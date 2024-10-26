Here is what the new space station, soon to be launched into orbit, will look like.

Vast Space’s proposed station is a testament to innovative design and engineering. The structure will consist of nine interconnected modules, creating a spacious and versatile environment for astronauts and scientific research. At the heart of this celestial complex lies a central module, serving as the nexus for eight Haven-2 units.
These Haven-2 modules represent a significant upgrade from their predecessors :
- Length : Approximately 15 meters, 5 meters longer than Haven-1
- Habitable volume : Doubled compared to the previous version
- Diameter : Expected to remain at 3.8 meters
The expanded dimensions offer astronauts more room to work, live, and conduct experiments. This increase in space is crucial for long-term missions and could potentially support larger crews, enabling more comprehensive research initiatives in microgravity environments.
The central module, with its impressive 7-meter diameter, will act as the station’s core. This hub will facilitate the connection of the Haven-2 modules and provide additional functionality. The modular design allows for flexibility and expandability, ensuring the station can adapt to future needs and technological advancements.
Cutting-edge features for next-generation space research
Vast Space’s orbital facility is set to incorporate a range of advanced features designed to enhance scientific capabilities and improve the quality of life for its inhabitants. The station will boast :
- A state-of-the-art laboratory for cutting-edge experiments
- A 3.8-meter diameter observation cupola, offering breathtaking views of Earth and space
- A robotic arm for external operations and maintenance
- Docking capabilities for external vehicles, facilitating resupply missions and crew transfers
- Two airlocks : one for equipment transfer and another for extravehicular activities (EVAs)
- 16 windows, two per module, providing ample natural light and observation opportunities
These features collectively create an environment that’s not only functional but also considerate of the psychological well-being of astronauts during extended stays in space. The observation cupola, in particular, will offer a unique perspective on our planet and the cosmos, potentially inspiring new scientific insights and public engagement with space exploration.
The incorporation of a robotic arm is reminiscent of the advanced technologies used in SpaceX’s Starship program, showcasing the industry’s push towards more autonomous and efficient space operations.
A timeline for the stars : From concept to completion
Vast Space has outlined an ambitious timeline for the deployment of their orbital outpost :
|Year
|Milestone
|2025
|Launch of Haven-1, the first private space station module
|2028
|Planned launch of the first Haven-2 module
|2030
|Launch of the central core module and connection of four Haven-2 modules
|2032
|Completion of the station with the addition of four more Haven-2 modules
This phased approach allows for gradual expansion and testing of systems as the station grows. The timeline aligns with NASA’s Commercial LEO Destination (CLD) program, which aims to ensure a continuous U.S. presence in low Earth orbit following the ISS’s retirement.
The success of this project could mark a significant shift in space exploration, with private enterprises taking a leading role in orbital infrastructure development. This transition mirrors the increasing involvement of commercial entities in various aspects of space operations, as evidenced by the U.S. Space Force’s recent contract with SpaceX for defense satellite launches.
Interiors designed for comfort and productivity
Vast Space is not only focusing on the technical aspects of their station but also on creating a comfortable living environment for astronauts. The company has revealed plans for the interiors that prioritize both functionality and aesthetics :
- Use of maple wood and soft materials for a premium finish
- Ergonomic design to maximize usability in microgravity
- Incorporation of Earth-like elements to reduce homesickness and stress
This attention to interior design represents a paradigm shift in space habitation. By creating a more homelike atmosphere, Vast Space aims to support the mental health of astronauts during long-duration missions. The use of natural materials like wood is particularly innovative, as it brings a touch of Earth’s warmth to the sterile environment of space.
As the project moves forward, it has the potential to revolutionize our approach to living and working in space. The combination of advanced technology, thoughtful design, and a focus on human factors could set new standards for future space habitats, whether in orbit or on distant planets.
Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments
Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.
5 thoughts on “Here is what the new space station, soon to be launched into orbit, will look like.”
Sadly, probably! too old at 88 to see this magnificent plan ,finalised and in orbit.Maybe a closeup view?Wow!
Don’t you think it’s time to design, engineer and build a spaceport as large and capable as the one in Star Trek New Generation???
Without the capability to launch a spaceship from space, things will drag on in future capabilities I think.
Woooow that design is wonderful how they all hook together fanominal. Beautiful design multi functional simply fabulous 😍😍😍😍
When I first saw the picture of the new possible space station I was thinking it could be rotated to produce artificial gravity but nothing in this article says it could be used that way. If they build a new generation of space station why would it not have capability of rotating artificial gravity? Not full earth gravity is needed but maybe lunar level of gravity for physical conditioning of the astronauts and a morale booster to help their perception and moods.
Also I want to say the plan to destroy the current space station by putting it into atmosphere re-entry is a terrible thing, I want to make an online petition for the current ISS to be boosted to a higher orbit, to use it for raw materials for construction of technology in space and letting it fall to earth would be a waste of materials and the energy used to put it in orbit a waste.
Boost the ISS to 1000 miles above the earth after the last crew members leave or it could be boosted up to lunar orbit or crashed into the moon for mining the raw materials and theories about construction of lunar bases from stuff on the moon could prove how useful the materials of the ISS could be if re-used to rebuild stuff in space.
The engine needed to deorbit the ISS could send it higher into a centuries long high earth orbit as a storage of raw materials for future projects.
Michael Klingkammer
Clickbait garbage that’s a proposed design they say they’re going to launch this in like 2030 or they’re going to launch a station but the odds of that actually happening are essentially 0%