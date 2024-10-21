Record-breaking ‘rogue wave’ in Pacific Ocean : Largest ever measured by scientists

The mammoth wave, now known as the Ucluelet wave, was captured by a solitary buoy near Vancouver Island. Its extraordinary height, equivalent to a four-story building, was nearly three times the size of surrounding waves. This remarkable disproportion is what truly sets the Ucluelet wave apart from its predecessors.
Johannes Gemmrich, a physicist from the University of Victoria, emphasized the significance of this event : “Proportionally, the Ucluelet wave is likely the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded.” He added that observations of rogue waves of this magnitude in high sea states are exceedingly rare.
The Ucluelet wave’s discovery highlights the importance of advanced monitoring systems in our oceans. MarineLabs, the research institute responsible for placing the buoy that detected the wave, aims to enhance marine safety through widespread coastal intelligence gathering.
Rogue waves : from maritime folklore to scientific fact
For centuries, tales of enormous, unexpected waves were dismissed as mere sailor’s yarns. However, the scientific community’s perspective changed dramatically on New Year’s Day 1995. On this date, a massive 26-meter (85-foot) wave struck an oil-drilling platform off the Norwegian coast, defying all existing wave models.
This event, known as the Draupner wave, marked a turning point in our understanding of rogue waves. Since then, numerous rogue waves have been documented, including occurrences in lakes. Scientists define a rogue wave as any wave more than twice the height of surrounding waves.
Here’s a comparison of notable rogue waves :
|Wave Name
|Height
|Location
|Year
|Ucluelet Wave
|17.6 meters
|British Columbia, Canada
|2020
|Draupner Wave
|25.6 meters
|North Sea, Norway
|1995
The impact and future of rogue waves
While the Ucluelet and Draupner waves fortunately caused no severe damage, rogue waves pose significant threats to maritime operations, offshore structures, and even coastal communities. Some speculate that these monstrous waves may be responsible for unexplained shipwrecks and disappearances at sea.
The potential dangers of rogue waves are further compounded by the effects of climate change on our oceans. A 2020 study predicted that wave heights in the North Pacific are likely to increase due to global warming, suggesting that the Ucluelet wave’s record may not stand for long.
This alarming trend is part of a broader pattern of environmental changes affecting our planet, including :
- The record-breaking size of the ozone hole
- Surging methane emissions exacerbating global warming
- Extreme heatwaves affecting various regions worldwide
Advancing marine safety through research
The discovery of the Ucluelet wave underscores the critical importance of ongoing research into marine phenomena. Scientists are working tirelessly to unravel the mysteries behind rogue wave formation, aiming to develop more accurate prediction models.
Current research efforts focus on :
- Real-time measurement of rogue waves
- Modeling the influence of wind patterns on wave formation
- Studying the impact of climate change on ocean dynamics
MarineLabs CEO Scott Beatty emphasized the significance of their work : “Capturing this once-in-a-millennium wave, right in our backyard, is a thrilling indicator of the power of coastal intelligence to transform marine safety.” As our understanding of these phenomena grows, so does our ability to protect maritime operations and coastal communities from their potentially devastating effects.
The Ucluelet wave serves as a stark reminder of nature’s raw power and the importance of continued scientific inquiry. As we face the challenges of a changing climate, understanding and predicting extreme ocean events becomes increasingly crucial for global safety and environmental management.
Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments
Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.
47 thoughts on “Record-breaking ‘rogue wave’ in Pacific Ocean : Largest ever measured by scientists”
Are we talking about a world record or a Pacific Ocean record? Earth’s climate has changed since its first rotation so climate change is inevitable. Why do we as humans feel we can alter its course one way or another?
Big wave surfers might enjoy these monsters,aside from them only people interested in such subject matter.
The opposite of a rogue wave is a trough that a ship can plunge into, causing great damage to the ship. These have reportedly occurred off the west coast of Africa near S. Africa.
These have undoubtedly occurred since the beginning of time, we just have a way of measuring them now.
There is nothing new under the sun.
Exactly Joe. Al Gore and his cronies laughed all the way to the bank
There are ice sheets in the Antarctic when they collapse will create tidal waves that will be measured in 10s of thousands of feet in height.
