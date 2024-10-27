Tourists trigger the aggression of Moustache, a well-known whale in the waters of Réunion

Reunion Island, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, has long been a hotspot for whale enthusiasts. The island’s warm waters serve as a nursery for humpback whales during their annual migration. In 2023, an impressive 1,156 whales were spotted off the island’s coast, highlighting the area’s significance for these marine mammals.
The whale-watching industry has flourished on Reunion Island, with the number of excursion companies skyrocketing to 80 in recent years. This surge in popularity has brought both economic benefits and environmental challenges to the region.
Whale watching experiences typically include :
- Boat tours with expert guides
- Opportunities for underwater observation
- Educational talks about marine conservation
- Chances to photograph these magnificent creatures
Moustache : from curiosity to concern
Among the many whales frequenting Reunion’s waters, Moustache has captured the hearts of locals and visitors. Easily identifiable by her distinctive caudal fin and white bulbs, Moustache has been a regular presence in the area for several months. The Centre d’étude et de découverte des tortues marines (CEDTM) has been closely monitoring her movements and behavior.
Initially, Moustache’s curiosity led her to approach beaches, delighting onlookers. However, as the season progressed, a troubling shift in her demeanor became apparent. CEDTM researchers observed an escalation in aggressive behaviors, raising red flags about the impact of human interactions on her well-being.
Charline Fisseau, a CEDTM spokesperson, revealed that Moustache could be approached up to 30 or 40 times a day by eager tourists. This level of interaction appears to have taken its toll on the whale’s temperament.
A whale’s cry for space
As the season wore on, Moustache’s behavior began to mirror that of a cetacean responding to a perceived threat. Incidents of defense, intimidation, and even outright aggression towards swimmers have been reported. Her pectoral fin has been observed making slashing movements, saber-like motions, and even charging at individuals in the water.
These actions are indicative of a whale attempting to establish boundaries and protect its personal space. Marine biologists suggest that Moustache may be feeling overwhelmed by the constant human presence, leading to her increasingly defensive posture.
The situation with Moustache bears similarities to other instances of wildlife disturbances caused by human activity, highlighting the delicate balance between tourism and conservation.
|Behavior
|Interpretation
|Fin slashing
|Warning signal
|Charging
|Attempt to create distance
|Avoidance
|Stress response
Balancing tourism and conservation
The situation with Moustache has sparked a crucial dialogue about the need for responsible whale watching practices. While swimming with whales has always carried inherent risks, the current scenario suggests that these dangers are being underestimated or ignored by some tourists.
To address these concerns, experts are calling for enhanced regulations to protect marine life. Potential measures could include :
- Limiting the number of daily whale-watching excursions
- Establishing strict guidelines for in-water interactions
- Implementing mandatory training for tour operators
- Creating designated whale-watching zones to minimize disturbance
While tour companies currently provide guidance on how to interact respectfully with whales, enforcing these rules in open water remains challenging. A comprehensive approach involving education, legislation, and community engagement may be necessary to ensure the well-being of Moustache and her cetacean companions.
As Reunion Island grapples with the delicate balance between tourism and conservation, the story of Moustache serves as a poignant reminder of our responsibility to protect and respect the marine ecosystems we so eagerly explore. The future of whale watching on the island will depend on finding a harmonious coexistence between humans and these awe-inspiring marine mammals.
Give them the space they deserve…
Leave her alone. Would you like to be chased to be stared at?
Eliminate ALL human commercial activity
Leave the whales alone !!! Give them space. Respect them. Love on them from afar with binniculars. God has given us his creatures let them live in peace and harmony
Leave well alone, man has interfered since time began with wildlife, the tide has turned, they want and need their space back!
What is happening to stop the poor whale (Moustache) getting stressed
Is she going to be alright?
I have witnessed the change in whale behavior over the past few years, off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Used to be the whales would move a distance away as boats approached. Often there were one or two that would come close and interact for a few minutes. Recently however, whales have been forming bubble rings with boats inside them. They swim underneath small pleasure boats, so close that you can see their eyes. This past summer, a couple of pleasure boats were upended and destroyed by whales breaching directly underneath them. The orca and now the humpbacks are sick of our invasive behavior. It is not THEIR behavior that is problematic. It is our disrespect of their peaceful attempts to congregate, feed and nurture their young, all so we can get a good video to upload to Facebook.
Why would whale watching allow you to swim with them. It sounds like some vessels are using this as an amusement park. Which they should be fined. There should be regulations if you go whale watching you do it at a distance. Any distress from the animal should cancel anymore sightings. Wild animals are not an exhibit you just go upto. They are actual beings….
I think its time to rethink not just the whale watching but all of the scenario’s where its humans encrouching on nature’s personal space. These are wild creatures, some of which are crazy poisonous. I want my grandchildren and their children to have the opportunity to see some of the same things I saw growing up in Alaska. Let’s regroup and remember that we are not the designated survivors.
Leave the whales be, they are communicating clearly, respecting and meeting their needs is an important part of harmonious, reciprocal relationship with them. Trust this.
THEY NEED STRICTER LAWS REGARDING HOW CLOSE BOATS & SWIMMERS CAN GET & WE NEED TO HAVE PEOPLE RESPECT THOSE LAWS!!
Please, please respect all animals. All sea, land & air animals (birds) need to have their space to thrive. David Attenborough has emphased this many times in his documentaries.
Humans are over populating and destroying the planet and disrupt the beautiful creatures that live with us. We are a destructive and short sighted species that will be responsible for the end of our world either through climate change or nuclear war
Why does it take aggressive behavior on the part of the animals before ppl realize that THEY are the ones causing the problems ? Why don’t governments play an active part in protecting the animals until problems arise ? Too often ppl seem to think that the animals are part of a Disney display instead of recognizing and respecting that these are wild animals who shouldn’t be forced to endure unwanted interactions with humans.
If I hear one more person say we are the top species we are so smart we’re smarter than everyone or all the animals I’m going to throw up just listening to the story makes me sick if we were smart we leave it be we wouldn’t have people going to see world marineland making whales do tricks they’re miserable miserable it disgusts me the way people are we are not the top of the food chain
I couldn’t agree more. These are wild animals, LIVING in the ocean – their “home” & natural environment. Yes, curiosity is natural & in this case seems to have been mistaken for desire for friendship. But if you had people endlessly coming into YOUR HOME, & getting closer & closer, to you & probably your babies_kin, wouldn’t you want to lash out & say, ” leave us alone”. .!!? It will only be a matter of time before someone pushing the personal space boundary will get injured. 🤨 And then the whales will be the “big baddies” again.!!!! 🤔😒🥺😡