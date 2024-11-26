A Coast-to-Coast Winter Storm Threatens Thanksgiving Travel Across the U.S.

Millions of Americans are preparing to travel for Thanksgiving, but a major winter storm is causing chaos across the country. Described by Fox Weather as a system “moving from coast to coast,” the storm is bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe thunderstorms, disrupting road and air travel during the holiday rush.

Extreme Weather Conditions in the West

The start of Thanksgiving week has been marked by severe conditions across the western United States. “The last of a series of low-pressure systems is moving across the West Coast and into the Rockies,” according to the FOX Forecast Center, bringing heavy snow to the mountains and torrential rain to lower elevations.

Regions such as Colorado and Utah are under winter storm warnings, with snowfall expected to reach up to 3 feet (0.91 metres) in higher elevations. These accumulations are making mountain travel “extremely difficult, if not impossible,” particularly on key routes like Interstate 70.

Cities like Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas are experiencing precipitation, but the heaviest impacts are concentrated in the mountainous areas.

Snow coats the basin of Loveland Ski Area in Dillon, CO (Credit: Loveland Ski Area).

Major Disruptions in the East

In the eastern half of the country, travelers are facing a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. “A cold front extending from the Southeast to northern New England is producing a variety of conditions,” reports Fox Weather. This has caused delays at several major airports, including Atlanta, New York, and Boston.

In the Northeast, colder temperatures have led to freezing rain, creating hazardous road conditions. New Hampshire State Police reported numerous accidents on Interstate 93, highlighting the challenges for drivers.

Rainfall forecasts for the East. (FOX Weather)

Another Storm Expected for Thanksgiving

As current weather conditions already disrupt travel, another winter storm is forecasted for Thanksgiving Day. This system is expected to move through the Midwest and Northeast, bringing more “snow, rain, and strong winds,” according to Fox Weather.

Regions like the Green Mountains of Vermont, the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and parts of Upstate New York are likely to see significant snow accumulations. Cities such as Syracuse, Buffalo, and Binghamton are also bracing for substantial snowfall.

This image shows slick conditions on Route 17 in Buels Gore, Vermont. (FOX Weather)

Extended Impacts Through the Weekend

Adding to the challenges, Fox Weather warns that this storm “will usher in the coldest air of the season,” affecting much of the United States. These freezing temperatures are likely to complicate travel plans for Black Friday shoppers and those returning home at the end of the holiday weekend.

Weather Forecast Overview:

Region Expected Conditions Rocky Mountains Up to 3 feet (0.91 metres) of snow Northeast Heavy snow and strong winds Southeast Rain and potential severe thunderstorms Midwest Risk of freezing rain and light snow

Thanksgiving is a great time for family gatherings, but this winter storm means that extra caution is needed to ensure safe travel. “Changes to the forecast are possible,” Fox Weather reminds, urging travelers to monitor real-time updates and adjust their plans accordingly.