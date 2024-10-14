Vast Space Unveils Haven-2: A Modular Contender for the ISS Replacement

Vast Space has officially revealed its detailed design for Haven-2, a modular space station aimed at replacing the International Space Station (ISS).

The announcement comes as part of the company’s broader ambition to secure a leading position in NASA’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations (CLD) program. With the ISS set to be decommissioned by 2030, Haven-2 presents a carefully phased approach, which Vast hopes will ensure continuity in space operations, both for NASA and the burgeoning commercial space sector.

Haven-2: A Scalable Solution for Low Earth Orbit

The design of Haven-2 marks a significant step forward from Vast Space’s earlier project, Haven-1, a single-module station slated to launch in 2025 aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Haven-2, on the other hand, will start with a larger and more advanced module, approximately five meters longer than Haven-1 and offering double the usable volume. This initial module will form the backbone of the station, with three additional modules scheduled for launch at six-month intervals, completing the initial station by 2030.

“We believe that with NASA as an anchor customer,” said Max Haot, CEO of Vast Space, “along with companies and other space agencies, we can be a profitable company.” Haot’s confidence in the commercial viability of Haven-2 is bolstered by the fact that the station will be designed to accommodate not just government clients but also private entities, including pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturers interested in the unique conditions of space for research and development.

By 2030, the construction of Haven-2 will enter its second phase with the launch of a larger core module, measuring an impressive seven meters in diameter. This core will serve as the hub of the station, allowing the existing modules to be reconfigured into a cross-shaped structure, with each module attached to one of the four docking ports. This innovative modular design ensures scalability, as the station will continue to grow with the addition of new modules over time. The station will also be equipped with critical infrastructure, including an airlock for spacewalks, a robotic arm for servicing and external payload operations, and a cupola offering panoramic views of space, much larger than the one on the ISS.

Preparing for a Post-ISS World

The International Space Station has been in continuous operation since 2000, but NASA has set 2030 as its retirement date. As part of its CLD program, NASA is seeking commercial alternatives to take over the role of the ISS in supporting research, technology development, and international cooperation in space. Vast Space aims to fill this gap with Haven-2, ensuring that there is no disruption to space operations.

The phased construction of Haven-2 is designed to overlap with the final years of the ISS. “Launching that first module in 2028 would ensure an overlap with the ISS,” Haot explained, “and protect against events like an early Russian withdrawal from the ISS partnership.” With the ISS’s fate uncertain after 2030, Vast is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to commercial space stations, competing alongside other companies like Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Voyager Space.

Competition and Collaboration in NASA’s CLD rogram

Vast Space is one of several companies competing in NASA’s CLD program, which aims to develop a cost-effective replacement for the ISS. Other notable contenders include Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef, developed in partnership with Boeing and Sierra Space, Axiom Space with their Axiom Station, and Voyager Space’s Starlab, which is being developed with Airbus and Northrop Grumman. All of these proposals, including Vast’s Haven-2, are designed to be operational by the end of the decade, ensuring NASA’s ability to continue conducting research in microgravity.

While competition is stiff, Vast’s reliance on SpaceX as its launch provider gives it a significant advantage. The first modules of Haven-2 will be launched using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, a proven workhorse for heavy payloads. However, the core module, which will serve as the centerpiece of the station’s design, is too large for Falcon Heavy and will likely require SpaceX Starship, a next-generation vehicle that is still in development. This dependency on SpaceX’s evolving fleet adds a layer of uncertainty but also positions Vast to capitalize on the company’s track record of innovation.

Beyond NASA: Potential for Commercial and International Clients

Although NASA will be Haven-2’s primary customer in the early years, Vast Space envisions a future where the station becomes a hub for commercial and international space activities. Max Haot has indicated that in-space manufacturing could be a major growth area for Haven-2, particularly for industries like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, where production in microgravity could lead to new breakthroughs.

“We see long-term potential in commercial applications like in-space manufacturing of pharmaceuticals or semiconductors,” Haot said, but he acknowledged that “it is unclear how long it will take for those markets to emerge.” This uncertainty underscores the need for NASA’s involvement as an anchor customer, at least in the early stages. In addition to commercial clients, Vast is also looking to partner with other national space agencies and attract private astronauts, offering a broader vision for the future of human habitation in space.

As the global space industry evolves, Haven-2’s flexible design could allow it to serve a variety of purposes, from scientific research to tourism. Vast is also open to incorporating modules from international partners, making Haven-2 a truly collaborative effort that could involve countries from around the world.

The Race to Build the Next Space Station

With the International Space Station set to retire by 2030, the race to build the next generation of space stations is intensifying. Vast Space’s Haven-2 offers a modular and scalable solution that is designed not only to meet NASA’s immediate needs but also to serve a wide range of future commercial and scientific applications. The phased construction plan, starting in 2028, ensures that there will be no gap in human presence in low Earth orbit once the ISS is decommissioned.

By the time Haven-2 is fully operational in 2032, it could surpass the capabilities of the ISS. “By that time, it’s more capable than the ISS,” Haot stated, “and we hope and expect more capable than anything China and Russia have on orbit at that time.” This bold vision positions Vast Space as a serious contender in the future of space exploration and habitation, with the potential to shape the next chapter of humanity’s journey into space.

