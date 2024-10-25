Dna Study Reveals Shocking Link Between Skeleton In Norwegian Well And Ancient Norse Saga

A recent DNA analysis of skeletal remains found in a well at Sverresborg Castle in Trondheim, Norway, is lending new insights into a medieval story described in the Sverris Saga.

This 12th-century saga chronicles the life of King Sverre Sigurdsson and mentions a siege in 1197 during which a dead body was allegedly thrown into the castle’s well to poison its water supply—a tactic aimed at weakening Sverre’s defenders, known as the Birkebeiner, by his rivals, the Baglers. Published in iScience, this study merges advanced genomic research with archaeology, helping to bridge the gap between Norse historical literature and modern science.

Findings from the Sverresborg Well

The skeleton was originally unearthed in 1938 during excavations at Sverresborg Castle, but it wasn’t until recently that researchers had the tools to apply radiocarbon dating and DNA sequencing to the remains. This testing has established that the man likely died around 1197, aligning with the timing of the events described in the saga. In the text, the attackers are said to have “took a dead man and cast him into the well, then filled it up with stones,” suggesting a deliberate attempt to contaminate the water supply during the siege. While the researchers are cautious about claiming this skeleton is definitively the one mentioned, they agree the evidence is consistent with the saga’s description. Michael D. Martin, an evolutionary geneticist involved in the study, noted, “This is the earliest time that genomic approaches have been applied” to remains associated with medieval Norse texts, indicating the potential for further cross-referencing between historical records and archaeology.

In their analysis, researchers extracted DNA from a tooth, revealing that the man was likely between 30 and 40 years old, with blue eyes and blond or light-brown hair. These characteristics matched people native to southern Norway’s Vest-Agder region. Interestingly, Vest-Agder was a Bagler stronghold at the time, meaning the “well-man” could have either been a Bagler soldier or a southern-born Birkebeiner who perished defending Sverresborg. This finding offers a fresh perspective, as some previously assumed he was a local defender from central Norway. The discovery illustrates how genetic data can add complexity to our understanding of historical narratives.

Genetic Insights and Historical Context

This study represents a unique achievement in archaeogenomics, where physical evidence has been connected to events from Norse literature. While researchers have previously analyzed remains associated with historical figures, such as England’s King Richard III, connecting DNA evidence to individuals from Norse sagas has been less common. For co-author Michael D. Martin and his team, this is an unprecedented confirmation of Norse literary descriptions with tangible evidence, opening doors for more such investigations. However, historian Roderick Dale of the University of Stavanger cautioned that Norse sagas often blend myth and history, describing them as “more propaganda than history”—an aspect to consider when interpreting these stories, as they may have been written with political motives to glorify the ruling king.

The genetic analysis required delicate choices, as researchers had to grind part of the tooth to prevent contamination from previous handling. This irreversible process limits future testing for pathogens but was deemed necessary to ensure the results were as accurate as possible. Dr. Martin Rene Ellegaard, a co-author, underscored the importance of “balancing preservation with discovery”, pointing out that similar techniques could be applied to analyze other significant Norse historical figures if their remains are identified, including those possibly linked to legends like Saint Olaf.

Bridging Science and Historical Narratives

This project exemplifies the potential of genomics to corroborate historical narratives, even when grounded in texts that blend myth and history. By rooting the Sverris Saga account in genetic evidence, the team has demonstrated the value of using scientific data to reassess medieval accounts, enriching our understanding of Norse culture and society. The study’s blend of literary analysis, archaeology, and modern genomics showcases a new approach to understanding ancient events, especially when written records are subjective or politically motivated.

As archaeogenomic methods evolve, researchers may soon analyze other figures from Norse sagas, offering a more comprehensive view of medieval life in Scandinavia. This work shows that combining historical narratives with modern scientific inquiry allows for a fuller picture of how these stories reflect true events, illuminating aspects of the past that were previously inaccessible. This pioneering approach marks a step forward in the scientific exploration of the Norse world, bringing us closer to the people behind the legends.

