the wonder that we call earth! Everyday should be treasured & everyday we should take care of this fragile planet! Instead of complaining about what is wrong with everything work & educate ourselves to be better stewards of our environment! That’s why astronauts go into space so they can observe & help to educate all of us on how we should be taking care of our planet! They are the soldiers of space & we should appreciate their service!
Ok I’ve lived in the same Town for 67 years I see no climate change anywhere I see the markers showing the seas waters dept no change there, severe cyclones, storms or bushfires why wait for it to happen first, tell me what’s going to happen where I live because the only one possible is God and only in God do I believe
just for a moment try to realize that EVERYTHING you have: from your clothes to phones, food to bathroom items, cars to clean water, chemicals from petroleum products have touched it. EVERYTHING! without it we go BACK to the stone age. Quit bitchin, finger pointing, and race-baiting for clicks, and come up with REAL IDEAS to improve the situation.
Misplaced priorities isn’t living a lie.
or just wait for armageddon, that’ll fix it!
Yep.
Like spoiled children, the leaders of countries play their competitive one-upmanship games at the expense of our earth and all its diversity.
Foolish, disgraceful and selfish.
Ironic how many people say there is nothing we can do…or humans don’t have that much effect. That’s a cop out. This isn’t about cycles…this is about greenhouse gases climbing every year…and acidification of oceans….caused by humans.
Remember how the pandemic resulted in cleaner air…cleaner water and oil and gas markets tanked. It was a wonder to see less pollution.
8+ billion people do affect our planet. If you don’t care about the future don’t have kids because they will inherit this mess. I’ve studied environmental science for 20+ years…with a doctorate degree and it’s very sad to hear the misconceptions repeated in some of these comments. We live on a planet with finite resources…the global drought should be a wake up call…but sadly it won’t because to admit we are killing our home and then doing nothing would be believing the ” lie”.
WHEN? I ask WHEN, will WE ALL, take accountability for our OWN actions! My best example I can giving is a lesson my mother taught me! She asked me to pick up some trash on the floor that I was about to walk over! I popped off with, “I didn’t put it there!” She said, I don’t care! That isn’t the point! Why would you see trash on the floor and just keep walking over it! If you see it on the floor and don’t do anything about! YOU are just as responsible for putting the trash there as the one who did!
What I got from that was, “It starts with ourselves if we want to make changes!”
So now today, it doesn’t matter we’re I am! At home or in public, if I see trash on the ground I pick it up and throw it away!
WE ALL have to be willing to be accountable for WHAT we CAN do! Not what shoulda, coulda, woulda been done! IT START WITH ACCOUNTABILITY! I CAN MAKE MY PLANET BETTER FOR THE FUTURE! I DO MAKE IT BETTER!
I totally agree 100% that the priority IS planet, society then economy (I would only add that ‘economy’ must be planet friendly, restorative and biodegradable where ever applicable.)
An article paid for by the globalist elite , the planet is more robust than what people think ,although we have schizophrenic globalists who are worried about the health of the planet and want to reduce the world’s population and bundle the remaining into slave enclaves but still going flat out to rape the planet of its resources for profit
I would like to believe mankind thinks with an educated thought.
What humans do in the span of life is insignificant, but what you leave for the next generations does.
AHe who calls a man ungrateful somes up all the veil that man can be guilty of.
Who is paying him
I couldn’t agree more. There soon must be one world government, one world military and one goal …determine the most caring and gentle ways to live on earth.