NASA wants to grow houses made of mushrooms on the Moon

The concept of growing mushroom houses on the Moon may sound like science fiction, but it’s quickly becoming a reality. NASA has invested $2 million in a research group at the Ames Research Center to explore and develop mycotecture for extraterrestrial applications. This cutting-edge technology could potentially solve one of the most significant challenges in space exploration : the prohibitive cost of transporting traditional building materials.

The process of creating these fungal structures involves sending a special package to the lunar surface containing essential household items and a mixture of fungal spores, water, and algae. Once deployed, this mixture would grow into a hardened outer shell, forming a habitable structure. This innovative approach offers several advantages :

Cost-effective construction

Rapid growth (1-2 months)

Radiation shielding capabilities

Insulation against extreme temperatures

As NASA contracts Intuitive Machines for key lunar south pole missions, the potential for implementing mycotecture in future lunar bases becomes increasingly relevant. These fungal structures could provide sustainable and adaptable habitats for long-term lunar exploration and eventual Mars colonization.

The science behind lunar mycotecture

The concept of mycotecture leverages the unique properties of fungal organisms to create sturdy, sustainable structures. On the Moon, this process would involve combining fungal spores with local lunar materials such as water and regolith to form bricks. Cleveland-based architect Chris Maurer, who is collaborating with NASA on this project, explains that this method is significantly more cost-effective than transporting traditional building materials from Earth.

Research conducted by NASA has yielded promising results, demonstrating that these mushroom-shaped building blocks possess remarkable properties :

Property Benefit Radiation deflection Protection from harmful space radiation Thermal insulation Shielding against extreme lunar temperatures Rapid growth Quick establishment of habitable structures

These characteristics make mycotecture an attractive alternative to conventional materials for extraterrestrial construction. The ability to grow structures in situ using local resources aligns perfectly with NASA’s goals of sustainable space exploration and in-situ resource utilization (ISRU).

Challenges and future prospects

While initial experiments on Earth have shown promise, the research team led by Lynn Rothschild, principal investigator at NASA Ames, acknowledges that unforeseen complications may arise in space. To address these potential issues, the group plans to send a conceptual model of mycotecture structures into space as part of the planned 2028 launch of a commercial space station called Starlab.

Rothschild highlights several key questions that need to be answered :

Will the structure be strong enough ? Can it provide the anticipated insulation ? What will be the material properties in lunar conditions ? How well will the fungal growth perform in the lunar environment ?

As NASA begins testing lunar terrain vehicle prototypes for Artemis missions, the integration of mycotecture into future lunar habitats could significantly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of these pioneering endeavors. The success of this innovative approach could pave the way for similar applications on Mars and other celestial bodies, revolutionizing human presence in space.

Implications for future space exploration

The development of mushroom-based habitats on the Moon represents a paradigm shift in how we approach space colonization. By harnessing the power of biology and leveraging local resources, NASA is opening up new possibilities for sustainable, long-term human presence beyond Earth. This groundbreaking technology could have far-reaching implications for future space missions, including :

1. Reduced launch costs : By growing structures on-site, the need for transporting bulky building materials from Earth is significantly reduced.

2. Adaptable habitats : Fungal structures could potentially be modified or expanded as needed, providing flexibility for evolving mission requirements.

3. Bioregenerative life support : These living structures could potentially contribute to air purification and waste recycling systems, creating more self-sustaining lunar outposts.

As we stand on the brink of a new era in space exploration, NASA’s innovative approach to lunar habitation through mycotecture showcases the agency’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. The success of this project could revolutionize our approach to space colonization and bring us one step closer to establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon and beyond.