Here’s the device that’s skyrocketing your electricity bill (and no, it’s not the oven)

Contrary to popular belief, the appliance responsible for skyrocketing your electricity bill isn’t your oven or even your power-hungry gaming console. The real culprit lurks in a corner of your kitchen, silently consuming energy day and night. Your refrigerator takes the crown as the most energy-intensive household appliance.
Refrigerators operate 24/7, maintaining a constant cool temperature to preserve your food. This continuous operation translates to a significant energy draw. Modern refrigerators consume between 200 and 500 kWh annually, accounting for nearly a quarter of a household’s total energy expenditure.
To put this into perspective, consider the following comparison :
|Appliance
|Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
|Refrigerator
|200-500
|Oven
|130
|Microwave
|90
While the refrigerator’s energy consumption might seem alarming, it’s important to note that innovative renewable energy solutions are emerging to help offset household electricity usage. These advancements could potentially revolutionize how we power our homes and appliances in the future.
Taming the cold beast : tips for reducing refrigerator energy consumption
While you can’t unplug your fridge, there are several strategies to minimize its energy impact :
- Opt for energy-efficient models (A+++ rated) when replacing your old refrigerator
- Position the appliance away from heat sources like ovens or direct sunlight
- Clean the condenser coils regularly to maintain optimal performance
- Set the temperature to the manufacturer’s recommended level (usually between 37°F and 40°F)
- Avoid overfilling the fridge, as this restricts air circulation and reduces efficiency
By implementing these simple yet effective measures, you can significantly reduce your refrigerator’s energy consumption and, consequently, your electricity bill.
Other unexpected energy hogs in your home
While the refrigerator takes the top spot, other appliances contribute substantially to your energy bill. The clothes dryer is another significant energy consumer, using approximately 350 kWh annually. To curb its appetite, consider air-drying clothes when possible or using lower heat settings.
Electric water heaters also rank high on the list of energy-intensive appliances. Lowering the temperature setting by just a few degrees can lead to noticeable savings. Additionally, insulating your water heater and pipes can help maintain heat and reduce energy waste.
Surprisingly, even seemingly innocuous devices like internet routers and modems can contribute to higher electricity bills. These devices typically run 24/7, consuming an average of 165 kWh per year. Consider using a timer to turn off your router during sleeping hours when internet access isn’t needed.
It’s worth noting that while individual small appliances like coffee makers or toasters may not consume much energy on their own, their cumulative effect can be substantial. Proper disposal and recycling of electronic devices not only helps conserve energy but also recovers valuable materials, contributing to a more sustainable future.
Strategies for a more energy-efficient household
To combat rising energy costs and reduce your home’s carbon footprint, consider implementing these energy-saving strategies :
- Invest in smart power strips to eliminate standby power consumption
- Replace old appliances with energy-efficient models
- Use natural light when possible and switch to LED bulbs
- Properly insulate your home to reduce heating and cooling costs
- Regularly maintain and clean all appliances to ensure optimal performance
By adopting these habits and making informed choices about your appliance usage, you can significantly reduce your electricity consumption. Remember, the most effective way to save energy is not to use it in the first place. Prioritize essential appliances and consider alternative methods for tasks that typically require high energy use.
In conclusion, while your refrigerator may be the unexpected culprit behind your soaring electricity bill, a combination of smart choices and energy-conscious habits can help you regain control over your energy consumption. By understanding which appliances consume the most power and taking steps to optimize their use, you can create a more energy-efficient home that’s kinder to both your wallet and the environment.
24 thoughts on “Here’s the device that’s skyrocketing your electricity bill (and no, it’s not the oven)”
Great advice
To say that a refrigerator, even at the outside estimate of 500 kWh/year, uses 25% of a home’s energy is ridiculous on its face.
500 kWh/year is 60 kWh/month. How many homes use 240kWh/month? Maybe an small apartment with no AC?
It certainly pays to have an energy-efficient refrigerator (maintained internally at 35-38 degrees F for cold and 0-to negative 1 degree F for freezer). But the three largest consumers of energy are furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Those three pieces of equipment together consume about 3/4 of all the energy in your home. (I’m not distinguishing between gas and electric here, but these devices are increasingly all electric.)
Almost everything else combined, while not trivial, amounts to saving energy at the edges.
LED light bulbs don’t only save electricity for lighting. They also save money on air conditioning because less efficient bulbs generate waste heat. The same is true for a well-insulated oven. Keeping heat in the oven more efficiently not only puts more of the energy into cooking, but keeps the kitchen more comfortable by not emitting waste heat into the room.
If you’re going to publish an article of this nature, it’s vital to get your facts straight.
Great read.
Cost me nothing. My solar battery powered during the day an discharged at night. Great point most have two units, refrigerator an freezer both draw a 110, 120 single pole load.
