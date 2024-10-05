Everyone Gets Rid of Them, Yet 99% of the Time, They Contain 22-Carat Gold, and Scrap Dealers Are After Them

In today’s digital age, electronic devices have become an integral part of our lives. However, many people are unaware that these gadgets contain valuable materials, including 22-carat gold. Despite the widespread disposal of electronic waste, scrap dealers are increasingly seeking out these discarded items for their precious metal content.

The hidden treasure in electronic waste

Electronic devices that we commonly use and often discard contain significant amounts of gold. With gold prices reaching record highs, scrap dealers are now constantly on the lookout for these devices. As technology continues to advance and more gadgets flood the market, it has been discovered that many of these items, frequently thrown away or sold to scrapyards for a pittance, actually contain 22-carat gold.

The motherboards of computers and smartphones, which are often discarded due to malfunctions or lack of updates, contain a small fortune. Some phone repair technicians have even built their livelihoods around salvaging these discarded devices. The connectors on the motherboards of computers and phones are gold-plated, making them valuable components.

A scrap dealer explains, “Motherboards are found in most electronic systems, and 99% of the alloys you see in gold color are actually gold.” This knowledge has led to a growing industry of electronic waste recycling, with some individuals learning the trade from those who buy motherboards by the kilogram.

Extracting gold from electronic devices

The process of extracting gold from electronic waste is complex and potentially dangerous. One recycler shared his experience : “I had many defective phones. I spent about a week removing their motherboards. Then, I looked online for ways to extract gold from these motherboards. You need to pour them into an iron drum filled with acid. All the motherboards dissolve, and the gold rises to the surface.”

However, it’s crucial to note that gold extraction is not a DIY project. It requires specialized equipment and knowledge, and can be hazardous if not done properly. The recycler warns, “It’s not possible for an individual to extract the gold themselves; a special alloy is needed, and it’s dangerous.”

Gold is not only found in smartphones and computers but also in numerous electronic devices due to its excellent conductive properties. This widespread use of gold in electronics has led to the following advice :

Don’t throw away electronic devices

Avoid selling them at low prices to scrap dealers

Consider selling them to specialized recyclers for better value

Environmental concerns and responsible recycling

While the presence of gold in electronic waste presents an economic opportunity, it also raises significant environmental concerns. Motherboards contain harmful substances that can be detrimental to the environment if not properly disposed of. These include :

Harmful Substances Potential Environmental Impact Heavy metals (lead, cadmium, mercury) Soil and water contamination Brominated flame retardants Potentially toxic, can accumulate in the food chain

Improper disposal or landfilling of these components can lead to severe environmental contamination. Therefore, it’s crucial to ensure that electronic waste is handled by specialized recyclers who can safely extract valuable materials while properly disposing of harmful substances.

Responsible recycling not only helps recover precious metals like gold but also prevents the indiscriminate dumping of worthless plastic parts in nature. By choosing to recycle electronics through proper channels, we can contribute to both resource conservation and environmental protection.

As our reliance on electronic devices continues to grow, so does the importance of understanding the value hidden within our discarded gadgets. The presence of 22-carat gold in these devices highlights the need for more efficient recycling practices and increased awareness about the potential worth of electronic waste. By making informed decisions about how we dispose of our old electronics, we can contribute to a more sustainable and resource-efficient future.

