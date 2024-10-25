Astronomers Study “Dandelion” Supernova Remnant, Uncovering Rare Zombie Star

Astronomers have unveiled new findings about a rare supernova remnant, SN 1181, dating back to 1181 CE. This remnant, located in the Pa 30 nebula, contains a surviving “zombie star”—a partially destroyed white dwarf left behind by the explosion. The discovery sheds light on Type Iax supernovae, a rare type known for incomplete stellar destruction. These findings offer unique insights into stellar evolution and challenge traditional models of supernova explosions.

Rediscovering SN 1181 and Its Unusual Bebula, Pa 30

The supernova known as SN 1181 has intrigued astronomers since Chinese and Japanese astronomers recorded its appearance in 1181 as a “guest star” near Cassiopeia. It glowed for six months before fading from view and remained an astronomical mystery for centuries. In 2013, amateur astronomer Dana Patchick identified the Pa 30 nebula, later linked to SN 1181 in 2021. This nebula is remarkable not only for its historical significance but also for its unique structure. Using data from the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI) at Hawaii’s W.M. Keck Observatory, scientists mapped Pa 30’s structure in detail, revealing an unusually dense web of sulfur-rich filaments surrounding a central zombie star. According to Tim Cunningham, NASA Hubble Fellow and lead researcher, these filaments “have not been slowed down, or sped up, since the explosion,” an observation that enabled the team to pinpoint the explosion to 1181 CE based on their speed and direction.

Pa 30’s filaments, which resemble a “dandelion” or floral pattern around the central star, are ejected at a steady velocity of approximately 1,000 kilometers per second. This configuration, which the researchers observed in 3D for the first time, points to an asymmetrical supernova explosion that left an inner “void” around the star—a feature not commonly seen in typical supernova remnants.

Insights into Type Lax Supernovae and Zombie Stars

Type Iax supernovae, which account for an estimated 5% of all Type Ia supernovae, stand apart because they are “partial” explosions, leaving part of the original star intact. Unlike traditional supernovae, which typically obliterate their host star, Type Iax supernovae leave behind remnants like the zombie star at the heart of Pa 30. This remnant, a white dwarf with an extraordinarily high surface temperature of 360,000 degrees Fahrenheit (200,000 degrees Celsius), has endured despite the explosive forces that usually destroy such stars. Ilaria Caiazzo, an ISTA assistant professor who co-led the study, noted, “Our first detailed 3D characterization of the velocity and spatial structure of a supernova remnant…raises new questions and sets new challenges for astronomers to tackle next.”

The Pa 30 zombie star’s high temperature and ongoing radiation suggest it remains highly active, with stellar winds reaching speeds of 36 million miles per hour. This intense activity marks Pa 30’s remnant as an “undead” star, reviving astronomers’ interest in how Type Iax supernovae work. Unlike a regular supernova that signals the end of a star’s life, Type Iax supernovae behave more like “cosmic horror” stories, as the star explosively comes back to life through fusion with material from a companion star. This unique process is especially fascinating because such explosions result in highly asymmetric structures and often leave portions of the star intact.

The Keck Observatory’s Role in Imaging Pa 30

Thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), astronomers achieved an unprecedented view of Pa 30, transforming it into a “3D movie” of the supernova’s expanding debris. KCWI’s imaging technology allowed them to map the spectral information for each filament and measure its movement with incredible precision. This approach is comparable to visualizing a cosmic explosion as it unfolds, turning what would have appeared as a static fireworks display into a dynamic, detailed picture. “The ejected material has not been slowed down, or sped up,” Cunningham observed, explaining how this lack of interference from surrounding material helped confirm the year of the original supernova.

Pa 30’s filaments are arranged in a striking asymmetrical pattern that stands out among known supernova remnants. Scientists believe this unique structure stems from the initial explosion itself, which, unlike typical symmetrical supernovae, shows a distinctly uneven distribution of material. The sharp inner edges of the filaments also reveal an unusual “void” around the central star, which indicates an incomplete ejection of stellar material—a hallmark of the partial explosion that left the zombie star intact.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.