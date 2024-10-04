Dazzling Northern Lights Expected Across the U.S. Amid Solar Flares — Here’s Where and When You Can See Them

A spectacular display of the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, is expected to be visible across large parts of the northern U.S. this weekend. This comes after the Sun unleashed one of the most powerful solar flares in recent years, triggering geomagnetic storms that could bring the colorful auroras further south than usual.

Solar Flares and Coronal Mass Ejections: What’s Driving the Aurora?

The aurora borealis is typically caused by solar winds interacting with Earth’s magnetic field, but this weekend’s enhanced display is the result of a much more intense solar event. On October 2, 2024, the Sun released a massive solar flare, classified as an X7.1 flare, which is the second-largest flare seen in seven years. This flare was accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME)—a huge burst of plasma and magnetic particles that are now heading toward Earth.

When these charged particles collide with the gases in Earth’s atmosphere, they create the vibrant colors associated with the northern lights. The size and power of this particular CME mean that the resulting geomagnetic storms will be stronger than usual. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has upgraded the event to a G3-level storm, which is the third most powerful on a scale that goes up to G5. As a result, the northern lights will not only be visible further south than normal, but they are also expected to be brighter and more dynamic.

According to NOAA, these geomagnetic storms could last through Sunday, October 6, extending the window for northern light sightings across the U.S. In addition to creating stunning visual effects, geomagnetic storms at this level can also impact power grids, satellite communications, and navigation systems, though no major disruptions are expected at this time.

Where and When to See the Northern Lights

The aurora borealis is typically confined to high-latitude regions, but during strong geomagnetic storms like this one, the lights can be seen much further south. According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, the northern lights will be most visible on Friday, October 4, and Saturday, October 5, with the best viewing times between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. However, the lights may still be visible before or after these hours, depending on local conditions.

Here is a list of U.S. states where the northern lights are expected to be visible this weekend, weather permitting:

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

Montana

Wyoming

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Iowa

Wisconsin

Michigan

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

If the weather and viewing conditions are ideal, residents as far south as Pennsylvania and Iowa may also catch a glimpse of the northern lights, though the best visibility will be in areas with clear skies and low light pollution. NOAA’s aurora forecast maps show that the lights may be visible up to 620 miles away from the auroral zone.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, experts recommend traveling to an area far from city lights, such as a hilltop or other high-elevation spot. Cloud cover can obstruct the view, so checking local weather reports is crucial. While the northern lights are most visible near the poles, this weekend’s event will bring them much closer to home for millions of Americans.

How to Prepare for Viewing

To increase your chances of witnessing the aurora borealis, it’s important to follow a few key tips. First, try to find a location that is far from artificial lights—the darker the sky, the better. City lights and other forms of light pollution can diminish the brightness of the aurora, so rural areas or high-altitude spots are ideal for viewing.

Next, plan your viewing around the most active periods for the aurora. The best time to catch the northern lights is generally between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but they may be visible earlier or later depending on local conditions. If possible, aim to watch during the peak activity hours for the best chance of seeing the brightest colors and movements in the sky.

Keep in mind that even in ideal conditions, the northern lights can be unpredictable. They may appear for a few minutes, then fade, only to return later. Patience is key—staying outside for an extended period will give you the best chance of catching a good display. Dress warmly, bring snacks, and make an event out of it!

What to Expect From This Northern Lights Display

The strength of this weekend’s geomagnetic storm means that viewers can expect a more vivid and widespread display of the northern lights than usual. The auroras often appear as shimmering green and purple curtains of light, but stronger storms like this one can also produce pink, red, yellow, and even blue hues. The colors are determined by which gases in the atmosphere are being excited by the solar particles. Oxygen typically produces green and red colors, while nitrogen gives off blue and purple tones.

As the solar particles collide with Earth’s atmosphere, they cause the lights to “dance” across the sky, creating a dynamic and constantly shifting display. According to NOAA, this weekend’s auroras will be “quite pleasing to look at,” with plenty of motion and bright colors. Stargazers can expect a dazzling light show, provided the weather cooperates.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.