Joe, please be so for real. Your inability to parse subtext and/or mentally follow the flow data suggests a massive vacuum of synaptic activity.
Best of luck with that.
I was on a rock cod run on the Indian out of San Pedro, at Cherry Bank north of Los Angeles, in the late 70s when we were hit by one. It was very rough, the Capt. was seasick and didn’t see it in time. It nearly capsized the 65′ boat, the port rail was under water. Several passengers in the galley were thrown from the starboard tables into the tables on the port side. Fortunately no one was on deck yet, it was early in the morning after a nasty run out the night before.
Are any tools being developed to alert the ocean traveler of an approaching rogue wave? And what are they?
This is always the way it has been in our oceans. They are vast areas subject to nearly unprojectable variances of forces beyond our scientific comprehension. Approach such areas at your own risk!
Tell Uncle Sam to stop playing with our athmosphear electromagnetic field and cut off those evil experiments and out planet will be normal back again 🤔
And I was worried about sharks…
So basically as a Surfer in Marin County CA I have to worry about a clean up set that’s going to drown me and everyone else in the line up? As if a Great White shark wasn’t enough to worry about. Seriously, let’s study the oceans humans will profit from oceanic knowledge, however in the meantime, stifle the fear mongering by raising money ethically for your cause. I’m surprised the article doesn’t have a sentence something like the following.
“…rouge waves are a threat to democracy!”
Give me a break.
One comment asks,”is this a global record or a Pacific Ocean record?” Obviously it is neither all time highest or even Pacific Ocean history. It’s what is stated, a record wave relative to the surrounding waves. Along the Southern half coastline of Vancouver Island is, ‘The Graveyard of the Pacific’ so a wave of that magnitude would have been a real safety concern. Any help for off shore work is greatly welcome and could help to save lives and all matter of ships
Articles like this never miss the opportunity to blame ” climate change” ….underlined and in blue print, no less….as the bugbear for all the planets burps and parts. This stuff is laid before us each day like it was breakfast for us to digest. I guess that Saint Greta has become so ridiculous and a version of a teen Eurotrash harridan…..more subtle methods are now required to sweep away doubters like me who balk at unquestioningly buying this packaged and refined horse manure.
Interesting how this “record breaking” wave is smaller than the one mentioned as having happened years ago. Terrible reporting.
Give it up humans you have no power over mother nature or Father Time !
why do people assume it is a single, linear wave. it is a intersection of a interference pattern of several waves. often caused by reflection off lands or multiple weather events. otherwise these linear waves would hit land somewhere…
Interesting. I would like to understand the difference between a so-called rogue wave and a large swell with breaking tops. In 1994 I was one of many yachtsmen caught in a major storm between New Zealand and Tonga. My mast was 13 metres above the waterline. I encountered large breaking seas above my mast height. I did not consider the really big ones as “ rogue” a phrase used lovingly by boffins and media reporters.
This is man made
Sure…. global warming hahaha…….
Humans feel that they can alter the course of climate change because there is evidence that we already have. Look it up!
I get sick of hearing climate change is the cause of people. We already know earth goes through cycles, yet dumb asses try and make it as it’s our fault. It’s all about money, like always. Stop being so nieve people! Earth is going through its natural cycles and we have to deal with it. And yes, it may kill us all. You can not stop earth’s natural cycle, no matter how hard you try. It is what it is. Not some bs the government is trying to shove down our throats. Stop being stupid.
This is why I have never taken a cruise.
For the Ucluelet rouge wave was anyone able to go back and look at camera records along the shoreline to see if it made it to shore?
Likely due to climate change? Everything is blamed on climate change. There is probably tales of rogue waves just not by that name from as long as man has been sailing the seas.
Wouldn’t the water level increase at least a minuscule amount with every object or CONTAINER that falls or flows into the ocean? Is it minutely possible that these increments gather over time in one location and culminated as a rogue wave?
Why does it always have to be climate change? Get real these things have been happening the whole time the ocean has been there. Oldtime mariner’s spoke of them but with no way to prove it they were just brushed off thought of as crazy stories. Just like giant squids attacking a ship they were said to not exist but thdy have found them now. Leave climate change out of it. Our do your research climate change is just another way to dig into the common man’s pockets.
