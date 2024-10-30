Uranus’ Moon Miranda May Host a Hidden Ocean Beneath Its Icy Surface

Scientists have identified Miranda, one of Uranus’ smallest moons, as a potential “ocean world” with a subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust. Using data from Voyager 2 and new computer models, researchers suggest that tidal heating from gravitational interactions with neighboring moons may have generated enough heat to sustain liquid water deep within Miranda. This discovery adds Miranda to a growing list of moons with possible oceans, prompting calls for a future mission to Uranus to confirm the finding and explore its implications for planetary habitability.

A recent study has indicated that Miranda, one of Uranus’ smallest moons, may hold a subsurface ocean, potentially joining the ranks of other “ocean worlds” in our solar system.

Led by Caleb Strom of the University of North Dakota and Tom Nordheim from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), the research revisited data from Voyager 2’s 1986 flyby and applied new models to analyze Miranda’s complex surface features, including its massive ridges and unique “coronae” formations. According to the team, the data suggest that beneath Miranda’s icy crust lies an ocean that could extend as deep as 62 miles (100 kilometers) below the surface, possibly sustained by past tidal heating.

The Unexpected Findings on Miranda’s Geologic Activity

Historically, scientists believed Miranda, given its small size and distance from the Sun, would be a frozen, inactive moon. However, this new study challenges that assumption, pointing to Miranda’s surface features as signs of tectonic activity potentially caused by an ocean beneath its icy crust. Miranda’s distinctive surface, marked by ridges and trapezoidal coronae—large geological formations that resemble no other features in the solar system—implies significant tectonic activity. According to Tom Nordheim, “To find evidence of an ocean inside a small object like Miranda is incredibly surprising.”

The researchers propose that tidal forces from gravitational interactions with neighboring moons, including Ariel and Umbriel, generated sufficient internal friction to heat Miranda’s interior, sustaining an ocean beneath its icy shell. These forces, active during Miranda’s orbital resonance with these moons, likely contributed to its distinctive surface. Such tidal heating, often found in larger moons like Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus, was unexpected for a body as small as Miranda. This new understanding suggests that Miranda could have experienced episodic heating over its history, enough to keep an ocean in a liquid state beneath its surface.

Comparisons with Other Ocean Moons and the Significance of Ocean Worlds

Miranda’s potential ocean aligns it with a growing class of ocean worlds that includes moons such as Europa, Enceladus, and possibly Saturn’s Mimas. These moons, despite their frigid environments, harbor oceans beneath their icy shells, made possible by similar tidal heating mechanisms. The existence of an ocean on Miranda would broaden scientists’ understanding of where subsurface oceans might exist and the diversity of mechanisms that can sustain them far from a star’s warmth.

Caleb Strom explained that the findings from Miranda could change how scientists think about small, icy moons: “If a moon as small as Miranda can maintain an ocean, it broadens our perspective on how diverse the conditions might be that allow water to persist in these remote regions of the solar system.” This opens new questions about how ocean-bearing moons might form, evolve, and perhaps even foster life, especially as scientists consider that even small, distant bodies could offer conditions similar to more prominent ocean moons.

This Figure From The Study Shows Some Of Miranda’s Surface Features. The Moon Is Known For Its Coronae Features, Two Of Which Are Labelled Here. Image Credit Strom Et Al. 2024.

Future Exploration and the Quest for Habitability

While the study is compelling, Nordheim emphasized that “We won’t know for sure that it even has an ocean until we go back and collect more data.” Current evidence is based on computer models and surface observations from Voyager 2, making additional exploration necessary to confirm the existence of an ocean. Researchers hope that a future mission to Uranus—such as the proposed Uranus Orbiter and Probe mission recommended in the National Academies’ Decadal Survey—could provide the technology and resources needed to revisit Miranda and its neighboring moons for direct sampling and imaging.

Studying Miranda and other icy moons could reveal whether conditions far from the Sun could support microbial life, as the presence of water alone is a major factor in habitability. Should a mission return to Uranus, instruments would be designed to detect subsurface oceans, measure the thickness of icy crusts, and determine whether active processes are occurring beneath the surfaces of these distant moons.

Broadening the Search for Life Beyond Earth

The discovery of a possible ocean on Miranda supports the broader view that moons in the outer solar system could host environments conducive to life. As scientists search for conditions that could support life beyond Earth, icy ocean worlds continue to present some of the most promising targets. The possibility that small, remote moons like Miranda could sustain water, even intermittently, offers a profound reminder of the diversity of planetary processes within our solar system.

Confirming a subsurface ocean on Miranda could pave the way for more detailed studies of Uranus’s other moons, each of which may hold unique clues about the planet’s formation and history. For scientists, this finding underscores the need to expand the search for ocean-bearing moons and to rethink what conditions might allow life to exist, even in the outer reaches of the solar system.

