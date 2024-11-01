Airbus and Toshiba collaborate on revolutionary superconducting aircraft motor technology

Superconductivity is a phenomenon that occurs when certain materials are cooled to extremely low temperatures, causing their electrical resistance to drop to nearly zero. This property allows for the creation of powerful and efficient magnets, which can be utilized in various applications, including :

Medical imaging (CAT scanners)

Particle accelerators

Power transmission networks

Electric motors

In the context of aviation, superconducting motors offer significant advantages over conventional systems. Airbus claims that their superconducting motor is over three times lighter than traditional alternatives and boasts an impressive 97% powertrain efficiency rating. This remarkable improvement in power-to-weight ratio makes superconducting motors an attractive option for aircraft propulsion.

The collaboration between Airbus and Toshiba brings together two industry leaders with extensive experience in their respective fields. Airbus, through its subsidiary Airbus UpNext, has been exploring innovative propulsion technologies, while Toshiba’s energy arm, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, has been developing superconducting motor prototypes for over half a century.

Hydrogen-powered aircraft : A sustainable future

The development of this superconducting motor is closely tied to the broader goal of creating emissions-free aircraft. Among the various options for achieving this objective, hydrogen stands out as the most promising solution. Hydrogen offers a relatively high energy density and produces minimal emissions, with water vapor being the primary byproduct.

However, the use of hydrogen in aviation presents several challenges :

Storage : Hydrogen requires significant volume compared to traditional aviation fuel. Handling : Practical use necessitates storing hydrogen as a cryogenic liquid at temperatures below -253°C (-423°F). Weight : Conventional electric motors powerful enough for aircraft propulsion are typically very heavy.

The innovative approach proposed by Airbus and Toshiba addresses these challenges by utilizing the liquid hydrogen as both fuel and coolant. This dual-purpose solution allows for the creation of a more compact and efficient propulsion system.

Synergy of technologies : Cryoprop and superconducting motors

The partnership between Airbus and Toshiba, officially signed at Japan Aerospace 2024, combines two key technological advancements :

Company Technology Airbus Cryoprop demonstrator project Toshiba 2-megawatt-class superconductivity motor prototype

By integrating these technologies, the companies aim to create a breakthrough propulsion system that could redefine aircraft design possibilities. The liquid hydrogen used to power the fuel cells will first cool the superconducting electric motor before being fed into the fuel cell itself. This ingenious approach maximizes the efficiency of the entire system.

Grzegorz Ombach, Airbus Senior Vice President and Head of Disruptive R&T, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Partnering with Toshiba presents a unique opportunity to push beyond the limitations of today’s partial superconducting and conventional electrical motors.” He further explained that this partnership is a crucial step in advancing superconducting motor technology to meet the specific needs of the aerospace industry.

Implications for future aircraft design

The development of this superconducting motor technology has far-reaching implications for the future of aircraft design. By significantly reducing the weight and size of propulsion systems, engineers will have greater flexibility in designing more aerodynamic and efficient aircraft.

Some potential benefits of this technology include :

Increased payload capacity

Extended flight ranges

Reduced fuel consumption

Lower operating costs

Decreased environmental impact

As the aviation industry continues to face pressure to reduce its carbon footprint, innovations like the Airbus-Toshiba superconducting motor could play a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals. This collaborative effort between two industry giants represents a significant step towards a cleaner, more efficient future for air travel.

