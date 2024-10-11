Nasa Study Suggests Volcanic Exomoon Could Orbit A Distant Exoplanet

Astronomers may be on the verge of confirming the first-ever volcanic exomoon orbiting a distant exoplanet, according to new research led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The study focuses on a Saturn-sized gas giant, WASP-49 b, located 635 light-years from Earth, and reveals the detection of a massive sodium cloud that could originate from an unseen moon. This discovery marks an important step toward identifying moons beyond our solar system—known as exomoons—and opens up new possibilities for studying volcanic activity outside our cosmic neighborhood.

Clues from A Sodium-rich Cloud Near WASP-49 b

The key finding of the study is the detection of a large sodium cloud near WASP-49 b, first identified in 2017. Sodium clouds have been observed before in other planetary systems, but this particular cloud puzzled scientists because neither the exoplanet nor its host star contains enough sodium to explain the phenomenon. Researchers suggest that this massive sodium cloud, which releases an astonishing 220,000 pounds (100,000 kilograms) of sodium per second, could be linked to volcanic eruptions on a moon orbiting the planet.

Apurva Oza, a researcher at Caltech, has spent years investigating the possibility of detecting volcanic exomoons by analyzing gas emissions in distant planetary systems. Oza explained that the presence of such a large sodium cloud, which is moving in a direction that contradicts the planet’s atmosphere, strongly suggests an external source. “We think this is a really critical piece of evidence,” said Oza. “The cloud is moving in the opposite direction that physics tells us it should be going if it were part of the planet’s atmosphere.”

How Volcanic Moons Like Io Inspire the Search

The study draws comparisons to Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanically active body in our solar system. Io regularly emits gases such as sulfur dioxide and sodium, forming vast clouds around Jupiter that are sometimes 1,000 times the planet’s radius. This volcanic activity is driven by tidal forces, where Jupiter’s immense gravity stretches and compresses Io, creating enough internal friction to power its volcanoes.

In the case of WASP-49 b, scientists believe that a similar mechanism could be at play. If the exoplanet has a moon with volcanic activity similar to Io’s, tidal forces from WASP-49 b could trigger eruptions, which would then release large amounts of sodium and other gases. The researchers observed that the sodium cloud appeared to be refueled at intervals when it was not near the planet, further supporting the theory that an external body, such as a moon, is responsible for its generation.

A Challenging Yet Promising Discovery

One of the primary challenges in studying exomoons is their small size and dim appearance, which makes them difficult to detect directly with current technology. To address this, researchers focused on the behavior of the sodium cloud, analyzing its movement over time and comparing it with simulations of what a volcanic exomoon might produce. They found that a moon with an orbital period of about eight hours could explain the irregular movements and refueling of the sodium cloud.

Rosaly Lopes, a planetary geologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of these findings. “The evidence is very compelling that something other than the planet and star are producing this cloud,” said Lopes. “Detecting an exomoon would be quite extraordinary, and because of Io, we know that a volcanic exomoon is possible.” If confirmed, this would mark a monumental step in exoplanetary science, as no exomoon has yet been definitively identified.

What Does the Future Hold for This Volcanic Exomoon?

The study also explores the future of this potential volcanic moon, and it does not look promising. The combination of tidal forces and rapid mass loss could eventually lead to the moon’s destruction. According to Oza and his team, if the moon’s volcanic activity is as intense as Io’s, it is possible that the moon will eventually disintegrate due to the extreme gravitational pull from WASP-49 b. “If there really is a moon there, it will have a very destructive ending,” Oza remarked.

This potential fate mirrors that of Io, which is also gradually losing material to Jupiter’s gravitational forces, although on a much longer timescale. The study offers a glimpse into the violent dynamics of planetary systems beyond our solar system, where moons and planets are shaped—and sometimes destroyed—by the forces of their parent planets.

Looking Ahead: The Hunt for Exomoons Continues

While the existence of this volcanic exomoon has yet to be confirmed, this study paves the way for future discoveries in the search for moons outside our solar system. Scientists believe that many exomoons are likely out there, but detecting them has proven incredibly challenging due to their small size and dim visibility. However, by studying the atmospheric effects of moons—such as gas clouds and unusual emissions—astronomers can gather indirect evidence of their existence, as seen in this study.

As technology improves and telescopes become more advanced, researchers hope to directly image exomoons and study their geological processes in greater detail. This study provides a promising blueprint for how we might detect these elusive moons in the future, and it marks a significant milestone in understanding the complex dynamics of exoplanetary systems.

