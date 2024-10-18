From Extinction to Resurrection: Groundbreaking Genetic Discovery Brings Tasmanian Tiger Revival Within Reach

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have reconstructed the most complete Tasmanian tiger genome ever assembled, bringing the extinct species, also known as the thylacine, closer to potential revival.

The breakthrough, led by Colossal Biosciences, involved sequencing DNA from a 110-year-old preserved specimen, offering a nearly complete genetic blueprint of the animal, which went extinct in 1936. This achievement marks a crucial step in the company’s ambitious effort to revive the thylacine through de-extinction.

A Remarkable Leap in Genome Reconstruction

The nearly complete genome was reconstructed using a pickled head preserved in ethanol for more than a century. The remarkable condition of the specimen allowed scientists to sequence long strands of both DNA and RNA. This provided unprecedented insights into how the thylacine functioned, including which genes were active in its various tissues when it was alive. According to Andrew Pask, professor of genetics at the University of Melbourne and a lead researcher on the project, “The genome provides the full blueprint for de-extincting this species, so having it complete and very high quality is a huge help to these efforts.”

The genome consists of 3 billion base pairs, nearly identical in size to the human genome. Despite the progress, 45 small gaps remain in the sequence, which the team aims to close through further genome sequencing in the coming months. Colossal’s co-founder and CEO, Ben Lamm, expressed the urgency and dedication of the project, stating, “We’re pushing as fast as possible to create the science necessary to make extinction a thing of the past.”

The genome not only offers hope for reviving the Tasmanian tiger but also represents a significant leap forward in the field of de-extinction science, where similar efforts are being made to resurrect other iconic species like the woolly mammoth and the dodo.

Harnessing Gene Editing for Revival

Colossal’s approach to bringing back the thylacine relies heavily on gene editing. The plan involves modifying the genome of the fat-tailed dunnart, the thylacine’s closest living relative, to create a proxy species. The fat-tailed dunnart shares a similar evolutionary history, making it an ideal candidate for genetic manipulation to approximate the Tasmanian tiger’s physiology and ecological role.

Using modern CRISPR gene-editing technology, scientists aim to insert key genetic elements from the Tasmanian tiger into the dunnart’s cells. This approach is similar to the efforts to bring back the woolly mammoth by altering the genome of the Asian elephant to create a cold-resistant proxy species. However, as some critics point out, these proxy species will never be 100% identical to the extinct originals. Ross MacPhee, a mammalogist at the American Museum of Natural History, commented, “Even if it looks and acts like a thylacine, it may never be truly ‘de-extinct.’”

Grom Genetic Blueprint to Living Marsupial

While the near-complete genome is a major step forward, Colossal Biosciences has also achieved several other milestones that bring the dream of reviving the thylacine closer to reality. A critical breakthrough in artificial reproductive technologies (ART) has enabled scientists to successfully trigger ovulation in the fat-tailed dunnart, allowing for multiple eggs to be harvested at once. These eggs will eventually serve as the hosts for genetically edited cells containing the Tasmanian tiger’s genome.

In addition to the ovulation breakthrough, the team has developed an artificial uterus capable of sustaining marsupial embryos from conception to mid-gestation. According to Andrew Pask, the development of ART for marsupials represents a significant advance not only for de-extinction but also for captive breeding programs aimed at protecting endangered species. “These are all huge breakthroughs,” Pask said. “The development of ART for marsupials has major implications for captive breeding for endangered marsupials — but is also paving the way for us to create a living thylacine once we have the edited cells.”

A thrilling Yet Controversial Scientific Frontier

Despite the excitement surrounding the potential revival of the Tasmanian tiger, de-extinction remains a highly controversial field. Critics argue that efforts to bring back extinct species could have unintended consequences, both ethically and ecologically. For example, while the reintroduction of a thylacine proxy species could restore balance to Tasmania’s ecosystem, it could also upset the modern ecological dynamics that have evolved in the absence of large predators.

Additionally, there are concerns about the financial and scientific resources being devoted to de-extinction. Some argue that the money spent on these efforts could be better used to protect endangered species that are still alive today. A member of Colossal’s advisory board, who previously worked on de-extinction research, said, “The money it would take to do the best job possible could be spent on better things, like conserving living species.”

Nevertheless, Colossal remains committed to pushing the boundaries of science. As Lamm stated, “The science is advancing so rapidly, and we’re getting closer every day to making extinction a thing of the past.” With ongoing research and new technological breakthroughs, the dream of bringing the Tasmanian tiger back to life may soon become a reality.

