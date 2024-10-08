Nasa And Spacex Delay Crew 8 Return Due To Hurricane Milton

NASA and SpaceX have delayed the return of the Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station (ISS) due to the approaching Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 5 storm.

The crew, which includes NASA and Roscosmos astronauts, was initially scheduled to undock and splash down off the Florida coast in early October. However, the mission has been postponed several times, with the latest target set for October 13, 2024, as the storm threatens the Florida peninsula and surrounding waters.

Hurricane Milton Disrupts Crew-8 and Other Space Missions

Hurricane Milton has caused widespread disruptions beyond just the Crew-8 mission. The massive storm has forced both NASA and SpaceX to adjust their plans to ensure safety. Milton, which rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, is expected to cause significant damage along the west coast of Florida, and its effects are forecast to extend across much of the state. As a result, the launch of the Europa Clipper mission, a major undertaking aimed at studying Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, has also been delayed. Initially slated for a mid-October liftoff, the launch now faces an indefinite postponement until the hurricane passes and conditions at Cape Canaveral stabilize.

SpaceX and NASA are acutely aware of the risks posed by rough seas and strong winds during splashdown operations, especially as recovery teams must be in place to retrieve the astronauts upon their return. The current concern is that Hurricane Milton could leave recovery zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico too dangerous for retrieval operations. Milton’s power has already proven to be a significant challenge, having disrupted space-related activities on multiple fronts. NASA continues to monitor the storm closely, with mission managers emphasizing that “safety is always the top priority” in determining the timing for Crew-8’s return.

NASA explained the decision in a recent update, stating, “NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 3:05 a.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 13, for the undocking of the Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station due to weather conditions and potential impacts from Hurricane Milton across the Florida peninsula.” The timing of the splashdown will depend on the hurricane’s progress and subsequent weather assessments. The next weather briefing is scheduled for Friday, October 11, when mission managers will re-evaluate the situation to ensure safe landing conditions for the crew and recovery teams.

Crew-8’s Mission and Delayed Return to Earth

Crew-8 launched on March 3, 2024, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying its four-person crew to the ISS for a six-month mission. The mission marked another successful collaboration between NASA and SpaceX under the Commercial Crew Program, which continues to expand human spaceflight capabilities. The astronauts have been conducting a wide range of scientific experiments, including studying human health in space and testing new technologies designed to support future deep-space missions.

The return of Crew-8 was originally planned to coincide with the arrival of Crew-9, which launched on September 29, 2024, but the unpredictable weather caused by Hurricane Milton has repeatedly delayed their departure. According to NASA, the astronauts will remain on the ISS until it is safe for them to undock and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once undocked, the Crew Dragon capsule will execute a deorbit burn before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, followed by a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

Crew-8’s homecoming is dependent on favorable sea and weather conditions, as splashdowns are inherently complex operations. NASA typically targets recovery zones in either the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico, but both regions are vulnerable to the effects of the hurricane. As NASA and SpaceX await more favorable conditions, NASA has continued to emphasize the importance of “monitoring weather and sea state” for the safety of the crew.

Looking Ahead: Weather Permitting

With Hurricane Milton continuing to threaten Florida’s coastline, it remains uncertain exactly when the Crew-8 astronauts will be able to return to Earth. Mission planners are working closely with meteorologists to track the storm and assess when it will be safe to attempt the undocking and subsequent splashdown.

If the storm subsides and conditions improve by October 13, the crew will undock and begin their journey home, splashing down in either the Atlantic or Gulf waters depending on the storm’s impact.

The delay caused by Milton is a stark reminder of how unpredictable weather can affect space operations, especially those that require precise timing for launches and returns. For now, the Crew-8 astronauts continue their work on the ISS, extending their stay in orbit until conditions on Earth are suitable for their safe return.