I feel like these numbers were made up. Our refrigerator uses about 120kWh/yr. Our oven uses about the same, 120kWh/yr. Our microwave uses about 12kWh/yr. Our heatpump water heater uses about 360kWh/yr, by far the most energy consuming appliance in the house short of our HVAC heatpump or our electric cars. Mind you, as a heatpump water heater it is about 3.5x more efficient than a typical electric water heater so that would be 1260kWh/yr, more than an entire household by their numbers. If 200-500kWh/yr is 1/4 of your annual consumption then your annual consumption would 800-2000kWh/yr when in fact the US average is 10,000-11,000kWh/yr. I honestly don’t even understand the point of this article given that it uses 100% made up data. background – I have a 25 year career in commercial building energy efficiency and practice what I preach at home, including direct monitoring and trending of all my electrical consumption. I am a subject matter expert on this topic.
Where are getting your data from? Totally agree with previous comments, the water heater is the largest energy user aside from HVAC loads!
HVAC by far is the power hungry culprit. I have a dual zone heat pump system and it is about 75% of my electric cost.
500 kWh/year is NOT a quarter of a household’s usage. It’s about 5% a household’s annual usage (which is about 10,000 kWh/year). You wrote an ENTIRE ARTICLE around an arithmetic error.
If you charge your EV at home, that too
The most important thing this article neglected to mention is to not run major appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers, if possible during “peak” times. Avoiding those time periods will save tons of money. Summer and Winter hours change. Using ceiling fans in an unoccupied room is a waste of electricity. For your water heater, whether it’s electric or gas, check it’s R-Value. If it’s under 24, wrap it with insulation for further savings.
In Texas for an all electric home, the air conditioning and heating is by far the largest consumer of electricity!!! The refrigerator is minimal compared to HVAC. Not sure how you calculated the refrigerator energy consumption the cause of your skyrocketing electric bill.
Thanks for all your efficient hints on how to conserve energy.
There are many ways to reduce energy consumption in the home. Case in point…this past spring I added Styrofoam insulation panels to the inside of the garage door at a nominal cost and minimal effort. There has been significant reduction in the electricity usage each month since. The garage door faces due west and considering Florida’s long, hot, summers this was definitely worth doing and has more than resulted in a positive ROI.
Who actually thought their oven or gaming console is the main appliance causing their electricity bill to go up?
No one person even brought up what it costs for a well pump that provides water for your whole house and yard waterings. These pumps are 220 and draw a lot and cost a lot to run. And your fine government is waiting to charge you for water off of your own property .
Television?
You have not mentioned the microwave, toster oven, or a big user the air fryer. While not on 24/7, they use a lot of power. Microwave is about 2 kw, air fryer about 2.5 kw. If You use then alot it adds up. Watts make killo watts.
Ummmmm…. to counter-claim this: I lived in a studio apartment for three winters, kept an over-stocked refrigerator, didn’t use my electric heat for my apartment? But instead I turned my oven onto 225°, cracked the door open, used fans and heated my space that way. I ended up getting a credit on my electric bill each month / a check for $5-600 twice a year. YMMV
I unplug every lamp,TV when not in use,don’t use plugins for their fragrance,unplug fans when not in use.unplug every electrical item when not in use.and u will see a huge difference in your bill.use daylight for light.keep windows dark when super hot….layer your window curtains. I hope some of this helped.i live in Houston in an upstairs one bedroom apt.hime all day,most days and my light highest light bill this summer was $67.00.😉👍
Absolutely LOVE how everyone is calling them out on this! People are waking up and laying attention to the BS media is trying to shove down our throats.
No mention of the ubiquitous refrigerator in everyone’s garage? You know, the old, inefficient cast-off in the in-insulated garage? Don’t get me started on the allegedly energy efficient chest freezer in the same unfinished garage in an area with triple digit heat in the summer. But articles like this one telling me my power strip is of concern!
Everyone seems to be ignoring the elephant in the room cause it’s not politically correct. Charging an electric car can up to double your monthly electric bill.
Garbage article. If a refrigerator uses 500kWh per year, that is nowhere near 25% of a home’s electricity usage. I would think that 2000kWh is a reasonable MONTHLY average, at least where I live in Texas. My lowest electric bills, in shoulder season with no A/C or heater, are 2000kWh per month. Please check your math before spreading misconceptions.
I track my energy usage very carefully. I have a spreadsheet tracking usage for the last 10 years. On average I use just over 13000 kHrs per year. Every bit of 80 percent of that is hot tub and heat pump. I am a bit OCD. Those are real numbers. Maybe they meant with older fridges? My fridge is only 11 years old. For reference, yes, I live alone, but I have a 1800 sf double wide, so it should not make that big of a difference.
This article is probably accurate from a non-North-American viewpoint where there is no AC or whole house blower.