I agree with@Joe Rineer. When humans try to alter big natural processes , disaster entails .The science is not settled. The climate will change and keep changing . Blaming and punishing humanity for natural processes ( the Sun ) doing what it does in affecting the climates on our planet. Climate lockdowns , shutting down farms and agriculture world wide in a bid to save it is preposterous How many millions will starve , suffer famine and unfathomable loss because of such globalist over reach ,
power and monetary control? Think tanks can’t come up with nothing better than this endgame? Pushing climate change fear and blaming industrialized human beings for it , is insanity . Might I point out as consumers , humans only consume what is produced to be consumed by them . The 1 percent only need look at themselves as those who profited off consumerism and its bourgeois attitude in amassing riches off it , contributed most to the pollution , scarring of the land , take , make , throw away equation they blame on the commoner . Tsk , tsk . And you think we don’t see that ?
Seriously the scientist thinks this wave is the only one that’s happened in a 1000 years. There are waves that have crashed into Alaskan inlets that have gone hundreds and hundreds of feet up the mountain side. They really believe this is the only instance of a big wave?
The arrogance of PhD‘s is mind-boggling. All those foolish sailors way back when were completely ignorant yet as soon as a “scientist” gives it the sign of the cross because they “discovered” it, all the sudden it’s allowable and exists? The ivory white tower people are so over the top with arrogance.
Reading this….and wondering.. ” when will we get to the global warming part?” It’s really getting tiring, you guys! Weather has never been static…you should know this if you call yourself a scientist.
Kamala has caused all this! Time for her to experience this rogue wave in a dinghy appropriately named after her!
If we don’t totally understand what causes rogue waves (we don’t), how can we attribute an increase in rogue wave height to “climate change”. We can’t. Tired of these article trying to link everything to CC.
Climate change is rapidly disolving into the meaningless, non-scientific hyperbole that it is. Everything under the sun is now the result of climate change. No pun intended. Climate change was a natural phenomenon long before humans appeared on the scene and will continue on long after we are gone. In today’s world climate change is little more than a muli billion dollar business advertisement created by garbage in garbage out computer models. Perhaps you can explain as to why the ice depth is decreasing in the Arctic and increasing in Antarctica. That fact coupled with the outlook that a much colder atmosphere is on the horizon on earth.
2 waves isn’t enough data to draw any conclusions or make predictions.
This is the cycle of earth not climate change. We should not be part of Paris Deal climate change , when China and India are not part it. They pullout most of the planet! Pacific Ocean is most of their trash!
Leave out the propaganda paragraph of c-change nonsense and the trifecta fear-monger template of ozone hole, methane emissions& extreme heat and you’ve got yourself a decent article
How can Scott Beauty say this is a “once in a millennium wave” when in this article it states there was a larger wave in 1995. Continually improving technology allows these types of discoveries that were previously unknown. We have the Great Lakes because 20,000 years ago the Earth warmed up. Humans had nothing to do with that anymore than we have any real effect on what is happening now. It’s what the Earth does.
There’s recent evidence that the hole in the ozone layer has closed substantially.
Come On Joe. Us Humans are causing Climate Change at an Alarming Rate !
Great work you all do the sea, is AWESOmENESS💯 in motion.
The ONLY way that rogue waves can be said to be affected by climate change is if the author or the scientist wants them to be. We only recognized their occurrence 30 years ago, when a wave 10 meters larger than this one was recorded. Scientists can’t say whether the cause of a rogue wave is geologic, volcanic, or tidal. They have no idea regarding frequency, predictions of location, past patterns, and yet ( probably to secure grant money $$$$) they assert a link to global warming. This is intellectually, journalistically and scientifically dishonest.
Do more real research THEN suggest hypotheses.
Stop wasting $$ on climate change when it’s all nature and nature will take care of itself. Get closer to God and your life will be love.
Why didn’t the report tell us how these waves form and what happens when they hit shore?
surfers have caught 100 ft waves before at Nazarea
At one point the story says massive waves such as these two have been reported by sailors but have been disregarded. So are they really a new thing or is the new thing is we now have proof they really exist? The article is a bit confusing this way.
Was an interesting article right up to the point they just had to play the climate change card. Lost all credibility.