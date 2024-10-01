Faa Grounds Spacex’s Falcon 9 After Third Malfunction In Three Months, Delaying Critical Missions

0 Shares WhatsApp

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered SpaceX to halt launches of its Falcon 9 rocket following the vehicle's third anomaly in three months. Despite successfully launching NASA’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), an issue with the Falcon 9's second stage during the mission’s deorbit burn has prompted the FAA to ground the rocket and demand a thorough investigation. This grounding has raised concerns as several high-profile missions, including NASA's Europa Clipper and the European Space Agency's Hera mission, could now face delays.

Falcon 9's Deorbit Burn Malfunction

The latest incident occurred after SpaceX successfully launched two astronauts, NASA’s Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, aboard a Dragon capsule to the ISS on September 30, 2024. While the astronauts safely arrived at the ISS, docking as planned, the mission's second stage, tasked with performing a controlled deorbit burn, failed to execute the maneuver correctly.

The deorbit burn is a critical step in missions where the rocket’s second stage re-lights its engine to guide debris safely into a pre-designated zone in the ocean. In this case, the second stage of Falcon 9 experienced an issue that caused it to fall into the Pacific Ocean outside of the approved safety zone.

SpaceX confirmed the problem, stating, “The second stage experienced an off-nominal deorbit burn. As a result, the second stage safely landed in the ocean, but outside of the targeted area.”

In response, the FAA, which oversees launch and re-entry operations, has grounded all Falcon 9 flights while it conducts a detailed investigation. SpaceX acknowledged the FAA’s decision, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “We will resume launching after we better understand root cause.”

SpaceX’s Recent History of Anomalies

The latest anomaly is part of a concerning pattern for SpaceX, as it marks the third issue with the Falcon 9 in three months. Earlier, in July 2024, the rocket encountered a liquid oxygen leak during a routine Starlink mission, which resulted in the loss of 20 Starlink satellites. Following that incident, SpaceX conducted an internal review and, after identifying the cause—a cracked line connected to a pressure sensor—was cleared by the FAA to resume launches just 15 days later. In August 2024, a Falcon 9 first stage failed to land correctly during its return to Earth. Although the booster was destroyed, the FAA did not impose a grounding, and the anomaly did not affect the mission's overall success.

Despite these issues, Falcon 9 has remained a crucial asset for both SpaceX and the broader space industry. SpaceX's Falcon 9, known for its reusable first stage, is relied upon for a wide range of commercial and governmental missions, launching between two to three rockets per week in 2024. However, the second stage, which is not reusable, has become a focal point of recent malfunctions, and this string of anomalies has led to increased regulatory scrutiny.

Impact on Upcoming Space Missions

The grounding of Falcon 9 comes at a critical moment for several significant space missions. Scheduled for October 2024, NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s moon and the European Space Agency’s Hera mission to study asteroids are now facing potential delays. Both missions are constrained by tight launch windows that must be met before the end of the month.

Additionally, SpaceX was set to launch 20 internet satellites for Eutelsat OneWeb, but this mission has already been delayed due to the FAA’s grounding order. Each of these missions represents key scientific and commercial milestones, and any significant delay could have ripple effects on global space exploration efforts.

SpaceX’s Response and Ongoing Tensions with the FAA

While SpaceX works to address the latest issue, the company’s relationship with the FAA has become increasingly strained. The FAA regulates all rocket launches and re-entries to ensure public safety, and the frequent anomalies with the Falcon 9 have led to tensions between the agency and the company. In 2023, the FAA imposed fines on SpaceX for allegedly violating its Falcon launch licenses, further complicating the relationship.

Despite these challenges, SpaceX has continued to push the boundaries of space exploration, outpacing rivals in terms of launch frequency and technological advancements. The Falcon 9, in particular, has become a workhorse for global space missions, but the recent malfunctions highlight the inherent risks of cutting-edge space technologies. As SpaceX continues its internal investigation, it will be working under the close supervision of the FAA to ensure public safety and mission success.