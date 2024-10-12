Bright Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Visible Tonight: How and Where to See It!

Skywatchers are in for a rare celestial treat tonight as Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS (C/2023 A3) makes its closest approach to Earth, passing just 44 million miles away.

After emerging from behind the sun’s glare, this long-period comet will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky, marking the first time since Comet NEOWISE in 2020 that a comet will be easily visible to the naked eye. According to Forbes, tonight—October 12, 2024—is the perfect time to see this remarkable comet as it rises into the evening sky.

Best Times and Locations to Spot Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Tonight, October 12, offers one of the best chances to see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS. According to Forbes, the comet will be visible around 45 minutes after sunset from the northern hemisphere, but finding the comet might require some effort. It will appear low in the western sky, close to the horizon, near Venus and the bright star Arcturus. Patience and clear weather conditions will be necessary, as the comet will initially be set against the bright twilight, making it somewhat difficult to spot. However, with binoculars or a telescope, spotting the comet will be much easier, and the comet’s magnitude of +0.3 means it could also be seen with the naked eye.

To locate the comet, observers should find a vantage point with a clear view of the western horizon and scan for Venus, which will be bright and easy to locate. The comet will be situated below and slightly to the right of Venus, near Arcturus, though binoculars will enhance the view considerably. Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will continue to rise higher in the sky over the next few nights, making it easier to see each evening as it moves away from the sun’s glare and into darker skies.

The next ten nights represent the best viewing window, with October 14 and October 15 likely being the best nights for observers. According to Sky & Telescope, the comet will be more prominently positioned against a darker backdrop, which will make it easier to spot and observe without the interference of bright twilight.

Why Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is a Rare Celestial Event

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is no ordinary visitor to our skies. As a long-period comet from the Oort Cloud, it originates from the distant outer reaches of our solar system, making its journey to the inner solar system only once every 80,000 years. This makes tonight’s opportunity to observe the comet particularly special. The comet’s journey brings it not only into the line of sight of observers on Earth, but also to a brightness that makes it easily visible in the evening sky—a rarity for long-period comets.

Forbes notes that this is the brightest comet visible since Comet NEOWISE graced our skies in 2020, and its proximity to Earth this weekend gives it added visibility. The comet reached its closest point to the sun on September 27 and has now emerged from the sun’s glare, making it visible after sunset. According to Sky & Telescope, “The comet will appear higher in the sky and become easier to spot through the weekend.”

What sets Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS apart from many other comets is its brightness and proximity to Earth during this pass. With a magnitude of +0.3, the comet is brighter than Halley’s Comet, which last passed close to Earth in 1986. Observers will have the opportunity to watch as the comet continues to move across the sky, growing fainter as it recedes from Earth over the next week. Given its long orbit, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event for anyone lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this brilliant celestial traveler.

Viewing Tips for Tonight and the Coming Days

For those hoping to spot Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS tonight or in the next few days, it’s important to choose a viewing location carefully. The ideal spot will be one with a clear view of the western horizon and minimal light pollution. Binoculars or a small telescope will enhance the view, but for those in areas with dark skies, the comet could also be visible with the naked eye.

While tonight offers a great opportunity to view the comet, the coming week also presents excellent viewing conditions. As the comet rises higher into the sky, it will become easier to see against a darker night sky, with October 14 and 15 expected to be the best viewing nights. The comet will remain visible until October 21, after which it will gradually fade from view as it moves away from Earth.

Although the waxing gibbous moon will be illuminated at 73% tonight, it shouldn’t interfere much with viewing the comet, as it will set early enough to leave the night sky dark. The main challenge will be spotting the comet in the twilight, but once found, it should be a spectacular sight as it glows brightly in the sky.

Got a reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments

Enjoyed this article? Subscribe to our free newsletter for engaging stories, exclusive content, and the latest news.